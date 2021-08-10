 Skip to content
(The Hill)   14-year-old becomes youngest person to swim length of Lake Tahoe. In related story, subby's teenage son sorta got out of bed and may have put on actual pants today   (thehill.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Easy to swim across a pond once you drain it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet that kid lieks mudkips.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a non-trivial but generally-useless accomplishment, aside from... trivia. Your kid is the efficient one!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: I bet that kid lieks mudkips.


"Likes"?

Or "licks"?  O.o
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why, so he could get plague from chipmunks?
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: fragMasterFlash: I bet that kid lieks mudkips.

"Likes"?

Or "licks"?  O.o


Hey I mean, I could understand certain mudkips.
 
JessieL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Easy to swim across a pond once you drain it.


First sentence:
"Lake Tahoe's water levels are nearly two feet above its natural rim."
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's easy to swim in Lake Tahoe when one lives near Lake Tahoe subby. Give your kid a break. If you lived someplace interesting or worthwhile I'm sure your kid would put pants on and try to go fark something.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Runner-up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you even swim in Lake Tahoe?  Isn't the water like always 50 degrees?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know he didn't, subby.  You're not fooling anyone.
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't Tahoe about the size of a backyard pool by now?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad tried that in his 20's. My mom had to rescue him.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_dig_chicks: Can you even swim in Lake Tahoe?  Isn't the water like always 50 degrees?


Wouldn't that keep you from getting tired
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: It's easy to swim in Lake Tahoe when one lives near Lake Tahoe subby. Give your kid a break. If you lived someplace interesting or worthwhile I'm sure your kid would put pants on and try to go fark something.


1: You're doing it wrong
2: What the hell do you do on your lake trips? Is this why you can't go to the National Parks anymore?
 
Porkbelly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uberalice: Isn't Tahoe about the size of a backyard pool by now?


You're thinking of the Aral Sea.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wow, what a bunch of party poopers. Let's try "Farker Swims the Same Route and it doesn't end in Tragedy."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fun fact/trivia
I'm banned for life from a LT casino 🤣
 
neongoats
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: neongoats: It's easy to swim in Lake Tahoe when one lives near Lake Tahoe subby. Give your kid a break. If you lived someplace interesting or worthwhile I'm sure your kid would put pants on and try to go fark something.

1: You're doing it wrong
2: What the hell do you do on your lake trips? Is this why you can't go to the National Parks anymore?


I mean, they make you wear pants at the soda fountain or mini golf joint, right?

/that's what kids do in 2021 right?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Fun fact/trivia
I'm banned for life from a LT casino 🤣


If it's Harveys, I can only offer you "You deserved it."
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: Wow, what a bunch of party poopers. Let's try "Farker Swims the Same Route and it doesn't end in Tragedy."


Welcome to Fark.
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
8-y-o grandson had a sleepover, the first for a year due to covid and stuff. Come bed time he pulled out his chosen book and he read it to me. He's come on a lot after as year of mostly home schooling.

/Oh and he'd recited a poem from memory earlier
//Granddad-ing is fun stuff
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jamspoon: 8-y-o grandson had a sleepover, the first for a year due to covid and stuff. Come bed time he pulled out his chosen book and he read it to me. He's come on a lot after as year of mostly home schooling.

/Oh and he'd recited a poem from memory earlier
//Granddad-ing is fun stuff


Oh hell yeah.  Wind them up, fueled with sugar, and send them home with Mom and Dad.

The best sight in the whole world is the grandkids waving through glass, illuminated by the taillights.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Easy to swim across a pond once you drain it.


That's the easiest way to find all the bodies.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Fun fact/trivia
I'm banned for life from a LT casino 🤣


I believe you.
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: jamspoon: 8-y-o grandson had a sleepover, the first for a year due to covid and stuff. Come bed time he pulled out his chosen book and he read it to me. He's come on a lot after as year of mostly home schooling.

/Oh and he'd recited a poem from memory earlier
//Granddad-ing is fun stuff

Oh hell yeah.  Wind them up, fueled with sugar, and send them home with Mom and Dad.

The best sight in the whole world is the grandkids waving through glass, illuminated by the taillights.


I'm planning a good breakfast for him, plenty of sugar ad carbs. He'll be at full speed when I drop him off
 
dbaggins
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is that even a hard swim to do?  is this a big accomplishment or a slow news day?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Is that even a hard swim to do?  is this a big accomplishment or a slow news day?


Yes it is. But, don't take my word for it, try it yourself. Bring a friend in a boat, though.

You swim across a lot of lakes?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Is that even a hard swim to do?  is this a big accomplishment or a slow news day?


It's close to a 12 mile swim in cold water.  At the moment, the water temperature is 55 F.  That is cold enough to sap your strength, I believe.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: dbaggins: Is that even a hard swim to do?  is this a big accomplishment or a slow news day?

It's close to a 12 mile swim in cold water.  At the moment, the water temperature is 55 F.  That is cold enough to sap your strength, I believe.


Interesting.  Another source says the current temperature is 68 F.  That's not bad at all.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: OgreMagi: dbaggins: Is that even a hard swim to do?  is this a big accomplishment or a slow news day?

