 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oregon Live)   FEMA to conduct US National Emergency Alert test this week. Or it could be start of the Antivaxxer Purge. Either way NOBODY PANIC   (oregonlive.com) divider line
59
    More: PSA, State of emergency, Emergency Alert System, Federal Emergency Management Agency, nationwide emergency test alert, Mobile phone, Emergency management, emergency alert system, Federal Communications Commission  
•       •       •

424 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2021 at 4:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're going to announce Trump is president again!!!!
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's Jade Helm part Two!!! This time they're gonna get your guns...for real!!!
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Panic about the antivaxxer purge?  More like celebrate.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB When Trump did his Presidential alert test my wife got so mad that we had to buy her a new phone. The alert is still up on the screen of her old Samsung S3 somewhere in a drawer.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As time gets goes along it becomes harder and harder to opt out of things and that's getting more and more and more aggravating as time goes along I do not need to be bothered by shiat at 3:00 in the morning I don't actually give a fark if the world is farking ending at 3:00 in the morning I'd rather sleep through it don't farking wake me up I don't give a fark if the world's farking ending or did someone got kidnapped or somebody shot someone or any other farking thing do not farking send me these farking alerts fark off
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Antivaxer purge?  I could get behind that.

/ Load up on guns
// Bring your friends
/// They've already got the "it's fun to lose and to pretend" part down...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Panic about the antivaxxer purge?  More like celebrate.


and people say gun owners have violent fantasies. Jesus.

Isolate them, force vaccinate them, whatever; mass slaughter isn't right.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Operation Jade Jab?
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No need to purge the anti-vaxxers... They're doing it themselves.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

waxbeans: As time gets goes along it becomes harder and harder to opt out of things and that's getting more and more and more aggravating as time goes along I do not need to be bothered by shiat at 3:00 in the morning I don't actually give a fark if the world is farking ending at 3:00 in the morning I'd rather sleep through it don't farking wake me up I don't give a fark if the world's farking ending or did someone got kidnapped or somebody shot someone or any other farking thing do not farking send me these farking alerts fark off


Ok.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

youre killing independent george: No need to purge the anti-vaxxers... They're doing it themselves.


Think of it more as containment so they don't kill any more innocents then they already have.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

youre killing independent george: No need to purge the anti-vaxxers... They're doing it themselves.


yeah well there's a bit of a collateral damage problem sooooo it's not a thing you can wait out.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedComrade
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: koder: Panic about the antivaxxer purge?  More like celebrate.

and people say gun owners have violent fantasies. Jesus.

Isolate them, force vaccinate them, whatever; mass slaughter isn't right.


How many innocent people should they be allowed to kill with their willful stupidity? I am just wonder what number of dead is enough for more drastic actions to be taken in light of the complete failure of state and federal governments to help stem the tide.

What about children, how many of them can we sacrifice to the altar of the willfully stupid? Some people truly are worthless, and those who willful endanger everyone around them due to their selfishness should be stoned to death in the town square.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RedComrade: Kit Fister: koder: Panic about the antivaxxer purge?  More like celebrate.

and people say gun owners have violent fantasies. Jesus.

Isolate them, force vaccinate them, whatever; mass slaughter isn't right.

How many innocent people should they be allowed to kill with their willful stupidity? I am just wonder what number of dead is enough for more drastic actions to be taken in light of the complete failure of state and federal governments to help stem the tide.

What about children, how many of them can we sacrifice to the altar of the willfully stupid? Some people truly are worthless, and those who willful endanger everyone around them due to their selfishness should be stoned to death in the town square.


that's a bit over the top.

anally-destroyed until they bleed out.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The FEMA camp near my house is almost finished. I saw them putting the razor wire on the fence just this morning. Amazing what that infrastructure bill can accomplish.
 
Guru Meditation [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: koder: Panic about the antivaxxer purge?  More like celebrate.

and people say gun owners have violent fantasies. Jesus.

Isolate them, force vaccinate them, whatever; mass slaughter isn't right.


I like the isolate them idea, for public health reasons.  Perhaps some kind of "camp".  Maybe they could model these camps on the ones provided for immigrants at our southern border by the brave men and women of ICE!

You know, FEMA could really learn a thing or two from those innovators at ICE.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RedComrade: Kit Fister: koder: Panic about the antivaxxer purge?  More like celebrate.

and people say gun owners have violent fantasies. Jesus.

