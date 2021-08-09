 Skip to content
(NBC DFW)   Admitting you have a problem is the first step to recovery   (nbcdfw.com)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get farking farked
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And everyone should refuse until such a time as he rescinds the prohibition on mask mandates.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: And everyone should refuse until such a time as he rescinds the prohibition on mask mandates.


This, this, a thousand times THIS.  F*CK you, Greg.  You don't believe medical professionals regarding prevention?  Then you can take the blame for medical professionals refusing to save your bacon.

Jesus F*CK, when are we going to recognize, as a nation, that the Republican Party is a terrorist organization and a f*cking menace to public health as well?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Abbott just announce he cut support and funding to hospitals to deal with covid? Something about redirecting funding to electric producers. Last quote I saw for an agency ICU RN was $284 an hour. Bon chance Texas.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: And everyone should refuse until such a time as he rescinds the prohibition on mask mandates.


"Sorry, Billy, I know you're only 10, but we can't find someone to help you because some people have demands that need to be met first."
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow, he think hospitals have been doing elective surgery.

every one of these assholes is also an idiot.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL git f*cked, dude
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't Texas have a bunch of out of state police and national guard? Repurpose them to hospitals, OJT to swing a mop and clean up areas isn't even needed.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When are these assholes going to secede? Fark Texas.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: GitOffaMyLawn: And everyone should refuse until such a time as he rescinds the prohibition on mask mandates.

"Sorry, Billy, I know you're only 10, but we can't find someone to help you because some people have demands that need to be met first."


"Sorry Billy, but according to Abbott, you shouldn't even be sick, so *sad face emoji*"
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, who do we think will suffer when services have to be rationed? Will it be rich white people? Hmmm..
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now you want non-Texans to clean up the mess you are partly responsible for? All this could be prevented if you worthless Republicans in power if you thought of others instead of staying in power. You have all the rubes thinking you know what's best for the country and you could care less if they die. I'm convinced that the GOP is filled with nothing but psychopaths and sociopaths.

I would feel sorry for the average Republican but they seem to be a bunch of hateful racists and "Christians" who are just hypocrites who never read the Bible. So I don't care about them.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, texas republicans demonstrate that with them in charge, the state will always end up begging for help when everything goes wrong.

This is going to keep repeating until the state either goes blue, or becomes unable to support human life.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: wow, he think hospitals have been doing elective surgery.

every one of these assholes is also an idiot.


Most major hospitals in the TMC have already done so.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come help but you can't wear a mask.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: GitOffaMyLawn: And everyone should refuse until such a time as he rescinds the prohibition on mask mandates.

"Sorry, Billy, I know you're only 10, but we can't find someone to help you because some people have demands that need to be met first."


Conversely: I'm sorry Tim, but that heart attack you had will have to wait. We've shipped all our extra ICU staff to Texas in order to help with their self-inflicted COVID-19 crisis.

BTW, that shortage for normal ICU staff has already happened in Tennessee.

I don't like either of the alternatives. If you have any other mechanisms for making GOP governors act in a responsible manner, I'm all ears.

Cleaning up after their screwups in real time is not a viable long term (or even short term) solution.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When their independent energy grid shiat the bed, they were begging the Feds for help.
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we get Abbott and Cawthorn on a cruise ship and just Klinghoffer their ass? Nothing of value would be lost.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: GitOffaMyLawn: And everyone should refuse until such a time as he rescinds the prohibition on mask mandates.

"Sorry, Billy, I know you're only 10, but we can't find someone to help you because some people have demands that need to be met first."


Safe work environment in a disease cauldron sounds unreasonable to you?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have Gettr or Parler branded him a RINO yet, for suggesting the pandemic isn't a liberal hoax?
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks at Abbott's educational background / experience:

Hmm, I don't see hospital administration or management of scarce resources in your CV. Why don't you STFU and defer to experts on this.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breaking: Gov. Greg Abbott announces Texas will be seeking out-of-state health care personnel to help with the latest surge, and he is asking hospitals to voluntarily postpone elective medical procedures.You no good set of training wheels.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: When their independent energy grid shiat the bed, they were begging the Feds for help.


And yet, they've gone easy on the ensuing regulations.

While pocketing the biggest political contributions in history from the energy sector.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about some thoughts and prayers instead?
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diamond Joe Biden: Can we get Abbott and Cawthorn on a cruise ship and just Klinghoffer their ass? Nothing of value would be lost.


I... would argue 'Sitler' is heading straight at a "Death by Misadventure" meet-ugly that will be faAAAAaaar too amusing to interrupt. Abbott can be rolled at any busy 4-lane he's near.

/Wheelchair user.
//Getting a kick, etc.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, Abbott, how about "No?"
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: How about some thoughts and prayers instead?