It's close to a 12 mile swim in cold water.  At the moment, the water temperature is 55 F.  That is cold enough to sap your strength, I believe.

Interesting.  Another source says the current temperature is 68 F.  That's not bad at all.


Well, do it then. I'll be cheering you on
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Lake Tahoe is only 21.x miles long.  Took the kid 12 hours.

I assure you, I completed the equivalent of cardio at 14... or would have if I had the internet and 12 hours of uninterrupted privacy.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Lake Tahoe is only 21.x miles long.  Took the kid 12 hours.

I assure you, I completed the equivalent of cardio at 14... or would have if I had the internet and 12 hours of uninterrupted privacy.


All right. Looks like we got a race here.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

JessieL: vudukungfu: Easy to swim across a pond once you drain it.

First sentence:
"Lake Tahoe's water levels are nearly two feet above its natural rim."


TFA, never lower
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: OgreMagi: OgreMagi: dbaggins: Is that even a hard swim to do?  is this a big accomplishment or a slow news day?

It's close to a 12 mile swim in cold water.  At the moment, the water temperature is 55 F.  That is cold enough to sap your strength, I believe.

Interesting.  Another source says the current temperature is 68 F.  That's not bad at all.

Well, do it then. I'll be cheering you on


Oh hell no.  Not at my age.  When I was in high school I was on both the swim team and the water polo team.  I spent a minimum of two hours in the pool every single day and even at my physical peak I would have a hard time swimming 12 miles (or 20 the long way).
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: waxbeans: Fun fact/trivia
I'm banned for life from a LT casino 🤣

If it's Harveys, I can only offer you "You deserved it."


Harveys and Harrahs are the only ones still there.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Fun fact/trivia
I'm banned for life from a LT casino 🤣


Nice.  Well Reno's just down the road.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: leeksfromchichis: Lake Tahoe is only 21.x miles long.  Took the kid 12 hours.

I assure you, I completed the equivalent of cardio at 14... or would have if I had the internet and 12 hours of uninterrupted privacy.

All right. Looks like we got a race here.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Race?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: OgreMagi: dbaggins: Is that even a hard swim to do?  is this a big accomplishment or a slow news day?

It's close to a 12 mile swim in cold water.  At the moment, the water temperature is 55 F.  That is cold enough to sap your strength, I believe.

Interesting.  Another source says the current temperature is 68 F.  That's not bad at all.


Going out past the drop off always freaks me the fark out.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

noitsnot: waxbeans: Fun fact/trivia
I'm banned for life from a LT casino 🤣

Nice.  Well Reno's just down the road.


That's where I usually go to play blackjack.  They haven't kicked me out, yet, despite my rather exciting win streak my last trip.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: OgreMagi: dbaggins: Is that even a hard swim to do?  is this a big accomplishment or a slow news day?

It's close to a 12 mile swim in cold water.  At the moment, the water temperature is 55 F.  That is cold enough to sap your strength, I believe.

Interesting.  Another source says the current temperature is 68 F.  That's not bad at all.


I swam in Tahoe on Sunday. It is definitely not 68 degrees. I'm mostly surprised that he didn't get run over by some coont on a jet ski or an asshat in a boat listening to shiatty pop country.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Fun fact/trivia
I'm banned for life from a LT casino 🤣


No kidding.
 
Porkbelly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: OgreMagi: dbaggins: Is that even a hard swim to do?  is this a big accomplishment or a slow news day?

It's close to a 12 mile swim in cold water.  At the moment, the water temperature is 55 F.  That is cold enough to sap your strength, I believe.

Interesting.  Another source says the current temperature is 68 F.  That's not bad at all.


RIF - reading is fundamental.  21 miles swim, 12 hours.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: waxbeans: Fun fact/trivia
I'm banned for life from a LT casino 🤣

No kidding.


Unfortunately, as per the NDA, that is all I'm allowed to say. And, that's only so I can't say someone took their against my will.
 
Abox
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: dbaggins: Is that even a hard swim to do?  is this a big accomplishment or a slow news day?

It's close to a 12 mile swim in cold water.  At the moment, the water temperature is 55 F.  That is cold enough to sap your strength, I believe.


Article says it's 23.1 miles.  And 21.3 miles.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lake Tahoe is 21.75 miles long, and the water temperature right now is 67 degrees.

The average swimmer in good conditions can swim about 2 miles per hour.

So 12 hours is just about right.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: OgreMagi: OgreMagi: dbaggins: Is that even a hard swim to do?  is this a big accomplishment or a slow news day?

It's close to a 12 mile swim in cold water.  At the moment, the water temperature is 55 F.  That is cold enough to sap your strength, I believe.

Interesting.  Another source says the current temperature is 68 F.  That's not bad at all.

RIF - reading is fundamental.  21 miles swim, 12 hours.


12 miles wide, 21 miles long.  I used the wrong one.
 
Abox
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Going out past the drop off always freaks me the fark out.


I swam across a lake in Maine when I was a kid...I did freak out a bit when I got tired and there was no bottom to rest on.
 
PvtStash
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jtown: You know he didn't, subby.  You're not fooling anyone.


oh he's telling the truth about the pants being put on. What he didn't mention is that they were on his head.
 
