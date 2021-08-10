 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Praise the Lord and Pass the bullets   (sfgate.com) divider line
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.. church services have changed a lot since i was a kid.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone needs to do a bingo card at this point.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bullet in Betty Lou's boyfriend.

/only on Disney+
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charges of domestic violence? She brought a gun into a church with the express intent of shooting one or more people and gets domestic violence?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gene Autry - Praise the Lord and Pass the Ammunition (SGARS December 13, 1942)
Youtube cXQdg3QZaps
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missed a chance to reference an Alabama deacon having the blues subby.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mediacollectibles.comView Full Size


Very enjoyable little movie.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Man, woman hit by bullet while wrestling over gun at church"

It's really hard to have a more American headline than that.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy Hand Grenade > bullets

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: Wow.. church services have changed a lot since i was a kid.


You obviously went to the wrong church.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One can just imagine the collective "oh...tsk, tsk" muttered under the collective breath by SF Gate readers reading this bit of news from a faraway place called, "Alabama", as they sip their morning cup of Peet's and munchy wunchy their lomticks of avocado sourdough toast.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheReject: Charges of domestic violence? She brought a gun into a church with the express intent of shooting one or more people and gets domestic violence?


You charge them with what you can prove and that will keep them in jail while you sort out the details.  Other charges can be added later.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/cXQdg3QZ​aps]


Came for this, leaving... Satisfied.
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let he who is without sin, fire the first shot.
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheReject: Charges of domestic violence? She brought a gun into a church with the express intent of shooting one or more people and gets domestic violence?


SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheReject: Charges of domestic violence? She brought a gun into a church with the express intent of shooting one or more people and gets domestic violence?


Careful, you might traumatize the gun.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: "Man, woman hit by bullet while wrestling over gun at church"

It's really hard to have a more American headline than that.


I agreed with you, but then I saw the TFD thread about Guy Fieri being sponsored by Chevy to make a hot dog stuffed apple pie.  So this headline is very American, but I can now imagine it being so much more American.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: One can just imagine the collective "oh...tsk, tsk" muttered under the collective breath by SF Gate readers reading this bit of news from a faraway place called, "Alabama", as they sip their morning cup of Peet's and munchy wunchy their lomticks of avocado sourdough toast.


Can you imagine the elititude is must take to feel superior to gun-wrastlin' self-shootin' church folk. The folks not shooting themselves one church over are probably tsk tsking this one.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is outrageous!

A "pistol permit" is required in Alabama?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: One can just imagine the collective "oh...tsk, tsk" muttered under the collective breath by SF Gate readers reading this bit of news from a faraway place called, "Alabama", as they sip their morning cup of Peet's and munchy wunchy their lomticks of avocado sourdough toast.


I was thinking the same thing. I'm sure the fine folks of Alabama tsk tsk over SF's poop, and needle problems.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: SirEattonHogg: One can just imagine the collective "oh...tsk, tsk" muttered under the collective breath by SF Gate readers reading this bit of news from a faraway place called, "Alabama", as they sip their morning cup of Peet's and munchy wunchy their lomticks of avocado sourdough toast.

Can you imagine the elititude is must take to feel superior to gun-wrastlin' self-shootin' church folk. The folks not shooting themselves one church over are probably tsk tsking this one.


Not much.  But having lived in SF for a period of time, everywhere outside the Bay Area felt far away.

Kind of like that New Yorker poster of NYC in relation to everything else but in reverse.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Tyrone Slothrop: "Man, woman hit by bullet while wrestling over gun at church"

It's really hard to have a more American headline than that.

I agreed with you, but then I saw the TFD thread about Guy Fieri being sponsored by Chevy to make a hot dog stuffed apple pie.  So this headline is very American, but I can now imagine it being so much more American.


Man, woman hit by bullet while wrestling over gun at church social dispute over who made the best apple pie?

Wait, gotta work Guy Fieri into this

Man, woman wounded while wrestling over gun at church fete dispute over apple pies, narrowly missing guest judge Guy Fieri
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Abox: SirEattonHogg: One can just imagine the collective "oh...tsk, tsk" muttered under the collective breath by SF Gate readers reading this bit of news from a faraway place called, "Alabama", as they sip their morning cup of Peet's and munchy wunchy their lomticks of avocado sourdough toast.

Can you imagine the elititude is must take to feel superior to gun-wrastlin' self-shootin' church folk. The folks not shooting themselves one church over are probably tsk tsking this one.

Not much.  But having lived in SF for a period of time, everywhere outside the Bay Area felt far away.

Kind of like that New Yorker poster of NYC in relation to everything else but in reverse.


Is that me? BK MOTHER F'er
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chewd: Wow.. church services have changed a lot since i was a kid.


That's an Alabama church. Always has been like that there.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Warthog: Tyrone Slothrop: "Man, woman hit by bullet while wrestling over gun at church"

It's really hard to have a more American headline than that.

I agreed with you, but then I saw the TFD thread about Guy Fieri being sponsored by Chevy to make a hot dog stuffed apple pie.  So this headline is very American, but I can now imagine it being so much more American.

Man, woman hit by bullet while wrestling over gun at church social dispute over who made the best apple pie?

Wait, gotta work Guy Fieri into this

Man, woman wounded while wrestling over gun at church fete dispute over apple pies, narrowly missing guest judge Guy Fieri


...Draped in an American flag, singing Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA," just as an eagle flies overhead.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: One can just imagine the collective "oh...tsk, tsk" muttered under the collective breath by SF Gate readers reading this bit of news from a faraway place called, "Alabama", as they sip their morning cup of Peet's and munchy wunchy their lomticks of avocado sourdough toast.


