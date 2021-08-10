 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   The shiat's about to hit the fan   (abc13.com) divider line
62
62 Comments     (+0 »)
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Shhh...It's coming for you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This time last year there were mass protests in the street and no spike in covid. Now we have no protests, and a massive spike in covid. What's different?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: This time last year there were mass protests in the street and no spike in covid. Now we have no protests, and a massive spike in covid. What's different?


Derp. Hit submit too soon

No mask mandate, and delta variant.thats what's different.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have fun drinking bleach and cramming light bulbs up your bums, Houston.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No great loss.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: No great loss.


Think of the yawls
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd ask about Florida, but I don't think they treat their sewage.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
viral load is a lot higher with delta, so it could be the same number turds but more virus.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comrade: viral load is a lot higher with delta, so it could be the same number turds but more virus.


what i typed makes no sense. i mean, there could be more virus per turd. or maybe there's more turds and consequently more virus. or more people are dropping infected turds.

poop thread anyway.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go ahead and cower in your basement, lib-mitter.

Texans won't live in fear. They're protected by God, guns, and professional high school football.
 
rikkitikkitavi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the 16 year and older crowd, I'm cheering this virus on. I seriously hope this wipes out a significant number of Covidiots. For those too young to decide or eligible for the vaccine, I hope for mercy. But this Delta variant, or the next, could be the penultimate 'fark around and find out' moment for the Derpnation.

We could only be so lucky if DeSantis, Abbott and Rand Paul all succumbed as well.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only good thing to ever come out of Texas is interstate 10
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing Gregg Abbott's decided the pandemic is over.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had an under-12 but passable kid, I would lie about their age to get them vaccinated at this point.

I'd feel a bit shiatty about it, but I'd sure as hell do it to protect them before school & fall/winter.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all gotta' duck...
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

How I always picture this testing.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: No great loss.


If Abbott hadn't screwed over Houston's voting system, Texas might have gone to Biden last year. This is by Republicans' own admission.
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't they just vaccinate the poop?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rikkitikkitavi: We could only be so lucky if DeSantis, Abbott and Rand Paul all succumbed as well.


I'd bet DeSantis and Abbott have been vaccinated on the down low.

Rand Paul? Nope. "I've *had* covid! And I'm a *doctor*!"
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I'd ask about Florida, but I don't think they treat their sewage.


No, they elect it governor.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: If I had an under-12 but passable kid, I would lie about their age to get them vaccinated at this point.

I'd feel a bit shiatty about it, but I'd sure as hell do it to protect them before school & fall/winter.


It is good to get them started on estrogen at an early age if they are going to transition.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

karlandtanya: Couldn't they just vaccinate the poop?


Nah, they elect him governor.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interestingly the new case count for the week tested vs year prior is pretty close, as is the number of hospitalizations (I'm pulling this from a quick and dirty perusal of the Harris Co covid dashboard so if I missed something my bad)

As comrade said above viral load could be a cause. Or it could be that we are about to have a really bad month.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of great minds in this thread.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Purpler every day.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
read the article but don't understand the point. is wastewater a source of covid? don't drink the wastewater? no fishing/swimming?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Less mouths to feed = more resources for everyone else.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

question_dj: This time last year there were mass protests in the street and no spike in covid. Now we have no protests, and a massive spike in covid. What's different?


Wow! You question has no relevance to the data presented. Waste water COVID measurements have been shown to be reliably predictive of future cases.  Show me where they said they could determine the cause. You've assumed a cause to be true to refute a conclusion that was never stated or implied.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: read the article but don't understand the point. is wastewater a source of covid? don't drink the wastewater? no fishing/swimming?


Read it again?


During a news briefing Wednesday, Persse explained the use of wastewater has helped predict what the situation would be like at least two weeks ahead.

"The wastewater predicts what's about to happen two to four weeks ahead of time," Persse said. "We saw the value of the wastewater dropping, before we saw the positivity rate dropping, before we saw the hospitalizations drop."

It's a method Persse said is "extremely reliable."

If it's accurate when showing numbers going down, it's probably fairly accurate, or "extremely reliable", as cases go up.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: read the article but don't understand the point. is wastewater a source of covid? don't drink the wastewater? no fishing/swimming?


Several studies came out last year where the number of COVID cases correlates with the more COVID detected in waste water as virus comes out in feces.  No, its not a mode of infection insofar as people aren't generally rolling around in waste water, but its a useful indirect measure of how broad an outbreak is in a community.
 
