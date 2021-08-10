 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Don't drink and...bite snakes   (msn.com) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass, Snake, Bite, Spider bite, Viperidae, Venom, Snakebite, Rama Mahto, year olds  
•       •       •

708 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2021 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spacechecker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably could've just left the first part off, but I respect the thoroughness
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't bite spiders or snakes, and that ain't what it takes to love me.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mahto, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time, was sitting out the front of his house on Sunday when the baby snake reportedly bit him on the leg.

He eventually managed to capture the viper and, in a surprising twist, decided to enact his own unique form of vengeance on the animal, reported India TV.

In a statement issued to police and reported by the news outlet, Mahto's family said he was "bitten more than 10 times" on the face while chewing the snake.

He eventually discarded the reptile in a nearby tree.

Despite his family urging him to go to the hospital and seek treatment, "he refused and went to sleep" believing the snake's bite carried no venom due to its age.

Mahto went to bed and was found dead on Monday morning. The official cause of death has not yet been recorded.

I'mma gonna take a wild and crazy stab in the dark here...
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man Bites Snake not good enough for you, Subby?
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: Man Bites Snake not good enough for you, Subby?


That would have been my headline.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmm road hiss.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FAFO India version ..
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

drewbob: I don't bite spiders or snakes, and that ain't what it takes to love me.


Not even when sitting on the sack of seeds?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He was in training to beat the record

An Indian man is attempting to set a world record for inserting snakes through his nostrils. Manohar
Youtube xvblhqUmhj0
 
TWX
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Man Bites Snake not good enough for you, Subby?


Man Bites Snake Bites Man.

Didn't Ingrid Michaelson have a song with a similar lick?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"The U.K. Centre for Snakebite Research & Interventions (CSRI) estimates that snakebites kill 81,000 to 138,000 people annually.
A further 400,000 victims are also left with permanent physical disabilities and disfigurements as a result of venomous animal bites of this kind."

I... actually had no idea this was such a prevalent issue. Over half a million people dead or disfigured every year?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
slashfilm.comView Full Size
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Despite his family urging him to go to the hospital and seek treatment, "he refused and went to sleep" believing the snake's bite carried no venom due to its age.

Little snakes are more venomous, not less!
 
mrparks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But they're both meat and noodle.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
MY dad used to know some dude who ended up dying after drunk fishing and trying to use baby rattlers as bait. those little farkers are venomous af, and always shoot their whole load.
 
guestguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Drunk Man Dies After Biting Venomous Baby Snake in Apparent Revenge Attack

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gunga galunga: Mahto, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time, was sitting out the front of his house on Sunday when the baby snake reportedly bit him on the leg.

He eventually managed to capture the viper and, in a surprising twist, decided to enact his own unique form of vengeance on the animal, reported India TV.

In a statement issued to police and reported by the news outlet, Mahto's family said he was "bitten more than 10 times" on the face while chewing the snake.

He eventually discarded the reptile in a nearby tree.

Despite his family urging him to go to the hospital and seek treatment, "he refused and went to sleep" believing the snake's bite carried no venom due to its age.

Mahto went to bed and was found dead on Monday morning. The official cause of death has not yet been recorded.

I'mma gonna take a wild and crazy stab in the dark here...


Covid!!
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.