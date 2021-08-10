 Skip to content
(The Advocate)   Smith College Alums Rally to Fund Gay Student Cut Off by Parents. There is probably a Seven Sisters joke in there somewhere but Subby has nothing and just thinks this is cool, maybe you can come up with a funny headline   (advocate.com) divider line
    Liberal arts college, Homosexuality, Human trafficking, High school, Liberal arts, Family, 18-year-old, Smith College  
Arkanaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
About a year ago, Harder moved to Canada to live with her aunt and grandparents, though her reasons for doing so had more to do with family conflict stemming from an unrelated issue.

Yeah... sounds like her parents are a piece of work.
 
neongoats
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What do Storm, Sylune, Laeral, Dove, Alustriel,The Simbul, and Qilue have to do with this?
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Smith College Alums decide how soon is now, rally behind gay student cut off by parents."
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you want to bring out the worst in people just add religion.
 
mentula
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i hope they also fund that worker whom one of their fantastically wealthy alumnae slandered

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/24/us​/​smith-college-race.html
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Once she gets to Smith, she could make 6x that money by finding a girlfriend and setting up an Only Friends account.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
*Only Fans.

FFS
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

"Lesbians is cool"
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: "Smith College Alums decide how soon is now, rally behind gay student cut off by parents."


Her GoFundMe page said "please please please let me get what I want, namely tuition to pay for college."
 
Monocultured
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As much as I feel for her, Smith college isn't worth full ride unless you're already a Senator's kid. By the numbers she got the default 50% off private school coupon they give literally everyone. The money certainly doesn't happen after she leaves (6 year median is 48k), nor does it carry much weight if she isn't able to get a visa to permanently live in the US. Compare that with UC Berkeley at half the price, better ranking all around, better name rec domestically and internationally, pulling down 70k median. Smart money goes back to Canada for school.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Rich kid problems.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [frinkiac.com image 640x480]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Conversion therapy is where they beat the gay out of someone right?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Any excess funds should be used to sue the parents and the gay conversion "therapists" for child abuse.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Warthog: Once she gets to Smith, she could make 6x that money by finding a girlfriend and setting up an Only Friends account.


*Oily* Friends. Gotta watch those typos.
 
RubyOffTheRails
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Super Chronic: OtherLittleGuy: "Smith College Alums decide how soon is now, rally behind gay student cut off by parents."

Her GoFundMe page said "please please please let me get what I want, namely tuition to pay for college."


Well, now she knows how Joan of Arc felt.
 
p51d007
‘’ less than a minute ago  
13,000 on her gofundme, for a college that has 78,000/year average tuition?
 
