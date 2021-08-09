 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   And in other disease news, Marburg--Ebola's even deadlier cousin--has popped up in Africa. Looks like it's time to reread that mid-90s book The Hot Zone   (theguardian.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, fark.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It is time to reread that book, subby, because Ebola has higher mortality than Marberg.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's been said that when she's ready, mother earth will shake us off like fleas. Let's hope that time hasn't yet come.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ah, the book that taught me never to go into a cave for of African bat ahit.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ugh, full of*
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Quicker/more deadly is good.

It's the sneaky f*ckers that are going to get us.
 
maram500
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I much prefer the movie they made, Outbreak. Sure, Dustin Hoffman is kind of overrated, but as a whole that movie is pretty good.
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

maram500: I much prefer the movie they made, Outbreak. Sure, Dustin Hoffman is kind of overrated, but as a whole that movie is pretty good.


Hoffman should have played his role in that film the same way he did Rainman.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"The cabin is tightly closed, and the air recirculates. If there are any smells in the air, you perceive them. You would not have been able to ignore the man who was getting sick. He hunches over in his seat. There is something wrong with him, but you can't tell exactly what is happening. He is holding an airsickness bag over his mouth. He coughs a deep cough and regurgitates something into the bag. The bag swells up. Perhaps he glances around, and then you see that his lips are smeared with something slippery and red, mixed with black specks, as if he has been chewing coffee grounds. His eyes are the color of rubies, and his face is an expressionless mass of bruises. The red spots, which a few days before had started out as star-like speckles, have expanded and merged into huge, spontaneous purple shadows: his whole head is turning black-and-blue. The muscles of his face droop. The connective tissue in his face is dissolving, and his face appears to hang from the underlying bone, as if the face is detaching itself from the skull. He opens his mouth and gasps into the bag, and the vomiting goes on endlessly. It will not stop, and he keeps bringing up liquid, long after his stomach should have been empty. The airsickness bag fills up to the brim with a substance know as the vomito negro, or the black vomit. The black vomit is not really black; it is a speckled liquid of two colors, black and red, a stew of tarry granules mixed with fresh red arterial blood. It is hemorrhage, and it smells like a slaughterhouse. The black vomit is loaded with virus. It is highly infective, lethally hot, a liquid that would scare the daylights out of a military biohazard specialist. The smell of the vomito negro fills the passenger cabin. The airsickness bag is brimming with black vomit, so Monet closes the bag and rolls up the top. The bag is bulging and softening threatening to leak, and he hands it to a flight attendant."
-- The Hot Zone
 
englaja
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's only a bug, that's OK then.
 