Isolate them, force vaccinate them, whatever; mass slaughter isn't right.

How many innocent people should they be allowed to kill with their willful stupidity? I am just wonder what number of dead is enough for more drastic actions to be taken in light of the complete failure of state and federal governments to help stem the tide.

What about children, how many of them can we sacrifice to the altar of the willfully stupid? Some people truly are worthless, and those who willful endanger everyone around them due to their selfishness should be stoned to death in the town square.


Meh. We won't shut things down. We won't force ppl to do shiat.
We ruined millions of lives with a drugs war. It even corrupted police and all kinds of other normal people.
I say we don't really care. We're still going out. We're not masking. We're not distancing. Meh. We are in fact uncaring. And not taking this seriously
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I read in another article that this has the Q types excited, it's going to announce Trump's reinstatment/the storm/something something else they believe in...
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

youre killing independent george: No need to purge the anti-vaxxers... They're doing it themselves.


Get your shot and quit worrying about other people. That's what I did and it feels good.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is a drill ....

Fark user imageView Full Size


.... or is it just a false alarm?
 
culebra
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
ＬＯＣＡＬ５８ＴＶ - Contingency
Youtube 3c66w6fVqOI
 
Godscrack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe they're finally going to explain why major news outlets keep showing color coded US maps filled with bright red Covid affected areas.

Even in areas with very low or no population levels.   ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What we need right now is another multi-state military maneuver like the one a few years ago in the Southwest that had so many paranoid snowflakes clutching their pearls in fear and anguish. Why? Because it would be hilarious to see the connections the nutjobs would try to make between the maneuvers and COVID-19.
 
culebra
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This probably explains the uptick in military aircraft flying in the vicinity lately. Operation Sanitize is a go.
 
culebra
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Maybe they're finally going to explain why major news outlets keep showing color coded US maps filled with bright red Covid affected areas.

Even in areas with very low or no population levels.   ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


What's your explanation?
 
Guru Meditation [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Maybe they're finally going to explain why major news outlets keep showing color coded US maps filled with bright red Covid affected areas.

Even in areas with very low or no population levels.   ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


Infection levels per 100k population, genius.  One guy in Bug Scuffle SD and he has Covid, that gets a red.  Not a hard concept to understand.  But you knew that because you're smrt
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RedComrade: Kit Fister: koder: Panic about the antivaxxer purge?  More like celebrate.

and people say gun owners have violent fantasies. Jesus.

Isolate them, force vaccinate them, whatever; mass slaughter isn't right.

How many innocent people should they be allowed to kill with their willful stupidity? I am just wonder what number of dead is enough for more drastic actions to be taken in light of the complete failure of state and federal governments to help stem the tide.

What about children, how many of them can we sacrifice to the altar of the willfully stupid? Some people truly are worthless, and those who willful endanger everyone around them due to their selfishness should be stoned to death in the town square.


That still doesn't justify mass slaughter of people, no matter how angry you are.   Put them in isolation segregated from the rest of the population as they're a health hazard. that's justifiable.

Mandate vaccines and arrest/jail/quarantine anyone that ignores the mandate.

But deciding to just go out and start gunning down anyone because they're stupid/ignorant is still murder, and makes you no better than them.
 
wage0048
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I won't get it. I had this phone fornless than an hour by the time I opted out of all the alerts.

If I could opt out of the Presidential alerts, I'd opt out of them too.

I don't need to be woken up at 3:00 because someone's deck-chair got blown over.
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: CSB When Trump did his Presidential alert test my wife got so mad that we had to buy her a new phone. The alert is still up on the screen of her old Samsung S3 somewhere in a drawer.


Oh you precious easily offended easily distressed snowflakes.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

culebra: Godscrack: Maybe they're finally going to explain why major news outlets keep showing color coded US maps filled with bright red Covid affected areas.

Even in areas with very low or no population levels.   ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

What's your explanation?


I don't work for FEMA.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Maybe they're finally going to explain why major news outlets keep showing color coded US maps filled with bright red Covid affected areas.

Even in areas with very low or no population levels.   ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


Wouldn't one person be enough to light up a desolate area
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: RedComrade: Kit Fister: koder: Panic about the antivaxxer purge?  More like celebrate.

and people say gun owners have violent fantasies. Jesus.

Isolate them, force vaccinate them, whatever; mass slaughter isn't right.

