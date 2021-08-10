 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   A factory worker had to have a nail removed from his scrotum after he "accidentally" shot himself with a nail gun   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WKUK - Nail Gun
Youtube SIHHi790ldE
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I want to hear you scream." - Dargent Peytraud
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I hate it when that happens.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I can believe it. They usually disable one of the two safeties to speed up work. But it turns out that safeties exist for a reason.
 
Fano
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What happened to the pickle slicer?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nailed it.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's why you always wear a cup
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is the part where we throw our heads back and laugh
Youtube t-9MB925h_I
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fano: What happened to the pickle slicer?


She got fired.
 
wild9
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There are better ways to get a vasectomy.
 
danvon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hey, what I do on my time is my business.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If there wasn't a joke regarding ligma/sugma/tugma within 5 minutes before or after that happening I would be shocked.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What can I tell you, I'm no good with handtools. Maybe I should switch to heavy machinery, no?
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Now THAT's how you get your rocks off!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wild9: There are better ways to get a vasectomy.


After having their 11th child, an Alabama couple decided that was enough, as they could not afford a larger bed. So the husband went to his veterinarian and told him that he and his cousin didn't want to have any more children.

The doctor told him that there was a procedure called a vasectomy that could fix the problem but that it was expensive. A less costly alternative, said the doctor, was to go home, get a cherry bomb (fireworks are legal in Alabama), light it, put it in a beer can, then hold the can up to his ear and count to 10.

The Alabamian said to the doctor, "I may not be the smartest man in the world, but I don't see how putting a cherry bomb in a beer can next to my ear is going to help me".

"Trust me," said the doctor.

So the man went home, lit a cherry bomb and put it in a beer can. He held the can up to his ear and began to count:

"1"
"2"
"3"
"4"
"5"

At which point he paused, placed the beer can between his legs, an resumed counting on his other hand.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you can think of a better way to drywall your cock id like to hear it.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: If you can think of a better way to drywall your cock id like to hear it.


Dunk it in plaster of Paris?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Guy would probably manage to do it if they gave him a regular hammer and nails.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Keep your stick & nuggets on ice - that's not right -
If the women don't find you handsome go for sympathy with a nail in your scrote - that don't sound right either -
Stay away from tools if you're a tool who shoots yourself in the -um- tool-bag.
Know what? I ain't got a quote for this situation.'
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x239]

"I want to hear you scream." - Dargent Peytraud


I wasn't expecting a The Serpent and The Rainbow reference.

Well played. Very underrated flick.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
owmyballs.jpg
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 254x381]
'Keep your stick & nuggets on ice - that's not right -
If the women don't find you handsome go for sympathy with a nail in your scrote - that don't sound right either -
Stay away from tools if you're a tool who shoots yourself in the -um- tool-bag.
Know what? I ain't got a quote for this situation.'


It's certainly not
I'm a man
But I can change
If I have to
I guess
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Albert Fish nods approvingly.

GIS Albert Fish's scrotum, then hide and whimper.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Nailed it.


But not on the head.  That would have been a bit higher.
 
kzspam [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Accidentally"? Really, subby? Who shoots a nail into their own scrote on purpose?
 
Mukster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: Albert Fish nods approvingly.

GIS Albert Fish's scrotum, then hide and whimper.



Know who Albert Fish was.
Not gonna GIS all over his scrotum
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 254x381]
'Keep your stick & nuggets on ice - that's not right -
If the women don't find you handsome go for sympathy with a nail in your scrote - that don't sound right either -
Stay away from tools if you're a tool who shoots yourself in the -um- tool-bag.
Know what? I ain't got a quote for this situation.'


God damn I loved that show growing up. I wonder if the episodes are on Prime. I was lucky growing up to watch it since it was Canadian. I was able to pick up reception from Canada since I was close to the border. That show is top tier.

/The Red Green Show if any Farkers want to find out
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A case of assaulted nuts.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hey, accidents happen.

Did I ever tell you guys about the time I took a 20,000 volt static discharge through my scrotum?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 254x381]
'Keep your stick & nuggets on ice - that's not right -
If the women don't find you handsome go for sympathy with a nail in your scrote - that don't sound right either -
Stay away from tools if you're a tool who shoots yourself in the -um- tool-bag.
Know what? I ain't got a quote for this situation.'

God damn I loved that show growing up. I wonder if the episodes are on Prime. I was lucky growing up to watch it since it was Canadian. I was able to pick up reception from Canada since I was close to the border. That show is top tier.

/The Red Green Show if any Farkers want to find out


Showed up on a lot of PBS stations, too, when they used to air comedies and not strictly 'grim police procedurals set in out of the way English jurisdictions'
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 254x381]
'Keep your stick & nuggets on ice - that's not right -
If the women don't find you handsome go for sympathy with a nail in your scrote - that don't sound right either -
Stay away from tools if you're a tool who shoots yourself in the -um- tool-bag.
Know what? I ain't got a quote for this situation.'

God damn I loved that show growing up. I wonder if the episodes are on Prime. I was lucky growing up to watch it since it was Canadian. I was able to pick up reception from Canada since I was close to the border. That show is top tier.

/The Red Green Show if any Farkers want to find out


They're all on his youtube channel. Enjoy!
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hey, there's no need to kink-shame...

//although, time and a place, buddy. Time and a place.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Melvin Lovecraft: Albert Fish nods approvingly.

GIS Albert Fish's scrotum, then hide and whimper.


Know who Albert Fish was.
Not gonna GIS all over his scrotum


Ha! I should have said the x-ray of his scrotum.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Billy Liar:
Showed up on a lot of PBS stations, too, when they used to air comedies and not strictly 'grim police procedurals set in out of the way English jurisdictions'

Stormin Gorman: They're all on his youtube channel. Enjoy!



Thanks!

Out of wonder I looked it up on IMDB. They have a new Red Green Movie "This Could Be It" is the title. Due out in Canada in Dec. Awwwww yeah. Just looking at the old cast list is great. Completely forgot about the Ranger.
 
Frederf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's why you're nice to Dinsdale.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Blame it on the language barrier. We English speakers have been warned about such things.

Penn & Teller The Nailgun on Jimmy Fallon
Youtube knDDjvfeFzg
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Billy Liar:
Showed up on a lot of PBS stations, too, when they used to air comedies and not strictly 'grim police procedurals set in out of the way English jurisdictions'

Stormin Gorman: They're all on his youtube channel. Enjoy!


Thanks!

Out of wonder I looked it up on IMDB. They have a new Red Green Movie "This Could Be It" is the title. Due out in Canada in Dec. Awwwww yeah. Just looking at the old cast list is great. Completely forgot about the Ranger.


I loved the way a lot of his Handyman's Corner projects, as unlikely and outlandish as a lot of them were, would have me going, "You know........"
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I used to work as a grunt laborer with a roofing crew and there was another roofing crew on a nearby building, maybe 20 ft away. These geniuses used to have nail gun fights from roof to roof.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sxacho: I used to work as a grunt laborer with a roofing crew and there was another roofing crew on a nearby building, maybe 20 ft away. These geniuses used to have nail gun fights from roof to roof.


Sounds like a great way to get shingles.
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good guys with nail guns
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was layed off at my job one year and took a job in a mobile home plant while the union fought over stupid shiat in our contract that didnt matter. I was in the decking dept and I saw this young kid kept resting his nail gun on his leg. I warned him several times and I had just mentioned it again when I turned and heard the gun and then the scream. He had driven a 3 inch long decking nail into his leg just barely above his knee. I saw him several years later and he still had a limp.
 
