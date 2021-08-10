 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Bargain priced fixer upper with detached fireplace, so you can enjoy a roaring fire all summer long without heating up the house   (zillow.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Urine stench included!
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At that point, you're just buying the land to rebuild a new house.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's, um, got good bones?
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I feel for whoever had to coax and prod the English language into saying something nice about that.
 
nucal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A better deal than the overdecorated pieces of crap that ask for 5 times more
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A California one-wall remodel.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They can ask that much. Doesn't mean they're getting that much.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That is an obvious teardown. I didn't realize acerage was that much, because you are not buying the house.

/hey, free foundation
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Last sold in 1975. So, empty nesters who feel no need to rebuild after insurance cuts them a check for $750k?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: At that point, you're just buying the land to rebuild a new house.


After you pay the expense of tearing down and clearing the old house.  Unless it comes with twenty acres of land or sits on a lake with private dock access, it's too much.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: They can ask that much. Doesn't mean they're getting that much.


Oh but they will.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: That is an obvious teardown. I didn't realize acerage was that much, because you are not buying the house.

/hey, free foundation


You don't fully tear down houses in CA if you can avoid it, you leave one original wall and "remodel" everything else. That way your property taxes are not re-assessed.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Last sold in 1975. So, empty nesters who feel no need to rebuild after insurance cuts them a check for $750k?


And their entitled asses can not comprehend that a little thing like a fire could make their home less valuable on the market before it was a condemned mess.

Is a sizable lot.  You could maybe put several town houses in there if the zoning will allow it.

Still not worth $850,000
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It doesn't look that bad to me the demo work has been done so if you were looking for a house to remodel this is actually a plus. The deciding factor will be what similar house prices are in the area.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: It doesn't look that bad to me the demo work has been done so if you were looking for a house to remodel this is actually a plus. The deciding factor will be what similar house prices are in the area.


If any are left standing.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: AppleOptionEsc: That is an obvious teardown. I didn't realize acerage was that much, because you are not buying the house.

/hey, free foundation

You don't fully tear down houses in CA if you can avoid it, you leave one original wall and "remodel" everything else. That way your property taxes are not re-assessed.


If that is true, I want a transcript of that conversation getting passed around the legislature, and the justification.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
850k for a burnt husk.

People pay stupid money for stupid things.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Missing from the ad copy extolling the property's virtues:

"Comes with that free "burnt house" smell, even after the renovations are complete."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: 850k for a burnt husk.

People pay stupid money for stupid things.


It's the land they want.

Some with money see this as an opportunity to bulldoze and build exactly what they want in a location they want.

The only thing that means anything with a home is it's location. All the travertine and tongue and groove and copper countertops mean crap if the house is in Flint.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I think it has potential.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

YOU HAD ONE JOB!
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: AppleOptionEsc: That is an obvious teardown. I didn't realize acerage was that much, because you are not buying the house.

/hey, free foundation

You don't fully tear down houses in CA if you can avoid it, you leave one original wall and "remodel" everything else. That way your property taxes are not re-assessed.


I've seen all but one wall builds not in CA and thought they were to speed the permit process. Don't property rates get updated annually in CA?  The other thing about them is that building had to remain in the original footprint but I think they could use the entire envelope as permitted by right, e.g. any sq footage to lot size ratio restrictions still held.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who wouldn't want a burnt husk just across the street from Diablo's Shadow Park?  That's not ominous at all...
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: AppleOptionEsc: That is an obvious teardown. I didn't realize acerage was that much, because you are not buying the house.

/hey, free foundation

You don't fully tear down houses in CA if you can avoid it, you leave one original wall and "remodel" everything else. That way your property taxes are not re-assessed.


Same thing in Massachusetts.  It also changes the permitting and approvals you have to get.  A rebuild is subject to all the code changes since the original house was built whereas a remodel is not.

CSB - There was this really scummy strip joint near where I live.  The cops were there constantly to break up fights and catching the strippers working a side business in the parking lot, IYKWIMAITYD.

Somehow the place was making money and the guy wanted to expand the place.  But it was on a small piece of land and he couldn't expand the building out in any direction, he barely had a parking lot as it was.  That was another thing, the business across the street from him became an unwilling overflow parking lot and they ended up installing a huge fence and gate to keep the trouble off their property.  The city hated the place because it was nothing but trouble, and he had done illegal modifications to the property in the past  He applied for a variance to put an addition on the building and got refused because it wouldn't have been far enough from one or more of the property lines.  They weren't going to approve shiat for this guy.  So he was going to have to go by the book.

So he decided to add a second floor to the building instead.  I don't know the details but the first floor had to be rebuilt to support a second floor.  They had to do some work on the foundation too.  So he tore it down to one wall and before they finished working on the foundation a storm blew over the one wall and destroyed it.  Now the place is an empty lot.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: A California one-wall remodel.


There was one of those going on at one end of my neighborhood. The had it cleared out with just one interior wall left standing. Just one. Looked ready to go but something happened. Wall came down. They lost the permit. Womp womp  Now it is a beautiful empty lot. Also after a fire.
 
Northern
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: They can ask that much. Doesn't mean they're getting that much.


Assessment is $170,000.  I assume this is a stupid prop 13 value that doesn't change unless it is sold?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Keyser_Soze_Death: AppleOptionEsc: That is an obvious teardown. I didn't realize acerage was that much, because you are not buying the house.

/hey, free foundation

You don't fully tear down houses in CA if you can avoid it, you leave one original wall and "remodel" everything else. That way your property taxes are not re-assessed.

I've seen all but one wall builds not in CA and thought they were to speed the permit process. Don't property rates get updated annually in CA?  The other thing about them is that building had to remain in the original footprint but I think they could use the entire envelope as permitted by right, e.g. any sq footage to lot size ratio restrictions still held.


Taxes in CA are re-assessed when the property changes hands unless inherited, or if you do a full demolition and rebuild (Prop 13). In some municipalities, not just in CA, one wall remodels are popular because you don't have to bring the home up to present code if it is a "remodel". If you make additions to the original layout however you have to bring those additions up to code.

YMMV and some exclusions apply.
 
