(WGME Portland)   Maine Amish community complains that our 20th century technology is ruining their 17th century technology. In other news, there are Amish in Maine   (wgme.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Police say there have been at least five crashes this year, with one of them sending an Amish boy to the hospital.

"You never get over seeing a boy laying in the road," neighbor Catherine Purington said.

I read that in the voice of the guy from Pet Semetary and giggled.  I'm not proud of that.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
English are inconsiderate asshats.

Film at 11.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are tons of Amish (and Mennonites) in Maine.  At least 3 communities within spitting distance of where I live in the northern part of the state.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: English are inconsiderate asshats.

Film at 11.


Probably some citiot with their face glued to their goddamn phone when they should've been watching where they were driving.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

xanadian: There are tons of Amish (and Mennonites) in Maine.  At least 3 communities within spitting distance of where I live in the northern part of the state.


Is that exclusively northern shiat?

I know there are an assload of Mennonites. My mother used to drag me to a Mennonite church when I was a kid. But I dont ever recall seeing Amish down south.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cman: xanadian: There are tons of Amish (and Mennonites) in Maine.  At least 3 communities within spitting distance of where I live in the northern part of the state.

Is that exclusively northern shiat?

I know there are an assload of Mennonites. My mother used to drag me to a Mennonite church when I was a kid. But I dont ever recall seeing Amish down south.


Addendum:

The church in Portland my mom dragged me to is now a condo complex.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Isn't asphalt technology? It wasn't around ~100 years ago.
 
phooeypapa
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's not like you are unaware that you are in Amish territory. Stop looking at or talking on your precious phone enough to slow down and pay attention. But then again, it's easier to blame the Amish and their dang buggies.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
grist.orgView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

xanadian: vudukungfu: English are inconsiderate asshats.

Film at 11.

Probably some citiot with their face glued to their goddamn phone when they should've been watching where they were driving.


Exactly.
Either you are driving in the city and ought to have very keen situational awareness when driving.
Or you are driving in the country and ought to be enjoying the scenery and watching the road for wildlife and such.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If this were really a problem they would have started an online petition. But I just checked and they have posted nothing.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rigby-Reardon: If this were really a problem they would have started an online petition. But I just checked and they have posted nothing.


The Amish absolutely use the internet. They own cell phones.

They're generally complete frauds in this age. Loopholes for every rule they pretend to follow.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

xanadian: There are tons of Amish (and Mennonites) in Maine.  At least 3 communities within spitting distance of where I live in the northern part of the state.


I never saw them when I would spend summers up there as a kid, but now every time I visit I see their carriages all over the place.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In the rural Colorado Rockies, riding horseback on the roads has a similar danger.  It's not just an anabaptist vs Steven King thing.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I live in Central Pennsylvania and not too far from Lancaster. Plenty of them around here.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In the midwest, the Amish are required to have safety lights and visibility tape on the buggies. If that's the case in Maine, then the blame is exclusively on the asshole driving the car. Slow down, put your phone away, and pay the hell attention. The Amish have been there for decades. You know they're there.
 
toetag
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

xanadian: There are tons of Amish (and Mennonites) in Maine.  At least 3 communities within spitting distance of where I live in the northern part of the state.


Howdy Neighbor.  Yep, weekends going to the lake, I have to pass, be cautious of scaring the horse(s), easily 4-5 times.  Nice folk though.  Got some great tomatoes from their store near Easton. Their breads are gawt dawg delicious!
 