I will give that as the best thing to give Texas now. Thoughts and prayers with remembering in thoughts all the disasters in Texas just this year are solely because of electing republicans
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice bootstraps you've got there, Governor. Too bad they won't help you intubate the people you knowingly let become infected.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Carter Pewterschmidt: How about some thoughts and prayers instead?

I will give that as the best thing to give Texas now. Thoughts and prayers with remembering in thoughts all the disasters in Texas just this year are solely because of electing republicans


As a Texan, how about a compromise? Say, whatever Abbott is requesting, give the percentage of the number of vaccinated out of the total in the hospital. So if 6 out of 100 are Covid ICU patients are vaccinated, send 6% of his request. If he wants more, get more vaccinations going, which should lessen the overall total and increase help.

I also vote to prioritize vaxxed over unvaxxed (barring an actually valid reason to not have it by now).
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE GOP IS A DEATH CULT.

Prove me wrong.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
countdowntogroundhogday.comView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: eurotrader: Carter Pewterschmidt: How about some thoughts and prayers instead?

I will give that as the best thing to give Texas now. Thoughts and prayers with remembering in thoughts all the disasters in Texas just this year are solely because of electing republicans

As a Texan, how about a compromise? Say, whatever Abbott is requesting, give the percentage of the number of vaccinated out of the total in the hospital. So if 6 out of 100 are Covid ICU patients are vaccinated, send 6% of his request. If he wants more, get more vaccinations going, which should lessen the overall total and increase help.

I also vote to prioritize vaxxed over unvaxxed (barring an actually valid reason to not have it by now).


Unless Abbott institutes a statewide mask mandate and plea for everyone to get vaccinated and saying he was wrong and he understands their blood on his hands fark giving Texas anything. If they don't listen they have to feel.

Stay safe preferable some place in the hill country.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sounds death panel-y
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: How about some thoughts and prayers instead?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Abbott wants firefighters to go into a burning buildings that Abbott is starting on fire to save the people inside that are burning

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ask your medical professional friends, especially inpatient nurses, what it's like treating a Covid-19 denier for Covid-19. By now, they will have encountered a few. Now, ask your medical professional friends if they would pack up and move to a state with hospitals full of Covid-19 deniers.

/If the money was good enough?
//The Bezos-would-be-jealous kind of good enough?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You stupid motherf*ckers.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

eurotrader: scottydoesntknow: eurotrader: Carter Pewterschmidt: How about some thoughts and prayers instead?

I will give that as the best thing to give Texas now. Thoughts and prayers with remembering in thoughts all the disasters in Texas just this year are solely because of electing republicans

As a Texan, how about a compromise? Say, whatever Abbott is requesting, give the percentage of the number of vaccinated out of the total in the hospital. So if 6 out of 100 are Covid ICU patients are vaccinated, send 6% of his request. If he wants more, get more vaccinations going, which should lessen the overall total and increase help.

I also vote to prioritize vaxxed over unvaxxed (barring an actually valid reason to not have it by now).

Unless Abbott institutes a statewide mask mandate and plea for everyone to get vaccinated and saying he was wrong and he understands their blood on his hands fark giving Texas anything. If they don't listen they have to feel.

Stay safe preferable some place in the hill country.


Ohh I get it. I'm vaxxed and I agree with damn near any penalty that can be instituted on the intentionally unvaxxed.

I'm just saying, make it a public statement that a corresponding # will be sent to match only those vaxxed and dealing with complications/issues. It shows you're sending people, but you're making it clear it's only to care for those that actually care.

You want more? Take measures to help instead of farking everything up and asking everyone else to fix.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
thats not very bootstrappy
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daeva
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
as a texan, LMFAO no, fark us.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: GitOffaMyLawn: And everyone should refuse until such a time as he rescinds the prohibition on mask mandates.

"Sorry, Billy, I know you're only 10, but we can't find someone to help you because some people have demands that need to be met first."


I'll volunteer to tell him.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: And everyone should refuse until such a time as he rescinds the prohibition on mask mandates.


Make him resign first.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Once again, texas republicans demonstrate that with them in charge, the state will always end up begging for help when everything goes wrong.

This is going to keep repeating until the state either goes blue, or becomes unable to support human life.


Oh they read it. They just take all the parts about judgement and genocide and use them as an instruction manual.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: And everyone should refuse until such a time as he rescinds the prohibition on mask mandates.


....until he resigns...

/ pig-ignorant piece of shiat
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"patients who test positive for the coronavirus but do not need hospitalization can be treated with therapeutic drugs"

so, aquarium-cleaner and ivermectin it is, then?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One Toke Over The Line - Lawrence Welk - WTF! (1971)
Youtube t8tdmaEhMHE


/was already greenlit 6 yrs ago; i didn't resub, so hey, maybe you will
 
