 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Los Angeles 2)   Surprise. Long COVID-19 symptoms can also include COVID-19 psychosis. "You thought you survived COVID, but you're not thinking about the aftereffects of COVID"   (losangeles.cbslocal.com) divider line
9
    More: Scary, Nervous system, Central nervous system, Psychology, 14-year-old Daniel Salinas, Caffeine, Want, Wilma Singh, Psychiatry  
•       •       •

89 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2021 at 1:05 AM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How can you tell if the psychosis was manifest after the infection??
Anyone passing up the chance at a free vaccination prior to becoming ill could also be considered psychotic.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I know of two people in their 30's with diabeetus now that didn't have it before the got the COVID.  If you're not vaccinated, God help you.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
COVID-19 psychosis tends to show up sooner in children. Daniel's onset with the condition came one month after he contracted the coronavirus

So much for the "COVID doesn't kill all that many children" crowd.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

1funguy: How can you tell if the psychosis was manifest after the infection??
Anyone passing up the chance at a free vaccination prior to becoming ill could also be considered psychotic.


Stupid isn't psychotic.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dionysusaur: 1funguy: How can you tell if the psychosis was manifest after the infection??
Anyone passing up the chance at a free vaccination prior to becoming ill could also be considered psychotic.

Stupid isn't psychotic.


Yes, well, some psychotic people may be stupid, but someone is certainly being psychotic if they actively choose to pass up a free chance to live disease free for reasons other than stupidity.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

1funguy: dionysusaur: 1funguy: How can you tell if the psychosis was manifest after the infection??
Anyone passing up the chance at a free vaccination prior to becoming ill could also be considered psychotic.

Stupid isn't psychotic.

Yes, well, some psychotic people may be stupid, but someone is certainly being psychotic if they actively choose to pass up a free chance to live disease free for reasons other than stupidity.


he's a nut
Youtube 9pdpLAn8mh4
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You mean that Trump could come out of his Covid experience even CRAZIER!!!!???
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You want Smegma Crazies? Cause this is how you get Smegma Crazies.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The anti-vaxers don't want to get a vax that has not been tested long term. So they say. But they are willing to get an "experimental" disease that has not been tested for long term problems.
:(
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.