How many innocent people should they be allowed to kill with their willful stupidity? I am just wonder what number of dead is enough for more drastic actions to be taken in light of the complete failure of state and federal governments to help stem the tide.

What about children, how many of them can we sacrifice to the altar of the willfully stupid? Some people truly are worthless, and those who willful endanger everyone around them due to their selfishness should be stoned to death in the town square.

That still doesn't justify mass slaughter of people, no matter how angry you are.   Put them in isolation segregated from the rest of the population as they're a health hazard. that's justifiable.

Mandate vaccines and arrest/jail/quarantine anyone that ignores the mandate.

But deciding to just go out and start gunning down anyone because they're stupid/ignorant is still murder, and makes you no better than them.


And yet for all intents and purposes that's what we did with the drug war we just called it resisting arrest
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
For me working the NYC ferries with the enlightened New Yorkers who constantly argue with me that they've been vaccinated and don't need to follow a federal law that says you must wear a mask on public transit... I'm probably getting a virus out of this.
/vaccinated
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A million white trash rednecks just started digging holes out behind their trailer.
 
bughunter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Reagan: we outlaw Russia forever and begin bombing in five minutes.
Youtube 0VQgbMOezqA
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The antivaccination nutjobs have already started purging themselves and I'm fine with it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is it National Emergency Alert Awareness Week again already?

Will do.  Any emergency alerts I hear this week will be completely and duly ignored.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Kit Fister: RedComrade: Kit Fister: koder: Panic about the antivaxxer purge?  More like celebrate.

and people say gun owners have violent fantasies. Jesus.

Isolate them, force vaccinate them, whatever; mass slaughter isn't right.

How many innocent people should they be allowed to kill with their willful stupidity? I am just wonder what number of dead is enough for more drastic actions to be taken in light of the complete failure of state and federal governments to help stem the tide.

What about children, how many of them can we sacrifice to the altar of the willfully stupid? Some people truly are worthless, and those who willful endanger everyone around them due to their selfishness should be stoned to death in the town square.

That still doesn't justify mass slaughter of people, no matter how angry you are.   Put them in isolation segregated from the rest of the population as they're a health hazard. that's justifiable.

Mandate vaccines and arrest/jail/quarantine anyone that ignores the mandate.

But deciding to just go out and start gunning down anyone because they're stupid/ignorant is still murder, and makes you no better than them.

And yet for all intents and purposes that's what we did with the drug war we just called it resisting arrest


And if you've paid attention to my posts over the years, you'd know that I am completely against that, too, considering one of the chief advisors to Nixon flat out admitted that the war on drugs was a cover for going after minorities.

No matter how farked up things were, that doesn't cancel out or justify rolling out to slaughter people.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: RedComrade: Kit Fister: koder: Panic about the antivaxxer purge?  More like celebrate.

and people say gun owners have violent fantasies. Jesus.

Isolate them, force vaccinate them, whatever; mass slaughter isn't right.

How many innocent people should they be allowed to kill with their willful stupidity? I am just wonder what number of dead is enough for more drastic actions to be taken in light of the complete failure of state and federal governments to help stem the tide.

What about children, how many of them can we sacrifice to the altar of the willfully stupid? Some people truly are worthless, and those who willful endanger everyone around them due to their selfishness should be stoned to death in the town square.

That still doesn't justify mass slaughter of people, no matter how angry you are.   Put them in isolation segregated from the rest of the population as they're a health hazard. that's justifiable.

Mandate vaccines and arrest/jail/quarantine anyone that ignores the mandate.

But deciding to just go out and start gunning down anyone because they're stupid/ignorant is still murder, and makes you no better than them.


So how do you propose to get this people to be forced to be vaccinated/ isolated without force? In case you didn't notice they don't give a fly fark about you, state or federal government mandates or the rule of law. All that your half measure is going to do is get more innocent people killed. These people have already used violence against people trying to keep others safe, they are dangerous plague spreading animals and should be treated as such.

Don't worry no one is going to implement my suggestions, no we are all going to stand here like gutless sheep while these stains of humanity continue to kill innocent people whose only crime was being to close to these degenerates.
 
neongoats
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: RedComrade: Kit Fister: koder: Panic about the antivaxxer purge?  More like celebrate.

and people say gun owners have violent fantasies. Jesus.

