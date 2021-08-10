 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   In the evening, they'll listen to the radio, and chit chat about how that Oswald Mosley bloke seems to make a lot of sense   (nypost.com) divider line
51
    More: Vintage, Great Depression, British couple Ruth Shelley, young couple, Meat Loaf, Cooking, 1930s, Robert Oestmann, British Columbia  
•       •       •

1005 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2021 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, enjoy getting Polio together, then.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
🍞
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Upper-middle-class 1930s, of course.  Large swaths of the population were still trying to get electricity and running water back then.  You never see anyone trying to replicate a Depression-era Appalachian dirt farm.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
One modern thing I wish they gave up is attention whoring.
 
p51d007
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The women's "rights" bunch won't like this.  She's a "home maker"...doing all the washing,
cooking, cleaning.  Submissive to the husband.  ;)
 
gunsmack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Please don't feed the attention whores.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Upper-middle-class 1930s, of course.  Large swaths of the population were still trying to get electricity and running water back then.  You never see anyone trying to replicate a Depression-era Appalachian dirt farm.


You know how I know you have never been to North GA?
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sure. Let's go back to 1930's Europe.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inelegy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If only the past could be as woke as subby.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

p51d007: The women's "rights" bunch won't like this.  She's a "home maker"...doing all the washing,
cooking, cleaning.  Submissive to the husband.  ;)


If it's her choice then it's alright. It ain't rocket surgery.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hairy bush.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The one modern thing they didn't give up is attention whoring.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Era-costumed cuties?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dr. Worsley, would you PLEASE get out of my head!
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I kinda wanna hate them but I have to admit Id rather look at them than your average 20 something in jorts and an FSU t shirt.

Its too bad they were eventually torn apart and mentally tortured by the Thought Police.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'M MOSLEY!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Upper-middle-class 1930s, of course.  Large swaths of the population were still trying to get electricity and running water back then.  You never see anyone trying to replicate a Depression-era Appalachian dirt farm.


Except meth heads.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Upper-middle-class 1930s, of course.  Large swaths of the population were still trying to get electricity and running water back then.  You never see anyone trying to replicate a Depression-era Appalachian dirt farm.


Exactly. My dad was born in 1930. Family lived in a council house, had a bath once a week (and being the youngest of 5 after all his siblings) in a tin tub in front of an open fire, water heated by that fire via a "back boiler". When he was evacuated at the outbreak of war in 1939 it got even worse.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Laurel and Hardy Dance To The Gap Band
Youtube 3xsV6Swbcf4
 
lurkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wait til she finds out how they used Listerine back then.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Upper-middle-class 1930s, of course.  Large swaths of the population were still trying to get electricity and running water back then.  You never see anyone trying to replicate a Depression-era Appalachian dirt farm.


I guess you missed the Amish thread:

https://fark.com/comments/11666210/
 
gar1013
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: UNC_Samurai: Upper-middle-class 1930s, of course.  Large swaths of the population were still trying to get electricity and running water back then.  You never see anyone trying to replicate a Depression-era Appalachian dirt farm.

You know how I know you have never been to North GA?


He doesn't have a purty mouth?
 
guestguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lurkey: Wait til she finds out how they used Listerine back then.


I've heard from a reliable farkette that it tingles on the butthole.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Anthropologists have unearthed an ancient temple dating before the Skyfire. Inside were the remains of what is assumed to be high-ranking priests, belonging to a latter day religion gone mad at the increasing global temperature. A celibate man & woman were imitating a meager life with few technological comforts. Evidence suggests that they may have been attempting to reverse the flow of time itself to a better era. The celibate male priest had a tattoo of facial hair on his index finger, perhaps meant to distract demons from his face during rituals. The female priest had a faded tattoo above her buttocks, showing a serene scene of flying birds and a religious mantra.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Retro Pepsi Radio Commercials
Youtube h3rq6GePQRY
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Farkin' hipsters.

/that is all.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fire a V2 at them
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Try Wheaties
Youtube GLy5tANvXhY
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

guestguy: lurkey: Wait til she finds out how they used Listerine back then.

