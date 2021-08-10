 Skip to content
(Kare11)   It was a Ruff Start for these 10 orphan puppies, but thanks to miracle momma Pepper, who had recently lost all her babies, these wee ones now have a new mother to care for them & teach them how to be dogs. Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (kare11.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user image

A girl and her octopus

A girl and her octopus
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user image

Been a long week.

Been a long week.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]
Been a long week.


c.tenor.com
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Hi snuffybud!  How's the weather up there?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
RUFF!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF!


BARK!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I'm trying to find photos for my gallery wall...yes of pets and stuff.

While going through photos a few gems showed up

Fark user imageView Full Size


Soooo not on the wall but it made me snicker.  Hoover showed his theeth while arguing
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Biker Dyson.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Younger Hoover, this is in the running for his memorial photo.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Or go black and white.

This is HARD!!!

I found my frames on Walmart's site, order only so yes I ordered them. Pets that have passed get bigger photos/frames.

So many photos to choose from.

I may have this in color....I'll look on my computer tomorrow.   Sooooo many photos.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 460x460]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Saw this on a training run in San Francisco a few years ago. I was going to submit it to engrish.com, but never got around to it.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 460x460]

[Fark user image 640x480]

Saw this on a training run in San Francisco a few years ago. I was going to submit it to engrish.com, but never got around to it.


nice!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
