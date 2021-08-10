 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Sometimes you eat the bear, sometimes the bear runs outta Half & Half   (ktla.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, San Fernando Valley, Wildlife officers, black bear, Santa Susana Mountains, Porter Ranch, Los Angeles, California, California Department of Fish, Supermarket, Walmart parking lot  
•       •       •

547 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2021 at 2:20 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is the mug my mom drank her coffee out of every morning when I was growing up.

I should let her know she can get $20 from it on EBay.

/Can't believe how easy that was to find on GIS.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did someone say, "Arktos?"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A Black Bear Russian?
 
venton
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

venton: [Fark user image 850x612]


that's my brand too, but I pay cash
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.