August11
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: read the article but don't understand the point. is wastewater a source of covid? don't drink the wastewater? no fishing/swimming?


The amount of virus in the community's poop is a predictor of how many hospital beds will be needed in a few weeks. You poop virus before showing symptoms.

If that's still not clear, I can get my puppets.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"The virus is spreading rapidly. It's spreading everywhere. It's spreading very intensely," Persse said on Wednesday. "We are at a level of virus in the wastewater that we have never seen before."

Fark user imageView Full Size


/sorry
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I'd ask about Florida, but I don't think they treat their sewage.


How many wastewater treatment plants are there in Florida?
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

There are over 4,100 active wastewater facilities regulated by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Approximately 2,100 of these facilities are classified as industrial and approximately 2,000 as domestic wastewater.
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

comrade: viral load is a lot higher with delta, so it could be the same number turds but more virus.


I thought that too.  The reporter should have been asking these very important questions
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FunkJunkie: As comrade said above viral load could be a cause. Or it could be that we are about to have a really bad month.


Whether it's a higher load per infected person or the same load per infected person but more infected people is almost irrelevant.

Either interpretation means a storm's on the horizon, be it one where the infected are spewing out more virus or one where more people are spewing out the same amount per person. More of it out there means an accelerated spike in cases.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Still unsure of what this reported "covid psychosis" is or how real, but contagious madness is the stuff of nightmares and I will continue to be a vaccinated hermit staying the fark away from people.

/we're all crazy now
//crazy and weird
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Go ahead and cower in your basement, lib-mitter.

Texans won't live in fear. They're protected by God, guns, and professional high school football.


Dallas, Houston, and Austin decided to enforce masks in schools. I am sure more districts will follow this trend.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He called the virus poop!
 
nony2klerch [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I'd ask about Florida, but I don't think they treat their sewage.


Nah...they elect it.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: Parthenogenetic: Go ahead and cower in your basement, lib-mitter.

Texans won't live in fear. They're protected by God, guns, and professional high school football.

Dallas, Houston, and Austin decided to enforce masks in schools. I am sure more districts will follow this trend.


But if you look at the absolute number of cases, those cities have way more than sparsely populated areas! Ergo and such as, mAsKs DoN't WoRk

*majestic eagle screech*
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

karlandtanya: Couldn't they just vaccinate the poop?


Close, it's is the remaining poopheads that need to get vaccinated.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: .


A lot of great minds in this thread on this website.

Every Covid thread, the same brain dead turds come rushing in with the hurrr they all should die hurrr stuff, thinking it's clever.  Ah well, such is Fark these days, co-opted by morons.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: FunkJunkie: As comrade said above viral load could be a cause. Or it could be that we are about to have a really bad month.

Whether it's a higher load per infected person or the same load per infected person but more infected people is almost irrelevant.

Either interpretation means a storm's on the horizon, be it one where the infected are spewing out more virus or one where more people are spewing out the same amount per person. More of it out there means an accelerated spike in cases.


That's what I'm expecting and will be taking precautions accordingly but I got curious about the other numbers from last year while reading the article and sometimes a random farker will have some insight to offer.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: If I had an under-12 but passable kid, I would lie about their age to get them vaccinated at this point.

I'd feel a bit shiatty about it, but I'd sure as hell do it to protect them before school & fall/winter.


I do - he turns 12 in a month. I'm seeiously considering it.
 
Mathematics of Wonton Burrito Meals
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
if shiat hitting the fan is the benchmark, count my fan in.
 
Photoshop This
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Covidiots deserve to reap their own mini-holocaust, of course. However, after reading the articles and comments about all the kids being forced back into in-person learning, and the huge uptick in cases of Covid-positive children now who are becoming symptomatic, I just feel awful for them. I bet we're going to see sizable chunks of the younger generations who suffer from long Covid just completely farked up from all kinds of physical and mental symptoms for who-knows how long.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: GregInIndy: If I had an under-12 but passable kid, I would lie about their age to get them vaccinated at this point.

I'd feel a bit shiatty about it, but I'd sure as hell do it to protect them before school & fall/winter.

I do - he turns 12 in a month. I'm seeiously considering it.


Yeah you should go ahead and get it done now.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Ah well, such is Fark these days, co-opted by morons.


Present company excepted, of course.
 
