(Cincinnati Enquirer)   Ohio, no longer content with plain old ventilators, plans to bring the iron lung back in style   (cincinnati.com) divider line
•       •       •

GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They're just out pandering to the lowest idiot available at this point.

Killing people is a bonus.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ohio, no longer content with plain old ventilators, plans to bring the iron lung back in style


Corpse of Woody Hayes to be propped up on Buckeyes' sideline this fall.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, Republicans do want to take our society back to the 1950s.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kudayta: Well, Republicans do want to take our society back to the 1950s.


Technology they can understand!

/ switches
// knobs
/// 1 electric cord
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
An animatronic corpse of Woody Hayes on the sidelines could become the next governor and would be interesting to see.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Negative pressure ventilation is not efficient
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: Negative pressure ventilation is not efficient


Tell that to my penis pump..

Oh wait, not MINE, but any penis pump in general.

That's not my bag, baby..
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: cretinbob: Negative pressure ventilation is not efficient

Tell that to my penis pump..

Oh wait, not MINE, but any penis pump in general.

That's not my bag, baby..


Oh, behave.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pro Life!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Larry, is this your homework?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kudayta: Well, Republicans do want to take our society back to the 1950s.


More like the 1750s.  When we still had a farking King and a State Religion, and you could own human beings.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Larry, is this your homework?


Hey, he penned the bulk of the popular TV series Branded.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Larry, is this your homework?


We know it's his homework.  Where's the money you farking brat?!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Ohio. Ha! Ha! Now you're dead in Ohio.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At what point in the political calculus did Republicans start to think "Hey, if we kill off a fark load of Americans, cripple our economy and keep our kids from having effective educations, we can win more elections"?
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I give up. People are too stupid.

Federal mandate. For all the vaccines. Covid, polio, measles, whatever else you got on menu.

Seriously, vaccines save lives. Fark all y'all that say otherwise.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Fark Handle: I give up. People are too stupid.

Federal mandate. For all the vaccines. Covid, polio, measles, whatever else you got on menu.

Seriously, vaccines save lives. Fark all y'all that say otherwise.


Right! And Federal mandates...uh...what do Federal mandates do again? Besides stand there and look impressive?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever some dumb ass male quips "my body my choice" be sure to quickly retort that you are glad they came around about abortion.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: kudayta: Well, Republicans do want to take our society back to the 1950s.

More like the 1750s.  When we still had a farking King and a State Religion, and you could own human beings.


My tricorn is ready!
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, an iron lung is round at both ends.

i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

memegenerator.netView Full Size


Well, the memes are ready.

Christ.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: A Fark Handle: I give up. People are too stupid.

Federal mandate. For all the vaccines. Covid, polio, measles, whatever else you got on menu.

Seriously, vaccines save lives. Fark all y'all that say otherwise.

Right! And Federal mandates...uh...what do Federal mandates do again? Besides stand there and look impressive?


I don't know properly fund and energize the USPHS...

It's like Space Force with real outcomes.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Ohio is placing trust in their citizens and allowing them to exercise their belief in science and technology.

Perhaps the state motto has a clue; anyone know what it is to prove my point?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funny how quickly the right wing in this country is willing to discard centuries of experience, paid for with billions of deaths, on the danger that disease poses to society. There was a reason that pestilence was one of the 4 horsemen. Quarantines, limiting unnecessary travel, protective measures. None of this is new. Mandatory vaccinations have been a thing in this country before there was a this country.

And the "conservative" faction is going to throw it all away for the favor of a few con men and to score some cheap points over the libs.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...and forbids "discriminatory treatment" based on vaccination status."

Conservatives seemed to be completely onboard with "separate-but-equal" not being discriminatory -- how about they fark off and open their own plaguerat utopia somewhere else, away from polite society?
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say we just announce no more vaccines for anyone over 18 starting October 31st.  If you are an adult and don't get it by then you don't want it.  We should let them live and die by their choice.  Anyone vaccinated by then is eligible for additional boosters if needed. Anyone under 18 has until their 19th birthday to get it. Give the fark up on these wastes of life. Focus on other policies that will protect the rational members of society.

Also, why are Republicans going anti mask when they could easily make a ton of money selling masks to their base?

Also, if things don't improve by then, I say hunting anti vaxxers down in the snowy woods should be a 2022 Olympic event.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: At what point in the political calculus did Republicans start to think "Hey, if we kill off a fark load of Americans, cripple our economy and keep our kids from having effective educations, we can win more elections"?


They are doing their best to set the entire farking place on fire just so they can point and wail about how "Biden's America" is killing people -- so vote Republican!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Ohio Republicans.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
culture of life!
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: At what point in the political calculus did Republicans start to think "Hey, if we kill off a fark load of Americans, cripple our economy and keep our kids from having effective educations, we can win more elections"?


when they could go on Faux News, OANN, and NewsMax and blame the Democrats.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HawkEyes: I say we just announce no more vaccines for anyone over 18 starting October 31st.  If you are an adult and don't get it by then you don't want it.


