 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lex 18)   To try to build connections with children, Nicholasville cops repurpose hand-me-down military vehicle as ice-cream truck, will take it to various schools and community centers. Hey kids, don't ask what the calliope music covers up   (lex18.com) divider line
32
    More: Amusing, Constable, Police, Jessamine County, Kentucky, Nicholasville, Kentucky, polar bear, Community Services Division, Nicholasville police officers, YouTube video  
•       •       •

803 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2021 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than the surveillance team's old truck.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Look out, he's got a Fudgsicle!"

*frenzied gunshots*
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I give it a month before they run over a 10 year old of color they say was trying to cut in line
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not exactly what i think of when you say "military vehicle". looks like an old uhaul.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beast on the article it sounds like they want this thing has yet another attempt to further militarized police work and for various reasons never got around to making the vehicle combat ready. They realize that the money is already spent and will be wasted just sitting in the parking lot and repurposed it into something it is actually a benefit to the community for once.

Well I am abject Lee against the over militarization of our police this seems like a decent way to try and make it right and help the community.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meh, it's a box van with kiddie-coloring on it.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're going to be able to show them we're human, just like anybody else," said Sgt. Grimes.

Arrest a black bear. Make sure you play "good cop, bad cop" also. That will reflect the reality of some humans being assholes.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're training kids to take candy from strangers?
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I take back everything I said about cops."
"We're out of sprinkles."
"ACAB!"
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...then they shoot them?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's disingenuous to call that a military vehicle.  It's a GM GMT600 or 610 commercial van platform that was built as a cutaway-front-section, with a box-van installed on the back.  It might well have been owned by a branch of the military but it was hardly a mil-spec vehicle.

If anything it's more like these vans that were featured heavily in the the movie Short Circuit:

Fark user imageView Full Size


albeit slightly smaller.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Odd Bird: meh, it's a box van with kiddie-coloring on it.


Hmm.  If they're not allowed to sell because they're police, does that mean they're giving out free treats, like free candy?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: "We're going to be able to show them we're human, just like anybody else," said Sgt. Grimes.

Arrest a black bear. Make sure you play "good cop, bad cop" also. That will reflect the reality of some humans being assholes.


yea, handing out ice cream to kids is a low bar to "show them we're human"

oddly, when ever I just hand out ice cream to kids, the police show up and they have a problem with me "showing them I'm human".

hypocrites.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I think we need to come up with ways to build those relationships, that make kids trust police," said Sgt. Grimes

I'm not letting my children anywhere near you murderous thieves.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably a good idea. I know that that music tends to make me all shooty too.

/ goddamn ice cream truck music
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the number of dead Black kids they leave in their wake, I don't think the cops' problem is that they're not connecting with children enough.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"It's kind of hard to see a polar bear in a cop uniform, and not think, 'Oh, that's totally fun!'" said Ty Hutchens, who volunteered to design the outside of the truck.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

guestguy: "Look out, he's got a Fudgsicle!"

*frenzied gunshots*


Went to hand a kid a fudgesicle and accidentally gave him a .357 Magnum?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What the police making connections with children may look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

rummonkey: Beast on the article it sounds like they want this thing has yet another attempt to further militarized police work and for various reasons never got around to making the vehicle combat ready. They realize that the money is already spent and will be wasted just sitting in the parking lot and repurposed it into something it is actually a benefit to the community for once.

Well I am abject Lee against the over militarization of our police this seems like a decent way to try and make it right and help the community.


Have another
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Does it only serve vanilla?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size


They are looking to bust Big Worm's clients.
 
abbarach
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TWX: It's disingenuous to call that a military vehicle.  It's a GM GMT600 or 610 commercial van platform that was built as a cutaway-front-section, with a box-van installed on the back.  It might well have been owned by a branch of the military but it was hardly a mil-spec vehicle.

If anything it's more like these vans that were featured heavily in the the movie Short Circuit:

[Fark user image 588x249]

albeit slightly smaller.


My first impression was a repurposed ambulance... which are often built on the same frames.
 
abbarach
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: What the police making connections with children may look like.

[Fark user image 291x173]


Hey, at least that one managed to actually deploy a taser, instead of "accidentally" shooting them instead...
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
resizing.flixster.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Will they hand out Johnny Rehab action figures, too?

FFS.
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

abbarach: TWX: It's disingenuous to call that a military vehicle.  It's a GM GMT600 or 610 commercial van platform that was built as a cutaway-front-section, with a box-van installed on the back.  It might well have been owned by a branch of the military but it was hardly a mil-spec vehicle.

If anything it's more like these vans that were featured heavily in the the movie Short Circuit:

[Fark user image 588x249]

albeit slightly smaller.

My first impression was a repurposed ambulance... which are often built on the same frames.


Possibly. My thoughts went to something retired from the air force, like an airfield auxiliary support vehicle of some kind.  Possibly something for ground crew support.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Does it play that other version of "Turkey in the Straw"?
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.