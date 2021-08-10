 Skip to content
(NYPost) Old and busted: Anti-vaxxers. New hotness: Anti-shower-ers
    Skin, Bathing, Mila Kunis, Shower, Jake Gyllenhaal  
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's one way to enforce social distancing.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regular common sense: Stop greenlighting the NY Post.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it is the New York Post, a 'news' site so inaccurate I now have to assume every human on Earth is currently bathing, including me.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby has never been to a furry con has he?

Deodorant is their kryptonite.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am retired. I shower once a season. Whether I need it or not. Don't ask about changing the sheets.
:)
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fascinating.

Oh wait, no it's not.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark that noise. I can't smell the difference between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated... usually.
This is 2021. Soap is good and available. WASH YOUR ASS.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aka the French
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an odd thing to stand against.

But I'm a grower not a shower so it doesn't really affect me.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Subby has never been to a furry con has he?

Deodorant is their kryptonite.


Fark user image
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the world's water woes continue the way they're going, pretty soon no one will be ABLE to take a shower.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The New York Post. Where even the expert they interviewed to evaluate things says

But are humans really self-cleaning machines? "Your body sheds dead cells, millions and millions everyday," Russak told The Post. But modern life - from clothing to air pollution - has interrupted our body's naturally evolved cleansing processes. In that way, showering is perhaps even more important now than when early humans lived outdoors and "were naked all the time," she suggested.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peoples obsession with showering once or twice a day is a result of expert advertising of soap, shampoo and cologne. Those companies got rich by exposing the insecurities of common folk.

They told you you were dirty. You agreed.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The smoke cloud on the north pole and the California haze on the east coast should let you understand that a mighty drought has consequences.  Years ago you could hear Californians describe what a 30 second shower involved because of a drought.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you work outside, or workout you need to wash yourself.
As someone who sometimes doesn't bath for 3 weeks. I don't see any benefit.
Washing every single day does dry out the natural skin lubrication.
But moisturizer ppl.
ALSO find shampoo conditioner and soap / body wash for YOU. And stick to that one. Don't just buy what ever.
Every product will act differently on you.

/
ALSO I use one soap for my top half and one for my dirty bits.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After Hurricane Ike hit Houston I didnt shower for 19 days.

I felt like Marlon Brando in "Apocalypse Now". I became a primitive man.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the horrifying things I have read about the mid 19th Century.  Bathe once a week or once every other week in a large washtub or in a creek (for poor people and soldiers).  Wealthy people actually had bathrooms and running water.  Old newspaper or corn cobs for wiping until the mid/late 1860s.  Splash some water (and maybe with soap) on face, armpits, crotch every morning.  Change undergarments once a week, everything else gets brushed and not washed unless it is so absolutely filthy (mostly because outer clothing was wool and thus would shrink).  Got an odor?  Cover it with perfume or cologne or pipe tobacco.

People stank.  Really really badly.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rewind2846: Fark that noise. I can't smell the difference between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated... usually.
This is 2021. Soap is good and available. WASH YOUR ASS.


We've been saying that since the '70s!

media-amazon.com
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mainly use my shower as a White Noise generator.

/ sleep like a baby
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many years ago, there was a company making the news because they had some sort of pro-biotic spray that was intended to crowd out the 'bad' bacteria on your skin that led to body odor, leaving only 'good' bacteria that didn't smell so much.

There were some related published experiments that suggested that the idea wasn't completely full of shiat:  https://www.newscientist.com/article​/2​120923-stinky-armpits-bacteria-from-a-​less-smelly-person-can-fix-them/

But that's much different from 'I'm just going to stop showering and see what happens'

I hope that these rich celebrities at least have the fancy washlet toilets, or they're on some vegan high fiber diet so they're pooping out little wombat like cubes, and not worrying about smelling like ass in between their weekly showers
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taylor Swift's not washing her legs sort of makes sense, in that her legs are a rather significant secondary money-maker for her.  If the look of her legs is maintained well this way then she's probably not going to upset that.

/needs a morning shower in order to wake up more quickly
//even moreso than morning coffee
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: As someone who sometimes doesn't bath for 3 weeks. I don't see any benefit.


You stanky AF.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: Peoples obsession with showering once or twice a day is a result of expert advertising of soap, shampoo and cologne. Those companies got rich by exposing the insecurities of common folk.

They told you you were dirty. You agreed.


Naw. I looked in the mirror, and said; "holy crap, they're right. I am pig".
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"This will be the highlight of my day. It's all down hill from here."
 
btraz70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My hair just doesn't look right unless i get in the shower in the morning.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: Peoples obsession with showering once or twice a day is a result of expert advertising of soap, shampoo and cologne. Those companies got rich by exposing the insecurities of common folk.

