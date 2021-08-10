 Skip to content
 
(Fark)   What did the carrots say to the celery? Quit stalking me - It's your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday August 10, 2021, stay the fark away from me edition   (fark.com) divider line
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sorry, no pics this week - my town allowed a huge event to happen recently, welcomed in 500 people from other cities that were having Delta-variant surges (our town is 1800 people), didn't require masks or distancing... and now we've gone from having 12 cases so far to having 30 active cases currently.  Including me.  Yes, I'm fully vaxxed.  Yes, I feel like hell.

The neighbor is seeing to my garden.  Show me what's going on with yours - Fark is my only link to sanity right now.

Which means I'm F*CKED.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
THE CELERY WILL NEVER STOP

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I'm so sorry! :(

I'd like to wring the necks of the douchenozzles that allowed this event to happen!
 
MethySophocles [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

MUTHAF*KKIN BUNNICULA  ☠💜🧛🐰
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

HOWLIDAY INN FOR LIFE!!!!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Garden progress.

Well, The peppers are going gangbusters

Fark user imageView Full Size

Trindad Scorpion

Fark user imageView Full Size

Thai Chilies

Fark user imageView Full Size

And some Shinshiato peppers that I don't remember starting and had labeled jalapenos.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Cour di Bue tomatoes. I have three of these plants

Fark user imageView Full Size

Box Car Willy was the name of this variety. It's less prolific but the plants are thick IYKWIMAITYD


Also. BIRBS!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We are having a very rainy few days but I got out this morning to do some picking between the raindrops. The tomatoes are finally ripening, as are the beans. I picked 5 more cucumbers and 5 more eggplant. My SIL is getting over run by zucchini so we traded some eggplant for it and will be making ratatouille tomorrow.

Thursday I stopped at the local sweet corn truck and bought 5 dozen ears. Shucked and cut the kernels off and I now have 14 bags of frozen corn stashed for the winter. I did this outside and had an assistant who is very good at shucking corn. She lives next door and loves asking about gardening and also loves helping out. Almost 5 years old so not sure if it will continue when she gets involved in school and friends but in the meantime I enjoy having a young companion.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Potatoes didn't do as well as last year... Tomatoes aren't doing well except for the Indigo rose, which has several dozen fruit and many are juuuust about ripe. I've never had that variety.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My mother's catnip is actually flowering, because apparently cats don't lay on lava rock... at least not the one who would always sleep on the catnip plants.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet lava rock is a good raccoon deterrent.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cats will lay on anything, even aluminum foil

They are cats, not slow children
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

... slow children DON'T lay on aluminium foil...?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

puffy999: ... slow children DON'T lay on aluminium foil...?


The cats and the slow children while the rest of us st on our superior copper clouds
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Superior Copper Clouds is my Air Supply/Filter mashup cover band name.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nice Shot
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Yay Birbs!
 
daffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Celery smells up everything in the fridge.
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I got behind on the weeding of the main garden, spent two hours on Sunday catching up.  Luckily we had good rain the previous day, so the pulling was easy.  Then I put a little fence around the bed so our new pupper won't keep wandering into it.

Still getting some edamame, a few green beans here and there.  My biggest surprise this year is actually getting cantaloupe.  Usually I have no luck with those and didn't think I would this year either.   It seemed like all the flowers were females, then I looked one day to see a cute lil' melon.   Found an even bigger one last night!  Wooot.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My sunflowers have started blooming! There's tons of buds going down the stalks so I'm excited to see what they end up looking like.

Fark user imageView Full Size


That bitty little pink thing on the right is the start of a new flower on my bee balm. I was pretty sure they had died so that's happy making.

/I am learning
//newbie gardener
///zone 4
 
