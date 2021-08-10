 Skip to content
Today is the 1 year anniversary since the worst storm subby has ever been through
51
blodyholy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby here. I don't care if this is greened or not, I just want to speak about the event.

I've been through hurricanes out east and south, tornadoes here and west -- but this was the single scariest weather event I've ever lived through.

140mph sustained winds, dwindling to around 100mph for at least an hour. I was nearly struck in the head by a flying trampoline.

Derecho's are nothing to f*ck with.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It was pretty bad for sure.

'90 Plainfield tornado was a helluva lot scarier. Mom had to keep me in the backyard as they were picking bodies out of rubble across the street.

Found chunks of my kindergarten classroom in our yard.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Absolutely devastating - yet most people don't know about it.
 
blodyholy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: It was pretty bad for sure.

'90 Plainfield tornado was a helluva lot scarier. Mom had to keep me in the backyard as they were picking bodies out of rubble across the street.

Found chunks of my kindergarten classroom in our yard.


Yeesh, yah, tornadoes are nothing to mess with. Both weather events have generally VERY little warning as to what is about to take place. Fortunately, I do not believe there were any deaths here -- but hundreds injured across NE, IA and IL.
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
One thing and another, I got to ride it out sitting in my mobile home*, huddled under a comforter for whatever feeble protection it might give from flying debris.  I have never been that scared for that long, ever.

Marshalltown had been hit by a tornado two years before the derecho, and the damage from the derecho was just as bad -- only it hit the whole town, instead of the narrow-ish strip the tornado hit.

* -- my options were so limited that staying in the little metal death trap was the best and safest available.
 
blodyholy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Xanadone: One thing and another, I got to ride it out sitting in my mobile home*, huddled under a comforter for whatever feeble protection it might give from flying debris.  I have never been that scared for that long, ever.

Marshalltown had been hit by a tornado two years before the derecho, and the damage from the derecho was just as bad -- only it hit the whole town, instead of the narrow-ish strip the tornado hit.

* -- my options were so limited that staying in the little metal death trap was the best and safest available.


Man...that had to have been a horrible feeling. I'm glad you made it out alive. I'm a few blocks from Cedar Rapids in Hiawatha, and fortunately we were scathed major damage.

I could not imagine riding it out in a building that might fly away at any given time.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Derecho's are nothing to f*ck with.


Are you saying this was the Wu Tang Clan of storms?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Gonna be a whole lot of 1 year anniversary headlines this year. But that sounds horrible.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I had an elderly aunt in central Iowa who was without power and potable water for 10 days, in the middle of the pandemic. Fortunately my cousins had stockpiled her well and she had lot of good neighbors.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: '90 Plainfield tornado was a helluva lot scarier.


I'm sure at its peak it was - but a derecho lasts for waaaaay longer, which is super-scary in its own right.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

blodyholy: capt.snicklefritz: It was pretty bad for sure.

'90 Plainfield tornado was a helluva lot scarier. Mom had to keep me in the backyard as they were picking bodies out of rubble across the street.

Found chunks of my kindergarten classroom in our yard.

Yeesh, yah, tornadoes are nothing to mess with. Both weather events have generally VERY little warning as to what is about to take place. Fortunately, I do not believe there were any deaths here -- but hundreds injured across NE, IA and IL.


Our street was spared the worst of the derecho, just lost some branches. But going just a couple miles south you can still see that the utility poles are are still leaning to the east.

Scary shiat indeed. You couldn't pay me to live in a house without a basement.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: blodyholy: Derecho's are nothing to f*ck with.

Are you saying this was the Wu Tang Clan of storms?


Protect ya neck.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Absolutely devastating - yet most people don't know about it.


They do. That's why it's called Tornado Alley.
 
blodyholy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: blodyholy: Derecho's are nothing to f*ck with.

Are you saying this was the Wu Tang Clan of storms?


I really wish I had any musical skill beyond making weird electronica, because a Wu-Tang-like parody of that line/rap would be apropos.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

blodyholy: I was nearly struck in the head by a flying trampoline.


As a way to go, better than choking on vomit.
 
blodyholy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ZAZ: blodyholy: I was nearly struck in the head by a flying trampoline.

As a way to go, better than choking on vomit.


That's an odd contrast, but you're not wrong, I guess.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ZAZ: blodyholy: I was nearly struck in the head by a flying trampoline.

As a way to go, better than choking on vomit.


Not so sure.  You might end up a reaper like toilet seat girl.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
...but enough about submitter's mom...

/we've all been through "it"....
 
darch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ZAZ: blodyholy: I was nearly struck in the head by a flying trampoline.

As a way to go, better than choking on vomit.


Worse- someone else's vomit.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: It was pretty bad for sure.

'90 Plainfield tornado was a helluva lot scarier. Mom had to keep me in the backyard as they were picking bodies out of rubble across the street.

Found chunks of my kindergarten classroom in our yard.


