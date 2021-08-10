 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   Truck driver pulls off to side of road with load of rebar in order to grab a nap. If you've ever seen the movie Final Destination, you know how this turns out   (abc13.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's gonna leave a mark....
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"This should do the trick and let my insurance policy pay out. Goodbye, cruel world."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There's always a risk when you pull on the shoulder of a highway of this happening.  Some people just follow the tail lights and get themselves into trouble.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Given the time of night and lack of effort to stop, poor dude probably fell asleep at the wheel. Or had himself a big ol' heart attack.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: There's always a risk when you pull on the shoulder of a highway of this happening.  Some people just follow the tail lights and get themselves into trouble.


The truck had been pulled over on the shoulder, with hazards on, for over 90 minutes.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Heamer: Rapmaster2000: There's always a risk when you pull on the shoulder of a highway of this happening.  Some people just follow the tail lights and get themselves into trouble.

The truck had been pulled over on the shoulder, with hazards on, for over 90 minutes.


Aren't you only supposed to stop on the shoulder for an emergency?
I know I see the trucks parked there when the rest area is full, but technically, I don't think that's legal
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A cop nearby did that recently, except it was an alfalfa truck turning at a dairy.  His pickup was smashed and he died.  It's pretty easy not to rear end semis.
 
Headso
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Heamer: Rapmaster2000: There's always a risk when you pull on the shoulder of a highway of this happening.  Some people just follow the tail lights and get themselves into trouble.

The truck had been pulled over on the shoulder, with hazards on, for over 90 minutes.

Aren't you only supposed to stop on the shoulder for an emergency?
I know I see the trucks parked there when the rest area is full, but technically, I don't think that's legal


In some cases they probably have to because their hours are up and if they drove even a mile more it's big trouble.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Heamer: Rapmaster2000: There's always a risk when you pull on the shoulder of a highway of this happening.  Some people just follow the tail lights and get themselves into trouble.

The truck had been pulled over on the shoulder, with hazards on, for over 90 minutes.


Yep.  It happens.  It's really risky in the fog or heavy rain.
 
TWX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is why they don't suggest using your hazard lights if you're off of the through-lanes during things like dust storms.  Drivers have a tendency to follow with their vehicles that which their eyes are attracted to.  The very lights intended to warn of your presence end up drawing other drivers in to rear-end you.

If you pull off, pull sufficiently off that you're not blocking through-traffic, and turn off your lights.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Headso: Flowery Twats: Heamer: Rapmaster2000: There's always a risk when you pull on the shoulder of a highway of this happening.  Some people just follow the tail lights and get themselves into trouble.

The truck had been pulled over on the shoulder, with hazards on, for over 90 minutes.

Aren't you only supposed to stop on the shoulder for an emergency?
I know I see the trucks parked there when the rest area is full, but technically, I don't think that's legal

In some cases they probably have to because their hours are up and if they drove even a mile more it's big trouble.


Well, they should get off the freeway five minutes before their time is up, not wait until the last possible second to park in the breakdown lane for hours.
 
Flat_Panda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Flowery Twats:
Aren't you only supposed to stop on the shoulder for an emergency?
I know I see the trucks parked there when the rest area is full, but technically, I don't think that's legal

Depends on the state and location.

Some states, pulling off on the shoulder is exactly what truckers are suppose to do to sleep or take a break.

It a horrible accident, but the trucker did nothing wrong. He had his hazards on too. Nobody should be DRIVING on the shoulder.

I feel bad for the victim too. Like other said, he like fell asleep himself or had a medical issue at the wrong place and time.
 
Eravior
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: A cop nearby did that recently, except it was an alfalfa truck turning at a dairy.  His pickup was smashed and he died.  It's pretty easy not to rear end semis.


Wow. Impaled by alfalfa. Must've been going pretty fast.

Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Headso: Flowery Twats: Heamer: Rapmaster2000: There's always a risk when you pull on the shoulder of a highway of this happening.  Some people just follow the tail lights and get themselves into trouble.

The truck had been pulled over on the shoulder, with hazards on, for over 90 minutes.

Aren't you only supposed to stop on the shoulder for an emergency?
I know I see the trucks parked there when the rest area is full, but technically, I don't think that's legal

In some cases they probably have to because their hours are up and if they drove even a mile more it's big trouble.


I hope that makes the driver liable.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I misread that as "driver pulling-off his rebar on the side of the road" and was disappointed in the lack of happy ending.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Flowery Twats: Heamer: Rapmaster2000: There's always a risk when you pull on the shoulder of a highway of this happening.  Some people just follow the tail lights and get themselves into trouble.

The truck had been pulled over on the shoulder, with hazards on, for over 90 minutes.

Aren't you only supposed to stop on the shoulder for an emergency?
I know I see the trucks parked there when the rest area is full, but technically, I don't think that's legal


Depends on the state, and if doing the full DOT-required 10-hour reset, I think that's plenty of time for a state trooper (or other) to notice and cite you.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Geotpf: Headso: Flowery Twats: Heamer: Rapmaster2000: There's always a risk when you pull on the shoulder of a highway of this happening.  Some people just follow the tail lights and get themselves into trouble.

The truck had been pulled over on the shoulder, with hazards on, for over 90 minutes.

Aren't you only supposed to stop on the shoulder for an emergency?
I know I see the trucks parked there when the rest area is full, but technically, I don't think that's legal

In some cases they probably have to because their hours are up and if they drove even a mile more it's big trouble.

Well, they should get off the freeway five minutes before their time is up, not wait until the last possible second to park in the breakdown lane for hours.


These guys bust their ass on the regular. It's a minor thing and the responsibility is on the person driving to pay attention and move over to the middle lane if they see someone on the side of the road.

If some guy plows into the back of a truck pulled all the way over with flashers on, it's alllll on them.
 
