(Daily Star)   Humans please stop littering the oceans with your plastics, you're making horny hermit crabs get even more 'sexually excited.' Thanks - Spongebob (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Patrick isn't helping.  At all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There's only one thing he loves.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/crabitalist
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Rule 34; I both love and loathe you.
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
a plastic additive called oleamide - known to be a sex pheromone or stimulant for certain species of insects - increases the respiration rate of hermit crabs,

Who's measuring this shiat? And why?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Horny Hermits" seems a little close to home, this being Fark and all...
 
