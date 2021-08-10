 Skip to content
 
(CBS News)   Ho Ho Ho . . .ly shiat   (cbsnews.com) divider line
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
BFletch651
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Russians fark up everything.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x336]


Done in one.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"This is no normal forest fire..."
 
bronskrat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
the south will rise again!
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is really bad. Ice is reflective, which helps keep the poles cool. Dark ash absorbs sunlight. Get enough ash on the ice and it accelerates warming even more than is already happening.

Of course, we can hope that enough ash in the atmosphere will block sunlight thus cooling the atmosphere. If we burn exactly the right amount of forest, the atmospheric cooling will offset the polar warming without tipping us into an ice age.

And in the winter, the cold will kill the gorillas.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yep, we're f*cked.

Guess climate change is real. Too bad we had to wait this long to be convinced.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Some environmentalists say that a Russian law that allows authorities to choose not to fight wildfires if the cost of doing so is higher than the damage they would cause

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
More good news: ash-darkened ice retains heat from the sun better and, as such, melts faster. Sleep well.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
People warned about this for years now and responded with ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.
People put together more evidence and still the response was ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.
World burns and people still ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ unless it's their back yard now.
My response after it impacts people who ¯\_(ツ)_/¯  all those years is ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

I'm getting to old to not ¯\_(ツ)_/¯  at this point even though they're right about climate change because I can't force people to stop making messes and causing this since they want a few extra $$$ in the short term. I wish those who never ¯\_(ツ)_/¯  the best of luck because they're going to need it at this point.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
For Christmas I'm going to ask for carbon credits.
 
Insain2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now what do we do now Brain.....Brain......Brain where are you Brain???


NARFF!!!!!!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hmmm.  Wouldn't all the smoke from the fires lower temperatures?  Probably not by enough to matter at all, though.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Enjoy your burnt out cinder of a world, you ignorant fascists.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Screw it! You're all on the g'damn naughty list and I'm taking Xmas day off!'
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Drop a nuke on it. If it works for hurricanes, it will easily put out a forest fire.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I say that every Christmas, subby!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yup. We're farked. As I walked my dogs this morning, I beheld the massive amount of trash 99% of the homes in my neighborhood put out for pickup, and it is clear that society is clearly not ready to cut down on anything yet.

/I judge the ones who can't recycle well. Boxes not broken down, cans in the trash instead of recycling, and people putting foam and styrofoam in the bin.
//styrofoam should have been banned decades ago.
///...and the bins are clearly labeled with what is not acceptable!
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
For what? The last hundred years? Big whoop.
 
