 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   "Sado-cannibalism for sexual gratification". Subby isn't sure if this belongs in the food or entertainment tab   (nordot.app) divider line
48
    More: Sick, Privacy, 41-year-old teacher, nation's strict privacy laws, Germany, German media, Stefan R, Privacy policy, prosecution plans  
•       •       •

1079 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2021 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Krieger approves of his method of body disposal.

Archer - Krieger Cleaner
Youtube w8yybSPtW5Q
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the closest I've ever come to "sado-cannibalism for sexual gratification" was chewing my nails before a hot date (so as not to scratch milady's delicate bits).
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The IT Crowd - Series 2 - Episode 3: I want to cook with you
Youtube gOE-q20RcDM
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to be about Armie Hammer.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, it took the Eldar HOW long to get to this point?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Politics tab, subby.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the only logical conclusion to the "Schweddy Balls" skit on SNL.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too much kink...
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There had been alternate lyrics to Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, for a tune called Sadosodomasochisticnecrobestiality.  One of our local Rocky Horror castmates liked doing that as a singlaong during the pre-show when he MCed.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pol tab, Subby... if it's about Hillary, that is.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly this should be in the politics tab.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Math teacher, eh? Obviously he's skilled in long (pig) division.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This dude really eats ass.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, article wasn't very big on detail. I feel like it could use a little fleshing out.
 
JessieL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinky...
Youtube f2ce-zC_n8E
 
Boudyro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/gOE-q20R​cDM]


Was just stopping by to make sure this was covered. Carry on.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dude can eat a big bowl of dicks.

He likes it! Hey Mikey, he likes it!
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't they just shiat on each other on a first date like the rest of Germans do?

/runs, hides
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then can we have Johnson cold for supper?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chianti?
 
Gorn Fishin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a postmodern world, where nothing is true and everything is permitted. Sado-Masochism used to be taboo. Now it's Thursday nights at your local bar. So, I guess, Sado-Cannibalism is the next logical step.

I'm hungry. Who wants to come over for dinner?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I dunno, article wasn't very big on detail. I feel like it could use a little fleshing out.


That's in bad taste...savory, marinated, smoky taste.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humans are good. Go ahead, taste me.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe this happens more often in every country.

I just think the Germans are the only ones admitting it.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thatsmyfetish.gif
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


The defendant pictured here sits in the courtroom as the judge once again harshly admonished him, reminding him "For the last time, this is a serious criminal court, not a venue to work on your base tan."
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess someone told them to EABOD one time too many.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SadoMasoPedoRoboNecroBestiality - A Homestuck Song
Youtube oa7O8juc44k
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm no judge.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
See?  Everybody's name is Steve, whether or not people will admit it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh look privacy laws unlike this shiat hole country.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I think he had something stuck in his teeth and misjudged the diameter of the rebar.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And I misjudged which thread this was!
 
Flincher
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sexy tag


However TISWWT
 
fat boy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's NOT the preferred method of eating ass
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I Eat Cannibals (Rerecorded)
Youtube JEfO46EV1v0
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Germans do love David Hasselhoff.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Never skimp on the meat
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Psychopathia Sexualis by Lenny Bruce
Youtube uTB8LYisi60
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm not clicking from work, but is this about vore trending on twitter over the weekend?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
AJJ - People II: The Reckoning
Youtube 3pTIUQIFZk4

People that can eat people are the luckiest people in the world.
 
lithven
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/JEfO46EV​1v0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=7]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

anuran: Mr. Shabooboo: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/JEfO46EV​1v0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=7]

[Fark user image 489x297]


LOL omg there are so many things wrong with that...Where do you start??

First the obvious of the food and cannibalism...
Then it's also pork...
Then it's pork and Leonard Cohen!
Then It's "Hallelujah, it's a pulled pork sandwich..."   By Leonard Cohen!
 
CoonAce
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
http://www.cannibalclub.org
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.