Election Day is just two days later. If you are an adult and haven't voted by October 31st you don't want to.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: A Fark Handle: I give up. People are too stupid.

Federal mandate. For all the vaccines. Covid, polio, measles, whatever else you got on menu.

Seriously, vaccines save lives. Fark all y'all that say otherwise.

Right! And Federal mandates...uh...what do Federal mandates do again? Besides stand there and look impressive?


they allow cops to shoot people who dont follow them.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: They're just out pandering to the lowest idiot available at this point.

Killing people is a bonus.


Because pandering to the lowest idiots they can scrape from the bottom of their constituent barrel is the ONLY way they can get any votes at all these days!
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Maybe Ohio is placing trust in their citizens and allowing them to exercise their belief in science and technology.

Perhaps the state motto has a clue; anyone know what it is to prove my point?


lol.

if they really believed that they wouldn't need a law to enforce it.

/dumbass
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HawkEyes: I say we just announce no more vaccines for anyone over 18 starting October 31st.  If you are an adult and don't get it by then you don't want it.  We should let them live and die by their choice.  Anyone vaccinated by then is eligible for additional boosters if needed. Anyone under 18 has until their 19th birthday to get it. Give the fark up on these wastes of life. Focus on other policies that will protect the rational members of society.

Also, why are Republicans going anti mask when they could easily make a ton of money selling masks to their base?

Also, if things don't improve by then, I say hunting anti vaxxers down in the snowy woods should be a 2022 Olympic event.


because they can make more money selling shirts and hats about how anti-mask they are.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: HawkEyes: I say we just announce no more vaccines for anyone over 18 starting October 31st.  If you are an adult and don't get it by then you don't want it.

Election Day is just two days later. If you are an adult and haven't voted by October 31st you don't want to.


need to give people whose birthdays fall before the 2nd time to vote.

otherwise, I'm sold!
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear to fark, day by day I get closer to accepting the offer of one of those text messages offering to buy my property, put it all into a boat and prepare for waterworld. This state, at least, is a lost cause. Plague rats abound, spreading their filth everywhere. Derping up our laws with evil and fascism.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: At what point in the political calculus did Republicans start to think "Hey, if we kill off a fark load of Americans, cripple our economy and keep our kids from having effective educations, we can win more elections"?


They're not interested in winning fair elections any more. They're interested in chaos, from which they hope to pluck an autocracy.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the voice of raisin: MBooda: A Fark Handle: I give up. People are too stupid.

Federal mandate. For all the vaccines. Covid, polio, measles, whatever else you got on menu.

Seriously, vaccines save lives. Fark all y'all that say otherwise.

Right! And Federal mandates...uh...what do Federal mandates do again? Besides stand there and look impressive?

they allow cops to shoot people who dont follow them.


pish tush. We don' need no steenkin' federal mandate!
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

neongoats: I swear to fark, day by day I get closer to accepting the offer of one of those text messages offering to buy my property, put it all into a boat and prepare for waterworld. This state, at least, is a lost cause. Plague rats abound, spreading their filth everywhere. Derping up our laws with evil and fascism.


You can get a decent size living area on a 50' catamaran and with decent sat and solar only getting food is an issue.
 
Fano
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Take it away, Mr. Frump!
 
neongoats
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

eurotrader: neongoats: I swear to fark, day by day I get closer to accepting the offer of one of those text messages offering to buy my property, put it all into a boat and prepare for waterworld. This state, at least, is a lost cause. Plague rats abound, spreading their filth everywhere. Derping up our laws with evil and fascism.

You can get a decent size living area on a 50' catamaran and with decent sat and solar only getting food is an issue.


I'm looking at 40'-ish, heh. I'm used to living small and it's just me.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
On one hand, this is idiotic beyond belief. On the other, turning their lungs to concrete might actually cause Ohio State fans to shut the hell up. I'll take that deal.
 
Fano
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Mr. Frump In The Iron Lung
Youtube 4AKRqDtzOlQ
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

eurotrader: neongoats: I swear to fark, day by day I get closer to accepting the offer of one of those text messages offering to buy my property, put it all into a boat and prepare for waterworld. This state, at least, is a lost cause. Plague rats abound, spreading their filth everywhere. Derping up our laws with evil and fascism.

You can get a decent size living area on a 50' catamaran and with decent sat and solar only getting food is an issue.


Mooring fees. You can't just float around the off shore like some derelict. Boat is no way to go. Good way to get there, though. Land. High ground. Accessible by boat maybe.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

neongoats: I swear to fark, day by day I get closer to accepting the offer of one of those text messages offering to buy my property, put it all into a Winnebago with solar, batteries, heat and AC.boat and prepare for waterworld. This state, at least, is a lost cause. Plague rats abound, spreading their filth everywhere. Derping up our laws with evil and fascism.


FTFY I hope you find a place where you can get away from all that, and that your fixed income takes you all the way to the finish line.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kudayta: Well, Republicans do want to take our society back to the 1950s.


1850s.Actually, 1750s. With the Trumps as the new royal family.
 
