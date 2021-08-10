 Skip to content
 
(Press-Enterprise (So. Cal))   Costco special: manslaughter charges   (pe.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Grand jury, Jury, Indictment, Common law, grand jury, 32-year-old Kenneth French, state Attorney General's Office, Riverside County  
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Finally!

This feels like it happened DECADES ago.

Good to hear they're charging the cop with something instead of just letting him go
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What are the chances that Corona PD hasn't already destroyed all of the surveillance tapes though?

Also, would be nice if there was a way to know what department Officer Sanchez is working at now. Guessing LASD or Riverside SD of course.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"The arrest of Sal Sanchez is a product of the politically motivated program by the California attorney general to prosecute police officers," ...who have committed crimes and/or abused their power.
 