I was about 60 miles away in Indiana.  Still remember that because we had gone down to the basement anticipating a tornado as well.  The sky had that greenish color that tells you it's filled with water like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Rapid Cedars.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The 70mph gusts we had with Ike were enough for me. Fark 100-140mph.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: FlashHarry: Absolutely devastating - yet most people don't know about it.

They do. That's why it's called Tornado Alley.


• It wasn't a tornado.
• It only got a small amount of media coverage compared to the level of devastation
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The images from that storm are still freaky cool-scary.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ZAZ: blodyholy: I was nearly struck in the head by a flying trampoline.

As a way to go, better than choking on vomit.


Or, of course, dying in a bizarre gardening accident.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: capt.snicklefritz: It was pretty bad for sure.

'90 Plainfield tornado was a helluva lot scarier. Mom had to keep me in the backyard as they were picking bodies out of rubble across the street.

Found chunks of my kindergarten classroom in our yard.

I was about 60 miles away in Indiana.  Still remember that because we had gone down to the basement anticipating a tornado as well.  The sky had that greenish color that tells you it's filled with water like this:
[Fark user image image 850x477]


Ya, that colour of sky scares the ever-loving shiat out of me.

Find a place to hide, ASAP...
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Meh.

I've been through hurricanes.
 
Liadan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've already been watching the forecast for today very carefully already. We've had multiple tornadoes since Saturday (southern Wisconsin) and they put us under a severe storm alert first thing this morning.

Realizing this is the actual anniversary just made that pit in my stomach feel much deeper.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

blodyholy: I don't care if this is greened or not


OOH! REVERSE PSYCHOLOGY
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Absolutely devastating - yet most people don't know about it.


It's probably because of the name, "Derecho". It sounds like a ZZ Top album, not a devastating natural disaster.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Liadan: I've already been watching the forecast for today very carefully already. We've had multiple tornadoes since Saturday (southern Wisconsin) and they put us under a severe storm alert first thing this morning.

Realizing this is the actual anniversary just made that pit in my stomach feel much deeper.


those 'straight-line winds' up north were farkin crazy... some softwood trees are permanently bent.

/like a short lived derecho
//... yes, softwood, we all see that. penis.
 
blodyholy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: blodyholy: I don't care if this is greened or not

OOH! REVERSE PSYCHOLOGY


It apparently worked.

NotThatGuyAgain: Meh.

I've been through hurricanes.


I'm not going to make it a pissing match about storms -- I feel for everyone who was affected by a weather event, but at least w/a hurricane, there's a high probability you have time to either evacuate or 'baton down the hatches'.

With weather events such as tornadoes, and a wide-reaching weather event like a derecho, you may have hours at best - to minutes at worst to prepare.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: blodyholy: I don't care if this is greened or not

OOH! REVERSE PSYCHOLOGY


Hey. It worked, didn't it?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

blodyholy: gameshowhost: blodyholy: I don't care if this is greened or not

OOH! REVERSE PSYCHOLOGY

It apparently worked.


Subtonic: gameshowhost: blodyholy: I don't care if this is greened or not

OOH! REVERSE PSYCHOLOGY

Hey. It worked, didn't it?


Which is why I was so excited!
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We were tent camping in Moab when that came through, it was... this tent was brand effing new the day before. It ended up completely collapsing and trying to blow away, my now Fiancee and I were basically holding the thing down in the whipping winds and showering hail, all of our stuff inside just pooling in mud. It was what felt like hours of chaos.
We almost packed up and went to a motel but after it dried out and we calmed the fark down we said to hell with it and stayed the last two days.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iowan73
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Subby here. I don't care if this is greened or not, I just want to speak about the event.

I've been through hurricanes out east and south, tornadoes here and west -- but this was the single scariest weather event I've ever lived through.

140mph sustained winds, dwindling to around 100mph for at least an hour. I was nearly struck in the head by a flying trampoline.

Derecho's are nothing to f*ck with.


We got very lucky in DeWitt. Had a downspout knocked off my house and a few branches in the yard. Neighbor had a tree on his roof and a limb smash his fence. Lots of that around town.

My family in Cedar Rapids got hit much worse. My 86-year-old grandparents had their garage and back deck torn off the house. No power for two weeks. My dad and sister had some roof damage and lots of tree limbs down. The whole town looked like it had been hit by a bomb. It looked like every tree in town was snapped off or blown over.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iowan73
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

blodyholy: gameshowhost: blodyholy: I don't care if this is greened or not

OOH! REVERSE PSYCHOLOGY

It apparently worked.

NotThatGuyAgain: Meh.

I've been through hurricanes.

I'm not going to make it a pissing match about storms -- I feel for everyone who was affected by a weather event, but at least w/a hurricane, there's a high probability you have time to either evacuate or 'baton down the hatches'.