They told you you were dirty. You agreed.


No, I shower because I sweat like a pig at the slightest exertion, mental or physical. Also, because it feels good.
 
btraz70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey guys, what's going on in this thread?

Fark user image
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: hardinparamedic: Subby has never been to a furry con has he?

Deodorant is their kryptonite.

[Fark user image 499x633]


Thing is, that's not a furry con.  Even that crowd generally looks down upon furries.  See the fifth column for the particular sword-wielding freak in that comic, or every column really:

Fark user image
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Radiohead looked like they just quit showering like 10 years ago.

/Always ahead of their time, they are.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Reminds me of the horrifying things I have read about the mid 19th Century.  Bathe once a week or once every other week in a large washtub or in a creek (for poor people and soldiers).  Wealthy people actually had bathrooms and running water.  Old newspaper or corn cobs for wiping until the mid/late 1860s.  Splash some water (and maybe with soap) on face, armpits, crotch every morning.  Change undergarments once a week, everything else gets brushed and not washed unless it is so absolutely filthy (mostly because outer clothing was wool and thus would shrink).  Got an odor?  Cover it with perfume or cologne or pipe tobacco.

People stank.  Really really badly.


Probably not as badly as you think.

They would've had fires for heating, and many types of wood smoke are anti-microbial.

The smell of the smoke would've also covered up the other smells.

Imagine back to when bars in your state had to go smoke free, and as the smoke smells went away, the smells of old puke and pee started coming through
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Shower shaming.


Shower shaming.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: The smoke cloud on the north pole and the California haze on the east coast should let you understand that a mighty drought has consequences.  Years ago you could hear Californians describe what a 30 second shower involved because of a drought.


Yeah, I live in Michigan. We have more fresh water than anywhere in this hemisphere. My shower water goes to a water reclamation plant and gets re-used, and there is no end in sight to the amount of water I have access to. You cannot throw a rock in Michigan without hitting near a source of fresh water.

So you can bet your ass I take a shower every day. Sometimes I take several, like Dwayne Johnson said he does. A nice hot shower after work does wonders for my arthritic body, and as a bonus I'm washing off the COVID-19 viral loads that no-doubt got all over my hair and arms when I was out working around the filthy maskless cretins.

If you're fool enough to live in a place where water is scarce, that's your choice.
 
mescalito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was working with the Buffalo Field Campaign, we had one shower available for 35+ volunteers.  The house rule was one shower per week.  It didn't take me long to realize how much I enjoyed showering.  Soon I was able to bribe a neighbor to let me use their shower a couple times a week.  It was a fifth of E&J brandy well spent.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

[Fark user image 480x270]

Shower shaming.

Shower shaming.


How long have you been a HS soccer coach?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

btraz70: My hair just doesn't look right unless i get in the shower in the morning.


So, true story...

I once had work through the night to meet a deadline because my office mate had dropped the ball on what she was supposed to do.

I kept a change of clothes in my car, so it wasn't blatantly obvious that I hadn't been home... but she came in, and would *not* shut up about how good my hair looked

My hair felt disgusting.  That oily, nastiness from not showering that morning, but I guess she liked that greasy slicked back look, as she just couldn't get the clue that I was operating on maybe 2 hrs of sleep while she just wanted to compliment my hair.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're trying to get the public used to water rationing.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Reminds me of the horrifying things I have read about the mid 19th Century.  Bathe once a week or once every other week in a large washtub or in a creek (for poor people and soldiers).  Wealthy people actually had bathrooms and running water.  Old newspaper or corn cobs for wiping until the mid/late 1860s.  Splash some water (and maybe with soap) on face, armpits, crotch every morning.  Change undergarments once a week, everything else gets brushed and not washed unless it is so absolutely filthy (mostly because outer clothing was wool and thus would shrink).  Got an odor?  Cover it with perfume or cologne or pipe tobacco.

People stank.  Really really badly.


It doesn't even go back that far.

My mother in law grew up in an apartment building in Boston that had one commode shared among multiple units, and something missing (shower or bathtub, not sure) in their unit.  There were still municipal baths that one had to ride the trolley-car down to in order to bathe.  This was in the late thirties.  She distinctly remembers her grandmother leaving on the trolley on a semi-regular basis with a bag packed with what she needed to bathe and change.  It's possible that they had a bathtub but no shower, and that the old woman couldn't get herself in and out of it safely and had to go somewhere else in order to have a shower.

