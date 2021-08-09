 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Grab only what you can carry and run for your lives. It's an EF2 dust devil   (twitter.com) divider line
43
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1057 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Aug 2021 at 10:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damage reports coming in..
Some folks at home may find the following images disturbing.
(Viewer Discretion Advised)

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pffft. It's not even on fire and and filled with rabid monkeys. Luxury.
 
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Redh8t: Damage reports coming in..
Some folks at home may find the following images disturbing.
(Viewer Discretion Advised)

[Fark user image image 400x319]
[Fark user image image 425x376]


We will rebuild.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if it was a violent tornado?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Footnote: The gentleman speaking during the clip is exceptionally annoying. If I were his friend, I would've punched him in the gut, and asked him to kindly STFU.
Cause that's what good friends do...
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only thing missing here is someone repeatedly asking, "what does that even mean?"
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Come on guys. Stop criticizing. It *almost* touched the ground!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

blastoh: The only thing missing here is someone repeatedly asking, "what does that even mean?"


Fark user imageView Full Size


VIOLENT TORNADO ALL THE WAY!!!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are you complaining about? Free dust.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: Footnote: The gentleman speaking during the clip is exceptionally annoying. If I were his friend, I would've punched him in the gut, and asked him to kindly STFU.
Cause that's what good friends do...


I put the video on mute.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x366]


I take it you've never watched 20 hummingbirds dogfighting over a feeder with 5 spaces...
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dream a little dream of me.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting the narrator to call it a baby wheel and alternately beseech Jay to help in killing and rescuing it.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://youtu.be/KoKZ7YZ5AI8
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sucks

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When things get a little bit dicey it's good to have a cool customer like Diego around.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: I wonder if it was a violent tornado?


Really? I think it was just misunderstood.
 
culebra
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I disagree with the headline. Both sets of charges are related to him being a piece of shiat.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

First New Username In Many Years: Redh8t: Damage reports coming in..
Some folks at home may find the following images disturbing.
(Viewer Discretion Advised)

[Fark user image image 400x319]
[Fark user image image 425x376]

We will rebuild.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
culebra
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

culebra: I disagree with the headline. Both sets of charges are related to him being a piece of shiat.


Welp.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Aw man. I was all ready to jump on the inevitable frothing post about the video's orientation:

Come on...it's a farking tornado. Its verticality is kinda the primary feature. Portrait mode is fine.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This looks like those waterspouts in the Gulf that don't make landfall. Because Florida Man.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But, let me ask this:

Is it a violent tornado?
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Farking racist pieces of trailer-trashia

the first rotating-column-of-air-that-is-in-cont​act-with-both-the-surface-of-the-Earth​-and-a-cumulonimbus-cloud of COLOR that rolls through their shiat town and they start fear mongering.
 
srb68
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
10's of dollars in damage!!
Thoughts and prayers
Also Violet Tornado is the name of my indie, pop, ska band.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The HHR is the almost the official car of the Greater Rockford area, it is runner up to only the Grand Am and the number 1 area car, the PT Cruiser.
 
ansius
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh my God, life really does imitate art!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Keizer_Ghidorah: Oh my God, life really does imitate art!

[Fark user image 850x1261]


When that came out I saw it in an old vancouver theatre with speakers out of Doc Brown's lab in BTTF. I swear my chest was sore for a few days afterwards.
 
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

culebra: I disagree with the headline. Both sets of charges are related to him being a piece of shiat.


Aw come on. He's just chasing violent tornadoes, trying to make people happy.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: shastacola: I wonder if it was a violent tornado?

Really? I think it was just misunderstood.


I mean, compared to the gentle giant tornadoes people normally face.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Frankie MacDonald?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
All these years and I have to admit that I have never wished a tornado changed direction and sucked up a witness.

And then I listened to this guy
 
germ78
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Potential tornado going through Will County right now. Look out if you're in Crete, University Park, or Monee.

/also South Chicago Heights, Steger, Sauk Village, Dyer IN
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Footnote: The gentleman speaking during the clip is exceptionally annoying. If I were his friend, I would've punched him in the gut, and asked him to kindly STFU.
Cause that's what good friends do...


This. I work in a high-stress workplace, and someone would have told him to STFU and focus, or thrown something at him.

/only made in 10 seconds in before his theatrics annoyed me into closing the video.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dust devil?  That's a Willy Willy in Aussie.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Like the Texas Tornado from the WWF, this one couldn't quite touch down.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Dust devil?  That's a Willy Willy in Aussie.


e0.365dm.comView Full Size


Gooly wooly woolies is the best name for balls ever.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Living somewhere that gets tornadoes on the regular...thats a terrible thing to watch because it is in fact capable of killing people. But this beast came through my wifes hometown a few years ago and completely destroyed the town. This video is from close to 3 miles away and look at the size of that thing. At one point over a mile wide. 
Cordova, AL EF4 Tornado on April 27th, 2011
Youtube jKdexF17CnU
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.