Isolate them, force vaccinate them, whatever; mass slaughter isn't right.

How many innocent people should they be allowed to kill with their willful stupidity? I am just wonder what number of dead is enough for more drastic actions to be taken in light of the complete failure of state and federal governments to help stem the tide.

What about children, how many of them can we sacrifice to the altar of the willfully stupid? Some people truly are worthless, and those who willful endanger everyone around them due to their selfishness should be stoned to death in the town square.

That still doesn't justify mass slaughter of people, no matter how angry you are.   Put them in isolation segregated from the rest of the population as they're a health hazard. that's justifiable.

Mandate vaccines and arrest/jail/quarantine anyone that ignores the mandate.

But deciding to just go out and start gunning down anyone because they're stupid/ignorant is still murder, and makes you no better than them.


My god the karenite concern is wafting off you like gnome stink.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: The antivaccination nutjobs have already started purging themselves and I'm fine with it.


Yes, hence moving them into isolated quarantine zones. I don't care what they do to themselves, keep them away from the rest of the population.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: waxbeans: Kit Fister: RedComrade: Kit Fister: koder: Panic about the antivaxxer purge?  More like celebrate.

and people say gun owners have violent fantasies. Jesus.

Isolate them, force vaccinate them, whatever; mass slaughter isn't right.

How many innocent people should they be allowed to kill with their willful stupidity? I am just wonder what number of dead is enough for more drastic actions to be taken in light of the complete failure of state and federal governments to help stem the tide.

What about children, how many of them can we sacrifice to the altar of the willfully stupid? Some people truly are worthless, and those who willful endanger everyone around them due to their selfishness should be stoned to death in the town square.

That still doesn't justify mass slaughter of people, no matter how angry you are.   Put them in isolation segregated from the rest of the population as they're a health hazard. that's justifiable.

Mandate vaccines and arrest/jail/quarantine anyone that ignores the mandate.

But deciding to just go out and start gunning down anyone because they're stupid/ignorant is still murder, and makes you no better than them.

And yet for all intents and purposes that's what we did with the drug war we just called it resisting arrest

And if you've paid attention to my posts over the years, you'd know that I am completely against that, too, considering one of the chief advisors to Nixon flat out admitted that the war on drugs was a cover for going after minorities.

No matter how farked up things were, that doesn't cancel out or justify rolling out to slaughter people.


And I agree.
But. I have to live in a world with people that pretend to not know the Trump means all brown people not just illegal brown people.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: The antivaccination nutjobs have already started purging themselves and I'm fine with it.


Only 2% will die. Still, 2% fewer Trumpers is 2% fewer Trumpers.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RedComrade: Kit Fister: RedComrade: Kit Fister: koder: Panic about the antivaxxer purge?  More like celebrate.

and people say gun owners have violent fantasies. Jesus.

Isolate them, force vaccinate them, whatever; mass slaughter isn't right.

How many innocent people should they be allowed to kill with their willful stupidity? I am just wonder what number of dead is enough for more drastic actions to be taken in light of the complete failure of state and federal governments to help stem the tide.

What about children, how many of them can we sacrifice to the altar of the willfully stupid? Some people truly are worthless, and those who willful endanger everyone around them due to their selfishness should be stoned to death in the town square.

That still doesn't justify mass slaughter of people, no matter how angry you are.   Put them in isolation segregated from the rest of the population as they're a health hazard. that's justifiable.

Mandate vaccines and arrest/jail/quarantine anyone that ignores the mandate.

But deciding to just go out and start gunning down anyone because they're stupid/ignorant is still murder, and makes you no better than them.

So how do you propose to get this people to be forced to be vaccinated/ isolated without force? In case you didn't notice they don't give a fly fark about you, state or federal government mandates or the rule of law. All that your half measure is going to do is get more innocent people killed. These people have already used violence against people trying to keep others safe, they are dangerous plague spreading animals and should be treated as such.

Don't worry no one is going to implement my suggestions, no we are all going to stand here like gutless sheep while these stains of humanity continue to kill innocent people whose only crime was being to close to these degenerates.


I never said that we didn't use force to ensure compliance with either a forced quarantine or a forced vaccination.

That's not the same as skipping straight to just gunning them down wholesale.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

neongoats: Kit Fister: RedComrade: Kit Fister: koder: Panic about the antivaxxer purge?  More like celebrate.

and people say gun owners have violent fantasies. Jesus.

