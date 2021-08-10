 Skip to content
 
(LAD Bible)   While this dog was pushing a car to safety, subby's dog was sitting on the couch begging for more treats   (ladbible.com) divider line
12
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
your mom said "safety" on the couch
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh. Dog was probably just trying to get out of the damn water. Was probably thinking "I'm just making sure you farkers don't leave without me."
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course a dog would lend a helping paw. Would a cat? No way.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're both good boys Subby, don't be mean.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I'm just getting crankier as I get older but it really annoys me when an article has to include commentary from Facebook or Twitter users. If you are going to be so lazy as to submit a story about a Facebook video just tell us about the video I don't need to know what Bob in Sheboygan said about it.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If that were my dog, I would know without doubt that there was bacon in that car.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Billy Connelly's "wee brown dog", ever-present on the streets of Glasgow
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Of course a dog would lend a helping paw. Would a cat? No way.


Who do you think is steering?
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My boy was snoozing hard today.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When summoned by TV reporter Sweet Polly Purebred's SUV, Shoeshine Boy dashed into the nearest phone booth....
 
