(CNN)   Tropical Storm Fred forecasted to meet with Wang Storm Covid this weekend   (cnn.com) divider line
21
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a great "drop dead" weekend.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like me bowling- slight glancing blow to everything in my path, but few direct hits, eventually ending in a gutter somewhere.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dont think so.

I dont believe in storms.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barney is ready.

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone Sharpie it out into the Atlantic!

Whew.  Close one.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
T&P for Alabama
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody have fun tonight.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeSantis stole Obama's weather machine and is sending the hurricane to blow away everyone's masks.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: It's like me bowling- slight glancing blow to everything in my path, but few direct hits, eventually ending in a gutter somewhere.

[Fark user image 784x413]


Alabama is no gutter...now Mississippi on the other hand
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: Someone Sharpie it out into the Atlantic!

Whew.  Close one.


Here ya go:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/nailed it
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tampa Bay game Saturday night, could be a wet one.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And I'm right in the center.

If nothing else, living in Florida during this era has given me great material for a book.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I hope the storm is wearing mask.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bughunter: Barney is ready.

[i0.wp.com image 340x254]


We already had WILMA.

We were on a cruise with a gay group when that hit. And we had had to dock early. Which screwed up our flight out of south Florida. So we found a very nice 'gay resort' which was kinda a classic 'motel' near the beach at Fort Lauderdale. And did the "hunker down" thing there. Got food and water and booze and literally rode it out in the closet.

Woke up the next day and there's his construction crane that almost hit the resort...it fell off "TRUMP TOWER" which was next door. https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hot​el_Revi​ew-g34227-d547855-Reviews-Windamar_Bea​ch_Resort-Fort_Lauderdale_Broward_Coun​ty_Florida.html
Trump tried to kill us.

We were stuck there for 5 days before we could get a flight out. No power, no water...and limited food and FEMA ice. The SO used their supply of defrosting hamburger meat and some spices and veggies borrowed from the neighbors to make a big pot of Chili on the BBQ grill. There was no hot water for bathing...but the SO found some plastic sheeting and when the water came back on...(for washing only..) he rigged up a solar water heater with the sheeting and garden hose.
Also...Miami FTL night sky with no ground lights is Amazing. "What's the cloud" one guy said....."That's the milky way"
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe the state just needs a good bath?

/Shanelessly stolen from Daniel Tosh.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

eagles95: Alabama is no gutter


is too!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
WILMA!!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: And I'm right in the center.

If nothing else, living in Florida during this era has given me great material for a book.


On self-harm?
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

eagles95: Opacity: It's like me bowling- slight glancing blow to everything in my path, but few direct hits, eventually ending in a gutter somewhere.

[Fark user image 784x413]

Alabama is no gutter...now Mississippi on the other hand


I was actually implying Georgia... but hey, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee.... It's going to hit something gutter like.

It isn't like North Wilmington is the Bastian of high society, even if you do rub shoulders with the President.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Time for a Covicane party!
 
monstera
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Opacity: It's like me bowling- slight glancing blow to everything in my path, but few direct hits, eventually ending in a gutter somewhere.

[Fark user image image 784x413]


It's like me on a night out on the town
 
