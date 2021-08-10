 Skip to content
 
(Fox News)   Man beats off-duty Chicago police officer, bites off friend's nipple in road rage incident. Why yes, Fark is your personal erotica site. Some of you, anyway   (foxnews.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friend? Who the hell needs an insane nipple biting friend? Does he do that at all road rage incidents?
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In this case we have sort of a reverse-XKCD thing going on here:

"Man beats off duty-Chicago police officer...."
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a duty Chicago police officer?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How bad did this guy get cut off?
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I would have saved the nipple and asked the doctor to reattach it to my nut sack.
 
Snargi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: How bad did this guy get cut off?


RTFA and you'll find out.
 
cookiefleck
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Amusing"
 
TWX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
static1.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

wanted for questioning... the dog has a violent temper!
 
Snargi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dothemath: I would have saved the nipple and asked the doctor to reattach it to my nut sack.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: [Fark user image 850x649]
wanted for questioning... the dog has a violent temper!


My entry into that photoshop contest was a lot less SFW.
 
rfenster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Who was the Duty Chicago Police officer that day?
 
bughunter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Snargi: dothemath: I would have saved the nipple and asked the doctor to reattach it to my nut sack.

[Fark user image 250x204] [View Full Size image _x_]


i1.wp.comView Full Size

"Always save the nipple!"
 
Flaccidor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: What's a duty Chicago police officer?


Came for this

/And came for this
 
Trevt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Friend? Who the hell needs an insane nipple biting friend? Does he do that at all road rage incidents?


On advice of council I decline to answer on the grounds that any answer I may give might...
 
lurkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Friend? Who the hell needs an insane nipple biting friend? Does he do that at all road rage incidents?


More of an acquaintance; it's NOT about need; Duh, you can't rage right without the biting.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He reportedly has three previous convictions for aggravated battery of peace officers.

And he's alive?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I like that he didn't just bite the nipple, he bit it off. All the way. That tells me that maybe he shouldn't have been the one driving....
 
severedtoe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
hyphen placement is important.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: How bad did this guy get cut off?


He didn't just take the tip
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Subjects and pronouns, how the fark do they work?

The ad hoc ariolectomy was administered to the friend *of the cop*.
 
TWX
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

rfenster: Who was the Duty Chicago Police officer that day?


hopefully Callahan.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Related: has anyone here seen O Fantasma?
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheYeti: He reportedly has three previous convictions for aggravated battery of peace officers.

And he's alive?


Hella white too
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

severedtoe: hyphen placement is important.


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size


obligatory
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Flaccidor: Uchiha_Cycliste: What's a duty Chicago police officer?

Came for this

/And came for this


User name...

ah never mind.
Comment would have fallen flat.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Heh heh, you said "Man beats off"
 
Slypork
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: TheYeti: He reportedly has three previous convictions for aggravated battery of peace officers.

And he's alive?

Hella white too


Never let reading TFA get in the way of jumping to conclusions
Fark user imageView Full Size


Also...duty
Wreck-It Ralph - Hero's Duty Joke
Youtube 3tgF_sc5RwY
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Admit it: Some of you didn't get past "nipple" before soiling your shorts.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Slypork: A Fark Handle: TheYeti: He reportedly has three previous convictions for aggravated battery of peace officers.

And he's alive?

Hella white too

Never let reading TFA get in the way of jumping to conclusions
[Fark user image image 425x239]

Also...duty
[YouTube video: Wreck-It Ralph - Hero's Duty Joke]


People read articles?
 
invictus2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Typical Cubs fan.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