Isolate them, force vaccinate them, whatever; mass slaughter isn't right.

How many innocent people should they be allowed to kill with their willful stupidity? I am just wonder what number of dead is enough for more drastic actions to be taken in light of the complete failure of state and federal governments to help stem the tide.

What about children, how many of them can we sacrifice to the altar of the willfully stupid? Some people truly are worthless, and those who willful endanger everyone around them due to their selfishness should be stoned to death in the town square.

That still doesn't justify mass slaughter of people, no matter how angry you are.   Put them in isolation segregated from the rest of the population as they're a health hazard. that's justifiable.

Mandate vaccines and arrest/jail/quarantine anyone that ignores the mandate.

But deciding to just go out and start gunning down anyone because they're stupid/ignorant is still murder, and makes you no better than them.

My god the karenite concern is wafting off you like gnome stink.


Well, excuse me for having moral qualms about the idea of just going out and gunning down anyone and everyone that refuses to get the vaccine.  I get that they're doing bad shiat, and I want them stopped, too. I just don't believe in skipping straight to slaughter is the way to go.

Worst part, if we did it, how many people would use it as a cover to gun odwn people they hated, claiming they thought they were unvaccinated, or didn't have proof?  Do we just look the other way because in the scheme of things we're getting rid of the wilfully ignorant disease carriers?
 
CCNP
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Yes, hence moving them into isolated quarantine zones.


We should be careful and not allow the quarantine zones to become concentration camps for African Americans. Because that's totally something that GOP governors would do. https://www.politico.com/news/202​1/06/​07/vaccine-equity-black-americans-bide​n-491973
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: neongoats: Kit Fister: RedComrade: Kit Fister: koder: Panic about the antivaxxer purge?  More like celebrate.

and people say gun owners have violent fantasies. Jesus.

Isolate them, force vaccinate them, whatever; mass slaughter isn't right.

How many innocent people should they be allowed to kill with their willful stupidity? I am just wonder what number of dead is enough for more drastic actions to be taken in light of the complete failure of state and federal governments to help stem the tide.

What about children, how many of them can we sacrifice to the altar of the willfully stupid? Some people truly are worthless, and those who willful endanger everyone around them due to their selfishness should be stoned to death in the town square.

That still doesn't justify mass slaughter of people, no matter how angry you are.   Put them in isolation segregated from the rest of the population as they're a health hazard. that's justifiable.

Mandate vaccines and arrest/jail/quarantine anyone that ignores the mandate.

But deciding to just go out and start gunning down anyone because they're stupid/ignorant is still murder, and makes you no better than them.

My god the karenite concern is wafting off you like gnome stink.

Well, excuse me for having moral qualms about the idea of just going out and gunning down anyone and everyone that refuses to get the vaccine.  I get that they're doing bad shiat, and I want them stopped, too. I just don't believe in skipping straight to slaughter is the way to go.

Worst part, if we did it, how many people would use it as a cover to gun odwn people they hated, claiming they thought they were unvaccinated, or didn't have proof?  Do we just look the other way because in the scheme of things we're getting rid of the wilfully ignorant disease carriers?


Good point.
Can we at least leverage this to end the debate over abortion and no longer have any hurdles to it.
Cuz you can't sit there and be anti-vaxxer and anti mask and then claim you have a right to control a woman's choice.

From this point forward being anti-choice should get you punched.
Considering half a million Americans died because no one wanted to shut down no one wanted to wear masks no one wanted to social distance.
Given all that women should be able to flush a fetus down the toilet if they want.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CCNP: Kit Fister: Yes, hence moving them into isolated quarantine zones.

We should be careful and not allow the quarantine zones to become concentration camps for African Americans. Because that's totally something that GOP governors would do. https://www.politico.com/news/2021​/06/07/vaccine-equity-black-americans-​biden-491973


Why would they do that they voted for Trump
 
neongoats
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Well, excuse me for having moral qualms about the idea of just going out and gunning down anyone


You're the one that injected this concept into the conversation.

Literally everyone here can recognize this shiat. Koder makes a joke post about the kind of shiat right wing nutters imagine FEMA does and you Karen up. "I think talking about killing all right wingers is bad"

When literally no one brought up the concept of rounding up all the plague rats and shooting them but you.

It's a farking trolling technique and you should feel bad for being so farking obvious.
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.