Nah, by this point we just want all these inbred mutants to farking hurry up and kill each other so we can get to work.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Impatient Youth - Praise the Lord and Pass the Ammunition
Youtube l4Cd2pjg_P4
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The real miracle here was that somebody was actually able to find ammo somewhere in which to shoot.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dryknife: This is outrageous!

A "pistol permit" is required in Alabama?


CoMmuNiSm !!1
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: dryknife: This is outrageous!

A "pistol permit" is required in Alabama?

CoMmuNiSm !!1


ROLL TIDE!!!
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dsmith42: [mediacollectibles.com image 800x800]

Very enjoyable little movie.


Wait...a Tim Curry movie I've never seen? Guess I know what I'm doing this weekend!
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"We were supposed to be having a glorious time today, but, you know, the devil's busy," Young said Sunday. "You can't even go to church and have a good time."

There seems there is just no satisfaction to be had by those who've been flopping around in the Blood Of The Lamb with gay abandon..  No overhead accruing to circulation corrupted by the Gates/Xi nanobotted doses of Sin?  AND opportunity to be inadvertently rapturated' in the "Day Of Rest' lottery', by some vengeful 'bioreactor'?

/fetish shaming?
//would tithe, gladly, to cover the cost of the ammo so that each and every one of the faithful can translate his/her self from the choir infernal into choir triumphant sans hormonal interference, i.e., 'domestic violator'
///yeah, 'rats' "All hail the new flesh"  (farker can 'imagine')
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Warthog: Tyrone Slothrop: "Man, woman hit by bullet while wrestling over gun at church"

It's really hard to have a more American headline than that.

I agreed with you, but then I saw the TFD thread about Guy Fieri being sponsored by Chevy to make a hot dog stuffed apple pie.  So this headline is very American, but I can now imagine it being so much more American.

Man, woman hit by bullet while wrestling over gun at church social dispute over who made the best apple pie?

Wait, gotta work Guy Fieri into this

Man, woman wounded while wrestling over gun at church fete dispute over apple pies, narrowly missing guest judge Guy Fieri


As she pulls the trigger she whispers... "Welcome to Flavortown, biatch"
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

omg bbq: SirEattonHogg: One can just imagine the collective "oh...tsk, tsk" muttered under the collective breath by SF Gate readers reading this bit of news from a faraway place called, "Alabama", as they sip their morning cup of Peet's and munchy wunchy their lomticks of avocado sourdough toast.

Nah, by this point we just want all these inbred mutants to farking hurry up and kill each other so we can get to work.


So you want a bunch of people at an African American church to die?

Did Dylann Roof get a prison computer room pass.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I can imagine Jesus, all excited about his triumphal return to Earth where he will free his loyal flock from all manner of worldly burden, grief, guilt, shame and sorrow, strolls through the front door of this church and is about to yell "SURPRISE" when he sees this scene unfold..... and slowly backs out.
 
Latinwolf [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: TheReject: Charges of domestic violence? She brought a gun into a church with the express intent of shooting one or more people and gets domestic violence?

You charge them with what you can prove and that will keep them in jail while you sort out the details.  Other charges can be added later.


Indeed, the prosecuting attorney is the one that will try this in court and he can add charges prior to that happening base on what the cops find.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheReject: Charges of domestic violence? She brought a gun into a church with the express intent of shooting one or more people and gets domestic violence?


1. I assume she shot her husband
2. This is still some bull shiat
3. I bet she's white, as a white women, you would not believe the stuff I've gotten away with
/Not attempted murder though
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Religion. Not even once.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gleeman: dsmith42: [mediacollectibles.com image 800x800]

Very enjoyable little movie.

Wait...a Tim Curry movie I've never seen? Guess I know what I'm doing this weekend!


He chews all the scenery as a slimy TV preacher.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TheReject: Oneiros: Warthog: Tyrone Slothrop: "Man, woman hit by bullet while wrestling over gun at church"

It's really hard to have a more American headline than that.

I agreed with you, but then I saw the TFD thread about Guy Fieri being sponsored by Chevy to make a hot dog stuffed apple pie.  So this headline is very American, but I can now imagine it being so much more American.

Man, woman hit by bullet while wrestling over gun at church social dispute over who made the best apple pie?

Wait, gotta work Guy Fieri into this

Man, woman wounded while wrestling over gun at church fete dispute over apple pies, narrowly missing guest judge Guy Fieri

As she pulls the trigger she whispers... "Welcome to Flavortown, biatch"


So are we doing more than just headlines?  I was trying to keep it short.

I don't want to make this unlimited, or we'll be here all day. How about 3 sentences, like it's a treatment for a reality TV show episode?

"Billy Ray and Sarah Mae have entered the church's annual apple pie contest, sponsored by Chevy with guest judge Guy Fieri.  Sarah Mae had worked for months perfecting her cheddar crust pie but loses to Billy Ray's hot dog and apple pie that he threw together at the last minute, so she threatens to shoot him.  Billy Ray tries to wrestle the gun from her and protect his favorite American flag shirt, but it goes off, wounding both of them"

/too lazy to look up what their names were
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

talkyournonsense: TheReject: Charges of domestic violence? She brought a gun into a church with the express intent of shooting one or more people and gets domestic violence?

1. I assume she shot her husband
2. This is still some bull shiat
3. I bet she's white, as a white women, you would not believe the stuff I've gotten away with
/Not attempted murder though



It looks like it is an African American church, so it is  pretty unlikely.
 
