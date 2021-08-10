 Skip to content
 
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Magazine, Alphaville, Spandau Ballet, and The Mighty Lemon Drops. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #242. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
45
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Programming Note:

starting today the station is giving away tickets to this year's Desert Daze Festival. they are limiting it to one entry per person (and yes they are enforcing this rule). i will actually be playing announcements for the festival starting tomorrow, but you can already enter the drawing for tickets here. i really, really, REALLY hope someone from the thread wins them.

it's not a festival that highlights a lot of the older (*cough*vintage*cough*) artists we play on the show, but if you've listened to the show very long, you will recognize a number of the new artists as having been played on our #debuTuesdays. or if you're just into the new music scene in general.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello there
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the good news is that now that the olympics were in japan, alphaville now have two songs in rotation. the bad news it that alphaville, have, well, two songs in rotation. over and over and over and over again.

/they're both good songs, i just need a break from them every few hours
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: the good news is that now that the olympics were in japan, alphaville now have two songs in rotation. the bad news it that alphaville, have, well, two songs in rotation. over and over and over and over again.

/they're both good songs, i just need a break from them every few hours


Guano Apes - Big In Japan (Official Video)
Youtube Q9jJufz9RNE


90's hall pass anyone?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
went to my first gig since last march on saturday (masked and seated):
it was the "tubular bells 50th anniversary live concert experience"

/ without mike oldfield
// with an acrobat show, the applause for whom drowned out the music at all the wrong times
/// there were so many mistakes and missed cues i was more willing them on than listening by the end
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today's show attire
Fark user imageView Full Size


It was Yorkshire day the other day. So a bit late with that.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey all you good lookin' musical fans. I actually am working today so I'm making my wife listen.

/my wife won't listen. So what else is new?
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 800x1067]

It was Yorkshire day the other day. So a bit late with that.


Worms "Tykes" Voice Clips / Accent sounds - Worms: Armageddon
Youtube 11SHT-WIKKc


Happy belated Yorkshire day!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 800x1067]

It was Yorkshire day the other day. So a bit late with that.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/11SHT-WI​KKc]

Happy belated Yorkshire day!


Ecky thump!
vintageleatherjackets.orgView Full Size
 
ANDizzleWI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Here's the thread!  Was worried we did a timeslip thing again and it was Monday again, which would suck because yesterday was definitely Monday, too..
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: Here's the thread!  Was worried we did a timeslip thing again and it was Monday again, which would suck because yesterday was definitely Monday, too..


I think it still is.
Allegedly.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/sorry i'm late with this...
 
Freds Bank
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Mighty Lemon Drops with The Ocean Blue was one of the best shows I've ever seen. That's all I got.
 
ANDizzleWI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pista: ANDizzleWI: Here's the thread!  Was worried we did a timeslip thing again and it was Monday again, which would suck because yesterday was definitely Monday, too..

I think it still is.
Allegedly.


Boo!

We are getting to that time of year where I have more PTO days than there are Mondays left, and the thought of four day weeks until 2022 is really tempting, but I'd kill my poor boss with laughter if I tried it.

Ah well.  Yay Tuesday, Monday's slightly less annoying cousin!
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pista: ultraluzer: Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 800x1067]

It was Yorkshire day the other day. So a bit late with that.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/11SHT-WI​KKc]

Happy belated Yorkshire day!

Ecky thump!
[vintageleatherjackets.org image 615x409]


goody goody yum yum ♪
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Freds Bank: The Mighty Lemon Drops with The Ocean Blue was one of the best shows I've ever seen. That's all I got.


honestly, that sounds pretty epic, i really like both of those bands
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mornin' all!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
on Big Silver Bird to green shores in two days....

planetware.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm here listening to the Unionized Labor show.

/Anyone remember when Minutemen records came with little social studies handouts in them?
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pc_gator: on Big Silver Bird to green shores in two days....

[planetware.com image 730x487]


May the road rise to meet you (once you've landed safely)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i try to be 100% non-political / bad news / covid in the threads and on my show, because the world has enough wailing and gnashing of teeth already. but this show is really testing that theory.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good whatever time of the day everyone.
Good to see you all in such a beautiful Thursday.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: i try to be 100% non-political / bad news / covid in the threads and on my show, because the world has enough wailing and gnashing of teeth already. but this show is really testing that theory.


Bring back Valentina!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pc_gator: on Big Silver Bird to green shores in two days....

[planetware.com image 730x487]


why does that sheep look afraid?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: i try to be 100% non-political / bad news / covid in the threads and on my show, because the world has enough wailing and gnashing of teeth already. but this show is really testing that theory.


