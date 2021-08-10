 Skip to content
Remember when people used to just dump ice buckets on themselves?
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, because that would be farking stupid.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh I do remember subby.....

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Oh I do remember subby.....

[i.pinimg.com image 316x312]

[i.imgur.com image 267x150]


Why would you wear a black bra with a sheer white top?

She asked, rhetorically.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: johnny_vegas: Oh I do remember subby.....

[i.pinimg.com image 316x312]

[i.imgur.com image 267x150]

Why would you wear a black bra with a sheer white top?

She asked, rhetorically.


True.  Fortunately, the solution is pretty simple
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
" Hey kids, want to get diarrhea..."
cdna.artstation.comView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Look how stupid young people ares. This huge trend ! Very big everyone doing it. But you NY Post readers very smart you never this dumb. Don't take vaccine.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The NYPost is there.

For every f*cking thing.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meh... on the scale of "Frozen water on head" to "Eating Tide Pods" this latest one is very much still on the stupid  side of the scale.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can we please just go straight to the mercury challenge?
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't get it.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I invented the Scotch and Horseradish Challenge a few years back, but it never really took off. Basically you get a bottle of scotch and a jar of horseradish, eat all the horseradish and wash it down with a glass or two of scotch then whoever sharts themselves last is the winner. Or the loser. I mean, nobody wins in the Scotch and Horseradish Challenge.
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Oh I do remember subby.....

[i.pinimg.com image 316x312] [View Full Size image _x_]

[i.imgur.com image 267x150] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/what are we talking about again?
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Opacity: Meh... on the scale of "Frozen water on head" to "Eating Tide Pods" this latest one is very much still on the stupid  side of the scale.


There is no not-stupid side of the scale.
 
ongbok
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Look how stupid young people ares. This huge trend ! Very big everyone doing it. But you NY Post readers very smart you never this dumb. Don't take vaccine.


Well, at least it's not cow dewormer.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TWX: Opacity: Meh... on the scale of "Frozen water on head" to "Eating Tide Pods" this latest one is very much still on the stupid  side of the scale.

There is no not-stupid side of the scale.


Maybe I should clarify- one side is "It's stupid", the other side is "It's stupid and deadly"
 