Even poorer people had to subscribe to certain services because they might not have had what they needed at home.  Apparently the whole association of Boston and baked beans was true, families would send their pots with their own recipies prepared inside to the baker to be baked in a communal oven.  I think this was mostly a summertime affair since they didn't want to heat up their homes by running their own ovens.

My own father, born in the fifties, grew up in a farmhouse that still had a functional and regularly used outhouse.  Dad was the last of seventeen children and since the farmhouse's retrofitted bathroom was the only one with running water, it was frequently necessary to use the outhouse if one needed to go and didn't want to wait quite a long time.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Godscrack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There was a time when people used to be attracted to each other by their own unique BO.
Animal attraction. The sex was more passionate and real thanks to natural pheromones.

Somewhere along the line, soap/shampoo and cologne masterminds were able to flip that completely around. They convinced the masses that they stunk, and socially unacceptable if they didn't bathe on a regular basis. 'You can't attract a mate if you stink'.

Now that they got people to be repulsed by natural BO, they sell pheromones in a bottle so you can be 'natural' again. They're selling people something they already secrete naturally on their own.

That, is pure marketing genius.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Many years ago, there was a company making the news because they had some sort of pro-biotic spray that was intended to crowd out the 'bad' bacteria on your skin that led to body odor, leaving only 'good' bacteria that didn't smell so much.

There were some related published experiments that suggested that the idea wasn't completely full of shiat:  https://www.newscientist.com/article/​2120923-stinky-armpits-bacteria-from-a​-less-smelly-person-can-fix-them/

But that's much different from 'I'm just going to stop showering and see what happens'

I hope that these rich celebrities at least have the fancy washlet toilets, or they're on some vegan high fiber diet so they're pooping out little wombat like cubes, and not worrying about smelling like ass in between their weekly showers


pooping out little wombat like cubes


I want!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: waxbeans: As someone who sometimes doesn't bath for 3 weeks. I don't see any benefit.

You stanky AF.


WFH. 😂😂😂
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Saturn5: They're trying to get the public used to water rationing.


Well until there's no longer swimming pools in California of all places everyone can shut the fark up
 
cefm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
c.tenor.com
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Godscrack: There was a time when people used to be attracted to each other by their own unique BO.
Animal attraction. The sex was more passionate and real thanks to natural pheromones.

Somewhere along the line, soap/shampoo and cologne masterminds were able to flip that completely around. They convinced the masses that they stunk, and socially unacceptable if they didn't bathe on a regular basis. 'You can't attract a mate if you stink'.

Now that they got people to be repulsed by natural BO, they sell pheromones in a bottle so you can be 'natural' again. They're selling people something they already secrete naturally on their own.

That, is pure marketing genius.


No that's called lying and we're way too comfortable with lying
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Peoples obsession with

eating once or twice a day is a result of expert advertising of food and beverage. Those companies got rich by exposing the insecurities of common folk.

They told you you were hungry. You agreed.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Godscrack: There was a time when people used to be attracted to each other by their own unique BO.
Animal attraction. The sex was more passionate and real thanks to natural pheromones.

Somewhere along the line, soap/shampoo and cologne masterminds were able to flip that completely around. They convinced the masses that they stunk, and socially unacceptable if they didn't bathe on a regular basis. 'You can't attract a mate if you stink'.

Now that they got people to be repulsed by natural BO, they sell pheromones in a bottle so you can be 'natural' again. They're selling people something they already secrete naturally on their own.

That, is pure marketing genius.

No that's called lying and we're way too comfortable with lying


That's what they said, pure marketing genius.  It's the same thing.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Oneiros: NM Volunteer: Reminds me of the horrifying things I have read about the mid 19th Century.  Bathe once a week or once every other week in a large washtub or in a creek (for poor people and soldiers).  Wealthy people actually had bathrooms and running water.  Old newspaper or corn cobs for wiping until the mid/late 1860s.  Splash some water (and maybe with soap) on face, armpits, crotch every morning.  Change undergarments once a week, everything else gets brushed and not washed unless it is so absolutely filthy (mostly because outer clothing was wool and thus would shrink).  Got an odor?  Cover it with perfume or cologne or pipe tobacco.

People stank.  Really really badly.

Probably not as badly as you think.

They would've had fires for heating, and many types of wood smoke are anti-microbial.

The smell of the smoke would've also covered up the other smells.

Imagine back to when bars in your state had to go smoke free, and as the smoke smells went away, the smells of old puke and pee started coming through


Exactly, they didn't try to remove odors, they covered them up with cologne and perfume and tobacco.  But then again, it was well recognized back then that soldiers stank, forts could be smelled from miles away, and even soldiers would grab and haul the worst offenders and toss them into rivers.  Civilians were just as bad, although they had more opportunities for washing.
 
