 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Imagine someone having to say at your funeral "Well, at least he got to see Garth Brooks one last time"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
19
    More: Facepalm, Kansas City, Missouri, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas, Kansas City Metropolitan Area, Arrowhead Stadium, Medicine, Kauffman Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas  
•       •       •

437 clicks; posted to Main » and Fandom » on 10 Aug 2021 at 4:21 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I should think that would music to the dead ears of every Mid Westerner.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Kansan I should say.
 
slepygryhnd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: Kansan I should say.


Thank you for clarifying.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

She's gonna be busy.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We had a Foo Fighters concert here in St. Louis County last week, with some hotel guests coming back from it late.  That WOULD be the one night I accidentally left my mask at home.. but I didn't get too close to anyone.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After they're buried Garth will have even more friends in low places.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x597]
She's gonna be busy.


For $500 I'd want Chris Gaines there, too.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think they'd be able to put a sentence together that coherently.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby has clearly never attended a Garth Brooks show.  I can't imagine someone *not* saying that.
 
Tenatra
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
2 days until the Mo state fair opens. Aside from others, gives em just enough time to incubate before they head to my town and maybe feel under the weather.

Until now us smaller towns survived pretty well without stressing hospitals severely. That's not the case this time on the Delta charge - last week we were at 14 hospitalized in my county. It was higher but 2 died and I guess 1 made it out. Right now we are at 25 hospitalized [4 were fully vaxxed][7 are on ventilators]. All ICU beds are occupied by covid cases in our hospital.

Enjoy our Mo State Fair, hope you out of towners don't need inpatient ER services while you are here.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I should think that would music to the dead ears of every Mid Westerner.


Arlo McKinley - "Die Midwestern" (Official Video) - Die Midwestern
Youtube JVLdTjoWUME
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x597]
She's gonna be busy.

For $500 I'd want Chris Gaines there, too.


What about Michael Fassbender? Would that work for you?
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is Garth hard up for money?
I know that performers are not role models and If Garth is too cowardly to tell his fans to wear a mask and get vaccinated at least he can not have giant super spreader concerts with tens of thousands of people packed together.
Are ANY Covid experts saying it's okay to have your Hot Girl Summer right now? Or are they saying to stay the fark away from hordes of people?
I'm not saying that Garth should be responsible for our health. shiat I'd not make Garth responsible for wiping himself front to back like a big boy.  However isn't there some bit of accountability the organizers and front-people of these big events should shoulder?
Sure he's just trying to get his 9th kitchen remodeled but seriously fark this guy. It's a pandemic and most of your sister-farking fans refuse to be vaccinated. Read the room, Garth.
 
valenumr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Is Garth hard up for money?
I know that performers are not role models and If Garth is too cowardly to tell his fans to wear a mask and get vaccinated at least he can not have giant super spreader concerts with tens of thousands of people packed together.
Are ANY Covid experts saying it's okay to have your Hot Girl Summer right now? Or are they saying to stay the fark away from hordes of people?
I'm not saying that Garth should be responsible for our health. shiat I'd not make Garth responsible for wiping himself front to back like a big boy.  However isn't there some bit of accountability the organizers and front-people of these big events should shoulder?
Sure he's just trying to get his 9th kitchen remodeled but seriously fark this guy. It's a pandemic and most of your sister-farking fans refuse to be vaccinated. Read the room, Garth.


I don't disagree with you, but I think part of the problem is events like these were scheduled earlier in the year when there was light at the end of the tunnel (insert oncoming train joke). The problem is, they aren't getting cancelled.
 
Warrior Kermit
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Is Garth hard up for money?
I know that performers are not role models and If Garth is too cowardly to tell his fans to wear a mask and get vaccinated at least he can not have giant super spreader concerts with tens of thousands of people packed together.
Are ANY Covid experts saying it's okay to have your Hot Girl Summer right now? Or are they saying to stay the fark away from hordes of people?
I'm not saying that Garth should be responsible for our health. shiat I'd not make Garth responsible for wiping himself front to back like a big boy.  However isn't there some bit of accountability the organizers and front-people of these big events should shoulder?
Sure he's just trying to get his 9th kitchen remodeled but seriously fark this guy. It's a pandemic and most of your sister-farking fans refuse to be vaccinated. Read the room, Garth.


iirc these concerts were scheduled before "delta" hit and as the tickets were already sold he held the concert but cancelled the remaining concerts
 
billix0
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Garth Brooks is the last thing a lot of people see.

The families need closure Garth.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Warrior Kermit: omg bbq: Is Garth hard up for money?
I know that performers are not role models and If Garth is too cowardly to tell his fans to wear a mask and get vaccinated at least he can not have giant super spreader concerts with tens of thousands of people packed together.
Are ANY Covid experts saying it's okay to have your Hot Girl Summer right now? Or are they saying to stay the fark away from hordes of people?
I'm not saying that Garth should be responsible for our health. shiat I'd not make Garth responsible for wiping himself front to back like a big boy.  However isn't there some bit of accountability the organizers and front-people of these big events should shoulder?
Sure he's just trying to get his 9th kitchen remodeled but seriously fark this guy. It's a pandemic and most of your sister-farking fans refuse to be vaccinated. Read the room, Garth.

iirc these concerts were scheduled before "delta" hit and as the tickets were already sold he held the concert but cancelled the remaining concerts


Cool. So only a few thousand will die or get long haul Covid thanks to him.
 
alice_600
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Warrior Kermit: omg bbq: Is Garth hard up for money?
I know that performers are not role models and If Garth is too cowardly to tell his fans to wear a mask and get vaccinated at least he can not have giant super spreader concerts with tens of thousands of people packed together.
Are ANY Covid experts saying it's okay to have your Hot Girl Summer right now? Or are they saying to stay the fark away from hordes of people?
I'm not saying that Garth should be responsible for our health. shiat I'd not make Garth responsible for wiping himself front to back like a big boy.  However isn't there some bit of accountability the organizers and front-people of these big events should shoulder?
Sure he's just trying to get his 9th kitchen remodeled but seriously fark this guy. It's a pandemic and most of your sister-farking fans refuse to be vaccinated. Read the room, Garth.

iirc these concerts were scheduled before "delta" hit and as the tickets were already sold he held the concert but cancelled the remaining concerts


They're also not cheap to put on. So they gotta make their money back somehow. I worry now for every tv and film production coming down the pipeline.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Their lives are better left to chance.  They could've missed the pain . . .
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.