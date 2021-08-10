 Skip to content
(WSET)   Oh wow, four whole sentences. Oh and is that double or triple spaced?
24
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And they managed to use "entrapped" instead of the much more correct "trapped" twice, with one of those occurrences being in the actual headline.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What're they supposed to do, make up details? "Several trees were struck as well. No Keebler elves were reported  injured."
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

this thing barely qualifies as enarticle
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There is no article without the 5 W's covered. Period.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No further articles from this author were received after the company added this to their submission system:

Loucifer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pretty vague about where. Just a forest in Virginia.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, they got the scoop!
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"The 2021 Subaru Forester"
"The SUV for all you love."
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't see a problem. It covered all the pertinent information.

/see that, that's how it's done, Slate.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Here's one more paragraph of bullshiat filler so I can meet my word quota. You get find a paucity of information after the ad break...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Could have included "on Bateman Bridge Road" in the first sentence, but I guess this guy is paid by the word.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As Det Joe Friday said "Just the facts make"
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh, and also, 2000 words worth of pictures.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just bring back the Pricipal cliché.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

We all know what those elves were up to and what they put in those cookies
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Never worry.  He will be hired as a "consultant" at some news outlet and make more money
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

One was reported to have said, "Oh fudge."
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Whose woods these are I think I know.
His house is in the village though;
He will not see me stopping here
Upended against a sycamore in my fatass SUV outside Forest, VA.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Twitter is not a replacement for journalism.

Twitter is not a replacement for journalism.

Twitter is a replacement for journalism.

Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Here's one more paragraph of very very very very verybullshiat filler so I can meet my word quota. You get find a paucity of information after the ad break...
 
alicechaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They really need to explain what type of crime was involved in the entrapment.   I bet those first responders set him up.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But it has BIG PICTURES!
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They are working on making more space for ads.
 
