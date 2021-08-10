 Skip to content
(NPR)   A Hallmark card writer offers tips on how writing a good personal letter. What, like on paper? With a pen or something? I mean, how do I get animated emojis into something like that? And what do I do when I'm done, throw at the person or something?   (npr.org) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it sounds anything like the flowery garbage endemic to 99% of greeting cards, no thanks.

Cards are so floofy and bullshiatty that I only buy the blank ones, these days.

I've been saying for years that I am going to start a greeting card company that has only simple sentiments like: "Happy Birthday!" or "Happy Anniversary!" or "The Results Were Negative!"
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cant even write cursive anymore.

And my signature is just a mess of jerky lines that bears no resemblance to actual letters.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First, pick a good red pen.
Now, to really add a dramatic effect, you're going to want to dip the tip in water for a few seconds and....
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're still starting emails with Dear so-and-so you need to stop and ask someone what year it is.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:   I was at the hoover dam gift shop and i wanted to buy a post card to send to my mom... but they didnt have any stamps for sale.

"How am i supposed to send it?" I asked

"Most people just take a picture of it with their phone & send it that way"

So i took a picture of the post card with my phone, and texted it to my mom, and put the post card back on the rack.

It just wasnt the same... they should sell stamps.
 
Pew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear farkers,

I hope this letter finds you cracking jokes that I will soon steal.

Sincerely,
SNL Writer
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"offers tips on how writing a good personal letter"?

Oh dear Subby ;P LOL
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: [Fark user image image 305x500]


Jessica does not deserve him.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here you go subby:  NSFW
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know people in their late teens/early 20's who have no idea how to address an envelope.
"What goes on what line?"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: If it sounds anything like the flowery garbage endemic to 99% of greeting cards, no thanks.

Cards are so floofy and bullshiatty that I only buy the blank ones, these days.

I've been saying for years that I am going to start a greeting card company that has only simple sentiments like: "Happy Birthday!" or "Happy Anniversary!" or "The Results Were Negative!"


I seen your prototype. It was just a note covered in spit, racial slurs, and what appeared to be human feces.
 
patowen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Subby should welcome more tips on writing.  I read that headline in Boris Badenov's voice, and it was better.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Subtonic: beezeltown: If it sounds anything like the flowery garbage endemic to 99% of greeting cards, no thanks.

Cards are so floofy and bullshiatty that I only buy the blank ones, these days.

I've been saying for years that I am going to start a greeting card company that has only simple sentiments like: "Happy Birthday!" or "Happy Anniversary!" or "The Results Were Negative!"

I seen your prototype. It was just a note covered in spit, racial slurs, and what appeared to be human feces.


Oh, the MAGA love letter series? That's not me.
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Subtonic: beezeltown:

I seen your prototype. It was just a note covered in spit, racial slurs, and what appeared to be human feces.


I know people that I would like to post that kind of card to!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
CSB

The girl that sat behind me in 10th grade one day, wrote a note to me and folded it into a tiny triangle. She threw it on my desk.

I didn't know what to expect so I opened it and read it.

Dear Steklo,

This class is boring. So I thought I would write you a note.

Deedee"

I wrote back...

Dear Deedee

Thanks for your note. This class is boring you're right. What are you doing after school today?

Steklo

then she wrote back...

"Steklo,

I'm not doing anything after school. Wanna come over and hang out?


and thus became a very good friendship.

The postscript to this story is that she worked at the mall at the Hallmark Card shop.

heh-heh...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: [Fark user image 305x500]


WTF?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is how I picture the current generation.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Here's a tip. When penning a screed over dissatisfaction with a product or service, write with your off hand with an inappropriate instrument, make repeated references to the God of Fire and smear it with some food.  Gets you straight to the legal department.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Subby are you a psychic spy leading other psychic spies?

If so,
Yes definitely learn to use paper and stop yapping terrorism and gross looping thoughts into my mind then "changing the story". I'm always across the street. The psychic spy tech is broken garbage and clinging to the false belief that it is reliable enables adversaries.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walker: I know people in their late teens/early 20's who have no idea how to address an envelope.
"What goes on what line?"


I have to send an envelope every three years. Maybe. Also, you should look up how to write or print on an envelope because many many people don't follow the post office's guidelines.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I mean, how do I get animated emojis into something like that?"

I enclose a small, handmade flip-book in every letter I send. Really allows for a high degree of personalization in my emojis
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When they can't even be bothered to print block letters correctly, what makes you think they care about grammar?
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Last year I embarked on a letter writing campaign for something to do during the pandemic. I got a grand total of one letter back, and it was from my Grandmother-in-law. Not even my own grandparents bother to write me back.
 
guestguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: [Fark user image image 305x500]


What kind of monster writes starting at the edge of the paper and not at the margin? Jessica was right to leave them.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

chewd: CSB:   I was at the hoover dam gift shop and i wanted to buy a post card to send to my mom... but they didnt have any stamps for sale.

"How am i supposed to send it?" I asked

"Most people just take a picture of it with their phone & send it that way"

So i took a picture of the post card with my phone, and texted it to my mom, and put the post card back on the rack.

It just wasnt the same... they should sell stamps.


Wtf?  Or, maybe, sell the postcard pre-stamped for postage.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

guestguy: [external-preview.redd.it image 706x884]


That was pretty clearly the key event that led him to have a breakdown and shave his head.
 
p51d007
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hell, the way kids spell these days, a written letter would look something like this.  ;)

arnoldimcpherson.comView Full Size
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bland Tripe
It isn't what's for dinner at Grandma's
It's the sentiment you give her on her birthday
That might be her last
 