With weather events such as tornadoes, and a wide-reaching weather event like a derecho, you may have hours at best - to minutes at worst to prepare.


I had no idea something like that was coming. I knew we were expecting bad storms, but that happens all the time. I didn't know anything like that was possible.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
https://www.weather.gov/mkx/060884-ba​r​neveld-tor

pay particular attention to both the path width and length of the barneveld f5, keeping in mind that the average tornado is less than two miles long and about 50 yds wide. not sure the average f value but it's obviously way short of f5.

39 miles long. 450 yards wide. f5.

/nearly everything in its path just exploded
//for years, barneveld looked like a suburb dropped in the middle of nowhere since so much had to get rebuilt
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
People ask me if I worry about living here in Florida with the hurricanes and whatnot.
Nope...these days every place has it's own dangers - be it wildfires, hail, tornadoes, or massive storms/flooding.

In the scope of things, living here in Tampa Bay there's actually LESS risk that some of the midwest states...
(unless you're talking about getting Covid)
 
stevejovi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was away from home in 2012 when a derecho blew through central/southern Ohio. It literally blew a church over in my hometown. Reduced it to a concrete slab and a large pile of bricks. The wood parts traveled several miles. Nothing to f*ck with, indeed. Glad I wasn't there.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
oops i meant 36 miles long

/crap. my post is invalid. i am a bird.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Subby here. I don't care if this is greened or not, I just want to speak about the event.

I've been through hurricanes out east and south, tornadoes here and west -- but this was the single scariest weather event I've ever lived through.

140mph sustained winds, dwindling to around 100mph for at least an hour. I was nearly struck in the head by a flying trampoline.

Derecho's are nothing to f*ck with.


Had one over here in NJ last year. I wish I had gotten audio of it.

The skies went from day to night and this ominous sound filled the air. I grew up in Florida so crazy weather was nothing new to me. But that derecho scared me.

Glad you're safe and I can vouch for the accuracy of your statement.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't care if this gets me free TF, but I want you to all hear about this time my power went our for a couple hours in an ice storm...

*waits*
 
gregz18
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Never had a tornado go through the far north side of Chicago before...
Fark user imageView Full Size

...until that evening.

Severe storms are in the forecast again tonight; not looking for a repeat.
 
Liadan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: https://www.weather.gov/mkx/060884-ba​r​neveld-tor

pay particular attention to both the path width and length of the barneveld f5, keeping in mind that the average tornado is less than two miles long and about 50 yds wide. not sure the average f value but it's obviously way short of f5.

39 miles long. 450 yards wide. f5.

/nearly everything in its path just exploded
//for years, barneveld looked like a suburb dropped in the middle of nowhere since so much had to get rebuilt


Hey! I was around for that one too! Babysitting outside Cross Plains and boy did I have fun trying to keep three kids calm while trying not to be pee my own pants. (I was thirteen)

Husband's cousins were IN Barneveld and found out about the storm when they woke up in the neighbor's yard.

/Barneveld STILL looks weirdly out of place.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Subby here. I don't care if this is greened or not, I just want to speak about the event.

I've been through hurricanes out east and south, tornadoes here and west -- but this was the single scariest weather event I've ever lived through.

140mph sustained winds, dwindling to around 100mph for at least an hour. I was nearly struck in the head by a flying trampoline.

Derecho's are nothing to f*ck with.


I live just a bit east of you, a block or so from 42nd and Edgewood.  I watched cast iron patio furniture go flying down my west to east side street 10 feet in the air, the tree outside our screen porch fell, but in very slow motion.  Six 30-40 foot tall spruce trees in our north side yard were downed/cut in half, or totally denuded and later cut down.  We hired a guy to grind the stumps, planted 5 more trees on the east and west wide, put in some retaining walls, a nice big wall for my new vegetable garden (didn't have a spot for one before) and a bunch of other landscaping stuff.

Like you I've lived through several hurricanes in my 70 years on this big rock, most of it in Virginia.  We had a hurricane in the early 2000's that left my farm without electricity for 11 days.

NOTHING came even close to this storm.  Driving around town, especially in the Southeast, was unfathomable.  The change, loss of tree cover, cost to the City of Cedar Rapids was war-zone like.

Added to the summer of covid makes 2020 pretty memorable, and not in a good way.

As always, the poorest people in the oldest houses took the worst hit.

We joined Sams Club on August 11 and spent the next week going, sometimes twice a day, to buy stuff to take to the relief sites.  My partner is very generous and able to give a lot.  Me, not so much.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: The 70mph gusts we had with Ike were enough for me. Fark 100-140mph.


Thing is, it wasn't gusts.  It was steady 130-140 for about 50 minutes.  Farking unreal.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Meh.

I've been through hurricanes.


So have I - this was worse.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'll usually sit in our sunroom and watch the storms as they roll through. One look at how our big-ass oak and hickory trees were swaying told me the storm would best be observed from a windowless portion of the basement.
 
