(AP News)   American higher education has failed since college students are willing to spend hundreds of dollars for counterfeit vaccine paperwork rather than get a free vaccine that will keep them and their loved ones alive   (apnews.com) divider line
untoldforce
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let me shorten that headline for you, subby.

"America has failed"
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This isnt even in the top 50 of stupid choices made by college students subby
 
Dedmon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I hope every one of them dies of covid.
 
daffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yep. We're getting dumber.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Congrats on your "C+" in Critical Thinking.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think the solution is for organizations to set up websites offering fake vaccination records for $10 each, but make sure that there's some subtle marker in there, so they know it's a fake.

Because you know these people are going to be cheap, too.

The next thing to do would be to do the Israeli airport questioning.... Ask them to describe where they got their shot, but also go and look it up (was it a drive in?   A tent city?  A strip mall? etc)
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And the best part is the vaccine card is printed on rolling paper!
 
tuxq
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dedmon: I hope every one of them dies of covid.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I hope anyone wishing death on anyone at this point comes to their senses and calms their angry ass down. There's no reason to be smug about everything.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Given how cheating on exams and papers has been a regular thing at colleges this doesn't surprise me at all. When they're in a hospital with a tube strapped to their face so they can breath they'll quickly learn they can't go to the prof or whatever to try and "work things out". Ah well.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Forgot to mention- the idea is that you set up hundreds of websites advertising fake vaccine cards. And really flood out the market, so that only it's difficult to even find one that's not marked.

Of course, it's also a federal document that you're copying, so you might have to work with the FBI or something.  (Maybe turn over your list of people ordering them to law enforcement after you've kicked out all of the kids trying to use them to get into college?)
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A Reddit user commented on a thread about falsifying COVID-19 vaccination cards, saying, in part, "I need one, too, for college. I refuse to be a guinea pig."

Here's the thing.  Even if you "opt out" because you "don't want to be part of the experiment", you're still part of it.

Hello Mr/Mrs/semi-sentient-turnip, welcome to the control group.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Freedom isn't free, that's called socialism.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
COVID is going to spread faster than herpes in the freshmen dorms.
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
These kids spend thousands of dollars for an in-person learning experience, and half of their classes are taught online.

They're also forced to pay for multiple choice test takers that are so akin to a video game controller, is only a matter of time brute get game the system.

The same system that has shorted, experimented, and gamed these kids since they were born, trying to figure out how to give them the trappings of more while really giving them less and less.

And when the kids participate in this crazy system, we tell them, oh well, that's the way it is.
 
wickedragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tuxq: Dedmon: I hope every one of them dies of covid.

[Fark user image 425x239]

I hope anyone wishing death on anyone at this point comes to their senses and calms their angry ass down. There's no reason to be smug about everything.


Not smug. Angry and seeing a natural solution to the problem.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dedmon: I hope every one of them dies of covid.


Likewise, but the problem isn't them endangering themselves. The problem is them endangering the immunocompromised, elderly, and kids too young to get vaccinated.

We can't just ignore this and hope they wipe themselves out because they're taking innocents with them.
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Make all students sign a standard entry acknowledgement:
Violate honor code by false vaccine card:  no college degree for you.
Spread covid after faking proof of vaccination:  full liability for all injuries, expenses and damages to others up to and including homicide..
 
goodncold
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Simple.  Make the risk of being caught greater than the risk of getting the vaccine.

If you get caught cheating in this manner your out with no chance to return.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dedmon: I hope every one of them dies of covid.


...before they can infect those who cannot be vaccinated, etc.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wickedragon: tuxq: Dedmon: I hope every one of them dies of covid.

[Fark user image 425x239]

I hope anyone wishing death on anyone at this point comes to their senses and calms their angry ass down. There's no reason to be smug about everything.

Not smug. Angry and seeing a natural solution to the problem.


Not angry, nor smug, but still see the natural solution to the problem.

/ also, not sure "smug" is the right word here anyway
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And in this thread, posters will be glowing about participating in a mass hysteria.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nimbull: Given how cheating on exams and papers has been a regular thing at colleges this doesn't surprise me at all. When they're in a hospital with a tube strapped to their face so they can breath they'll quickly learn they can't go to the prof or whatever to try and "work things out". Ah well.


What a coincidence that their offer to work things out for grades also results in a tube sliding into their mouth. Or so the Internet would have me believe.
 
