Cuomo, when the pants fell
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
josephstalin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Done in the headline.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
roc6783
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

USATODAY: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces that he is resigning, effective in 14 days. "The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing." https://t.co/LamVIa5EVI


Bye, Felicia.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Guess he gave into cancel culture after all.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well...bye

/In 14 days
 
anjin-san
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How touching
 
ErraticEel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I am actually kind of surprised he resigned. It didn't seem like he was gonna.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, what's next?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Should have happened a year ago but better late than never.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And yet, DeathSantis and Texas Wheelie haven't resigned for all the deaths they caused.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

roc6783: Original: Original Tweet:
USATODAY: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces that he is resigning, effective in 14 days. "The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing." https://t.co/LamVIa5EVI

Bye, Felicia.


Bye, Feelicia
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Star Trek predicted we'd all communicate in memes.
 
robodog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good, he should have done it after he killed all those people in the nursing homes.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

anjin-san: How touching


HR!
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Let that be a reminder, never, ever Cuomon Eileen without her consent.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There was no reason to give two week's notice, just say goodbye, and leave. They'll mail you a box with your person crap from your desk.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
29.cdn.ekm.netView Full Size

RIP
 
40 degree day
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
14 days is a long time for a final harassment speed run.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

josephstalin: Done in the headline.


Cuomo'd in the Boobies.
 
culebra
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, bye. Try not to harass anyone on your way out.
 
jethroe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
RIP Andrew "I've Been On Both Sides of MeToo" Cuomo
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, I guess that settles it, Libs.  Conservatism wins!  I'll accept your surrender now, content to bask in the sweet sweet feeling of victory*.  We're better than you.

*Until Gaetz resigns and I conspicuously avoid any Fark thread on the matter
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Congrats to Kathy Hochul.

The first woman governor in New York State history, and also the first governor from upstate NY in 100 years.

In both ways, a badly needed change-of-pace for New York.
 
Sapient Entity 584372
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good. Now let's investigate and prosecute, and move on with politics while doing so.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am honestly surprised he did not dig-in like a tick.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: And yet, DeathSantis and Texas Wheelie haven't resigned for all the deaths they caused.


Andy caused way more.
 
jayphat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ErraticEel: I am actually kind of surprised he resigned. It didn't seem like he was gonna.


He knew he was done, finally. They have more than enough votes in the legislature to impeach him. This was his Nixon moment.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ErraticEel: I am actually kind of surprised he resigned. It didn't seem like he was gonna.


I'm sure the New York Democrats asked him to spare them and himself the trouble of impeachment.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That is a grabbing headline
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As much as I like a good ST reference, it makes no sense here
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Cuomo could have been a hero for his handling of COVID in New York.  Now he's just human garbage.
Stop touching women at work. They don't want you. Stop thinking they do.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did his nipples explode with regret?
 
Magnus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: And yet, DeathSantis and Texas Wheelie haven't resigned for all the deaths they caused.


*eyeroll*
 
nijika
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What's with these geezers and being "compulsively virile"?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Well, what's next?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good one, Subby! +1
 
roc6783
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Phil McKraken: roc6783: Original: Original Tweet:
USATODAY: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces that he is resigning, effective in 14 days. "The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing." https://t.co/LamVIa5EVI

Bye, Felicia.

Bye, Feelicia


Ok, that was better. Terrible, but better.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I submitted the headline "Cuomo resigns to spend more time with his piercings." This is good too.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
One of the least surprising resignations in history.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But but I just saw his attorney refute the report!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
New York prayed to the right patron saint, I guess

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good bye and good riddance. I loved that his excuse was that he acted that way with everyone. Guess what, my son is 5 and definitely a hugger with lots of love to give, just like his dad and the rest of his dad's bug Italian family, but we are still teaching him to ask before hugging people and being affectionate as well as respecting personal space. Giving affection is a two-way street and it really isn't fun for the other person if they aren't in the mood. In his own head, Cuomo's number one misdeed is not respecting other people's feelings. Yes, you can be physically affectionate, but you need to respect other people's boundaries.

That is the most mild interpretation of his actions by the way, using his own excuses. The reports from his accusers are far more disturbing and go beyond just being a physically affectionate person. They actively involve boundary stomping and harassment.
 
special20
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"No Cuomo" is such a better headline.
 
surlyjason
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I am pleased that not all politicians are immune from consequences.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Looking forward to Hocul taking the reins. She's from upstate NY so maybe we'll finally get some support for a change.
 
sat1va
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Now NY can fark up and elect a mouth-breathing Republican into power to pardon Trump on his state crimes.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He'll probably be copping feels as he leaves the building.  It's the new york way.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Otherwise known as "only Democrats face consequences for their actions."
 
robodog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sapient Entity 584372: Good. Now let's investigate and prosecute, and move on with politics while doing so.


Unfortunately the special investigatiors report said no criminal acts were committed, only civil issues.
 