I usually start the kuci stream about 5 mins before 10 and then go have a smoke.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Programming Note:

starting today the station is giving away tickets to this year's Desert Daze Festival. they are limiting it to one entry per person (and yes they are enforcing this rule). i will actually be playing announcements for the festival starting tomorrow, but you can already enter the drawing for tickets here. i really, really, REALLY hope someone from the thread wins them.

it's not a festival that highlights a lot of the older (*cough*vintage*cough*) artists we play on the show, but if you've listened to the show very long, you will recognize a number of the new artists as having been played on our #debuTuesdays. or if you're just into the new music scene in general.


I loooove The Black Angels, so it would be worth it for them alone.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
[dances in the door, sideways]

[wait no, NOT like Tom Cuise!!]

Hi.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: [dances in the door, sideways]

[wait no, NOT like Tom Cuise!!]

Hi.


Put some pants on!!

/or not
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
thespindrifter:

[wait no, NOT like Tom Cuise!!]

Hi.

anytime anyone says tom cruise, the first image i see flash by is him in that turtleneck cackling on and on about $cientology. immediately followed by him raging against mental health counseling with matt lauer.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: thespindrifter:

[wait no, NOT like Tom Cuise!!]

Hi.

anytime anyone says tom cruise, the first image i see flash by is him in that turtleneck cackling on and on about $cientology. immediately followed by him raging against mental health counseling with matt lauer.


who, no doubt, had a dildo in his desk for later sexual harassment fun
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Revival is revived apparently

/whoa... sooooo godhead
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: socalnewwaver: thespindrifter:

[wait no, NOT like Tom Cuise!!]

Hi.

anytime anyone says tom cruise, the first image i see flash by is him in that turtleneck cackling on and on about $cientology. immediately followed by him raging against mental health counseling with matt lauer.

who, no doubt, had a dildo in his desk for later sexual harassment fun


if tom enjoys it, is it harassment though?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: socalnewwaver: thespindrifter:

[wait no, NOT like Tom Cuise!!]

Hi.

anytime anyone says tom cruise, the first image i see flash by is him in that turtleneck cackling on and on about $cientology. immediately followed by him raging against mental health counseling with matt lauer.

who, no doubt, had a dildo in his desk for later sexual harassment fun

if tom enjoys it, is it harassment though?


my legal advice is to shut the fark up with that
He's a suey little bastard
 
ANDizzleWI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: socalnewwaver: thespindrifter:

[wait no, NOT like Tom Cuise!!]

Hi.

anytime anyone says tom cruise, the first image i see flash by is him in that turtleneck cackling on and on about $cientology. immediately followed by him raging against mental health counseling with matt lauer.

who, no doubt, had a dildo in his desk for later sexual harassment fun


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: socalnewwaver: thespindrifter:

[wait no, NOT like Tom Cuise!!]

Hi.

anytime anyone says tom cruise, the first image i see flash by is him in that turtleneck cackling on and on about $cientology. immediately followed by him raging against mental health counseling with matt lauer.

who, no doubt, had a dildo in his desk for later sexual harassment fun

if tom enjoys it, is it harassment though?

my legal advice is to shut the fark up with that
He's a suey little bastard


i'm not insinuating anything. i'm just asking the question.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: socalnewwaver: thespindrifter:

[wait no, NOT like Tom Cuise!!]

Hi.

anytime anyone says tom cruise, the first image i see flash by is him in that turtleneck cackling on and on about $cientology. immediately followed by him raging against mental health counseling with matt lauer.

who, no doubt, had a dildo in his desk for later sexual harassment fun

if tom enjoys it, is it harassment though?

my legal advice is to shut the fark up with that
He's a suey little bastard

i'm not insinuating anything. i'm just asking the question.


the answer is yes, btw
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: socalnewwaver: thespindrifter:

[wait no, NOT like Tom Cuise!!]

Hi.

anytime anyone says tom cruise, the first image i see flash by is him in that turtleneck cackling on and on about $cientology. immediately followed by him raging against mental health counseling with matt lauer.

who, no doubt, had a dildo in his desk for later sexual harassment fun

if tom enjoys it, is it harassment though?

my legal advice is to shut the fark up with that
He's a suey little bastard

i'm not insinuating anything. i'm just asking the question.

the answer is yes, btw


yes that he would enjoy it?

/again, just asking the question.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: socalnewwaver: thespindrifter:

[wait no, NOT like Tom Cuise!!]

Hi.

anytime anyone says tom cruise, the first image i see flash by is him in that turtleneck cackling on and on about $cientology. immediately followed by him raging against mental health counseling with matt lauer.

who, no doubt, had a dildo in his desk for later sexual harassment fun

if tom enjoys it, is it harassment though?

my legal advice is to shut the fark up with that
He's a suey little bastard

i'm not insinuating anything. i'm just asking the question.

the answer is yes, btw

yes that he would enjoy it?

/again, just asking the question.


I'll ask Katie when she gets home.
She's bound to know
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pista:

I'll ask Katie
She's bound to know

you have katie tied up? bad form mate, bad form.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Tuesday dance
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
