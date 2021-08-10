 Skip to content
(NBC Washington) How to ask your idiot co-worker if their idiocy is just general, run-of-the-mill "Darnit I burned my popcorn in the microwave again" or more along the lines of, "I'm not getting vaccinated because I don't want Bill Gates controlling my mind"
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Even if Bill Gates wanted to control their minds, it wouldn't work.  Whatever Bill Gates would be trying to implant would be wholly incompatible with the Fox News OS that's already controlling their minds.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Or my personal favourite:

Girl Smacked For Singing
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hey, did you get vaccinated at a drugstore or did you go to the heath dept?

That gets you an answer with all the details you'll need.
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You dont have to ask, these fu*kin' nut sacks love talking about it.

The stupider they are the louder they talk.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

He already tried it in the 90s. Too many legacy compatibility issues and unresolvable driver conflicts with soundcards.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Answer me goddamn it!!
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
State of Iowa employees at universities are prohibited from asking students, faculty or staff about their vaccination status at all. I'm sure that wouldn't survive a First Amendment challenge, but its policy anyway.

/totally serious
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

That's HIPPA 101 right there.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
'I know vaccination is really personal. It's something I want other people know about me, which is why I'm asking.'

This is such "all opinions are valid" horseshiat, and only really serves to legitimize the belief that vaccination is some sort of personal political position.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh, I already know.  It's never a surprise.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oddly placed ad.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I know a few people who are vaccinated but wouldn't hesitate to tell coworkers who asked about it: "I'm not getting vaccinated because I don't want Bill Gates controlling my mind".

/of course I'm not one of those people....not at all.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Uh.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jabbed they in the arm and ask if that it hurts.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm currently living this ugliness.  One person in my group is not getting vaxed.  We are all scientists.  Everyone in the group has a PhD.   But he has a special-needs kid and the whole family is deeply invested in fringe health care woo.

So, I"m supposed to work in the office with everyone else on Monday.   I've told my group lead that I'm not comfortable having an unvaccinated person in my workplace.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Your cellphone already tracks everything a nanochip could hope to track.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Just to be clear, that's sarcasm right?  And you're well aware that is more like The Constitution and Other Laws as I Believe Them to Be 423 and nowhere close to HIPPA 101?

/You can't really tell anymore
 
danvon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Yep. These are the same people who joke about rolling coal or burning tires on Earth Day, biatch on take your daughter to work day, sneer at everyone who chooses to not eat meat, use AR-15/Glock as their "preferred pronouns" in their bio, and still have a trump flag adorning their pick-up trucks.

There is no farking way to keep these people from telling you that they are proudly unvaccinated.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ask? Like, "talk to them?" Why?

The microchips allow you to network with another vaxxer.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Is a HIPPA, like, a female hippo?
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Joe Rogan 2024
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe he's right.  Sometimes I'll just randomly black out and for the next 10 minutes or much longer I'll see this:

Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This story is unbelievable. No one is going to admit burning popcorn and stinking up the office.
 
danvon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rogan/Nugent 2024.

"We're  going to hell anyway, may as well be moved to the front of the line."
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I actually got vaccinated at Microsoft. The Redmond campus. They had joined with Overlake Hospital and Evergreen Medical Center. So the chip was already there waiting for me. My 5G is amazing!
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You have to have a functioning mind in order for said mind to be controlled.

Gates fails.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Whoa... with those totally farked-up tattoos, you just know they're way off the charts on the crazy axis.  Mix in a whole bunch of booze, and holy shiat.... That'll be a night to remember for a long time.... Could be good or bad memories.... But certainly memorable.
 
karmachameleon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nope, not gonna cater to dummies and snowflakes by tiptoeing on eggshells about this.  I don't ask, "Do you mind if I ask...?"  I just ask.  "Are you vaccinated?"  I'm a private instructor, and I ask all my students and their parents (and I tell them up front that I am vaxxed).  If anyone gets offended (no one has, and everyone has gotten it except for those under 12 years old), they can go find another teacher.  Ditto if they plan to choose not to get vaxxed (no one has indicated that yet).  I've got a waiting list, it's no skin off my nose.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What if I just skip it cause I know the answer? If they are upset about school mask mandates and don't have kids the answer is obvious.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sure if you want violate HIPPA law and the 1st amendment you could do that. Just wait until they call the cops on you. They have rights.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Not sure if he's trollin' or if he sold his low-number account, but he has been posting some real bullshiat since Sunday.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ugh. Those people target special needs families specifically because they know those families are looking for any way to give their child the life they'd hoped for. There's a special place in hell for them.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

They Cosplay 101st Airborne Core on the weekends?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Are you vaccinated?"

There. That's not so hard. If they are, they'll tell you. If they start in with "you can't ask me that!" then they're not.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

It's like asking someone if they're a vegan crossfitter. They'll just tell you.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey, did your thang only grow 3 inches or did you get 4.5 inches like I did?
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

What bullshiat? How dare you infringe my right as a free farker to post what I want? These colors don't run!! ('cept if you wash them on hot...)
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Or worse, microwaving broccoli for several minutes.
 
skers69
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My response to all 5 suggestions....Mind your own business.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've just been throwing magnets at them and when they inevitably do nothing I go, "Ha I knew it." Then just go back to work as usual.
 
skyotter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I keep a copy of my vaccination card displayed next to my nameplate.

I can generally tell other people's statuses from their reactions to mine.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is this the thread again where we find out who pretends to have a HIPAA law degree from the University of Faceberk?
 