I've heard from a reliable farkette that it tingles on the butthole.


I covered my body in it once to counteract chigger bites, can confirm.

Works on the chigger bites too!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Honestly a mix of the past and present isn't so bad. If they can pull it off good for them. Don't know that I'd want to go back to a washboard to do laundry but when you think about it there are some things you really don't need to have in the modern era that could save you tons of money like internet connected fridges with big screens on them. Who needs that??
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Go ahead. Ask her if she douches with Lysol.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

p51d007: The women's "rights" bunch won't like this.  She's a "home maker"...doing all the washing,
cooking, cleaning.  Submissive to the husband.  ;)


Husband?  The article doesn't say anything about them being married, just "partners."  I say, they're not running a law firm!  Not very 1930s, old chap - why not make an honest woman of the lady?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Anthropologists have unearthed an ancient temple dating before the Skyfire. Inside were the remains of what is assumed to be high-ranking priests, belonging to a latter day religion gone mad at the increasing global temperature. A celibate man & woman were imitating a meager life with few technological comforts. Evidence suggests that they may have been attempting to reverse the flow of time itself to a better era. The celibate male priest had a tattoo of facial hair on his index finger, perhaps meant to distract demons from his face during rituals. The female priest had a faded tattoo above her buttocks, showing a serene scene of flying birds and a religious mantra.


Bravo! 👍
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can't mention mosley without needing this:

Ghosts of Cable street - The men they couldn't hang
Youtube Vv9iZ6Aj8oM
 
tom baker's scarf [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Upper-middle-class 1930s, of course.  Large swaths of the population were still trying to get electricity and running water back then.  You never see anyone trying to replicate a Depression-era Appalachian dirt farm.


yep.  not running a farm or slaving away in a worker killing factory 12 hours a day.  they've basically taken the Hallmark channel version of the 1930s, kept what they think makes them quirky and left all of the hard stuff. they are just participating in a long term 1930 cos-play.
 
Resin33
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hipster Level 100
 
gar1013
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Fire a V2 at them


Wrong decade.
 
Kuta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Boy, the way Glenn Miller played
Songs that made the Hit Parade
Guys like us we had it made
Those were the days!

And you knew who you were then
Girls were girls and men were men
Mister, we could use a man like Herbert Hoover again

Didn't need no welfare state
Everybody pulled his weight
Gee our old Lasalle ran great
THOSE WERE THE DAYS!
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So does he beat her ass when she won't give him a blowjob or have dinner ready when he walks in the door from banging the pointy boobed secretary?
 
gar1013
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Go ahead. Ask her if she douches with Lysol.


She probably isn't even "store-testing" for fresher coffee.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No tampons for you!
 
Fissile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sounds like this is less than zero.

Elvis Costello - Less Than Zero (Static Video)
Youtube T2u6B2bSrkk
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: So does he beat her ass when she won't give him a blowjob or have dinner ready when he walks in the door from banging the pointy boobed secretary?


Heheh

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nimbull: ....Don't know that I'd want to go back to a washboard to do laundry....


that is probably because you can do better things with your time.  that factor doesn't seem to be in play with these two.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: UNC_Samurai: Upper-middle-class 1930s, of course.  Large swaths of the population were still trying to get electricity and running water back then.  You never see anyone trying to replicate a Depression-era Appalachian dirt farm.

You know how I know you have never been to North GA?


Having had family in PA and personally lived in TN, I can say for a fact that in some areas they don't need to replicate it - they never left.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gar1013: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Fire a V2 at them

Wrong decade.


you're the wrong decade
 
gar1013
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: gar1013: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Fire a V2 at them

Wrong decade.

you're the wrong decade


That literally makes no sense.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Go ahead. Ask her if she douches with Lysol.


Going by the guy's expressions, she does.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
;By the weirdest coincidence, the radio station i was listening to was playing this just as I clicked the link


Boardwalk Empire OST - After You Get What You Want (You Don't Want It)
Youtube YZEDM96cXtQ
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Straight white people just love the past.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.