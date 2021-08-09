 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   The next season of The Crown needs to take a seat right over there   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Prince Andrew of Britain, Child sexual abuse, sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Virginia Roberts Giuffre  
posted to Main » on 09 Aug 2021 at 11:02 PM



SirMadness
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Spitting Image 2020 - Prince Andrew Getting Smacked Compilation
Youtube Km5_EcjuN_I
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hello, yes, is this the Queen? Uh huh, very nice. Liz, we'd like to extradite Prince Andrew to the US to face sexual abuse charges. Think you could arrange that for us? Thank you kindly.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Imagine accusing the Prince of the UK of pedophilia, and the royal family wants to bury the story, so they agree to a private meeting, and obviously Prince-y Pedo doesn't show, so who does? Well, naturally you have the victim who's suing, and their legal counsel. But who comes in from the Royal family? None other than the Queen herself, dressed like she's about to attend a southern baptist church on a Sunday, and she shuffles into the room on her little Queeny feet, surrounded by royal guards with big fuzzy hats and knifey assault rifles. She then reaches into her handbag, which naturally matches her clothes, and she pulls out a booklet with her own face on it, and a gold plated fountain pen, and looks over to the girl and says "How much?"
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Imagine accusing the Prince of the UK of pedophilia, and the royal family wants to bury the story, so they agree to a private meeting, and obviously Prince-y Pedo doesn't show, so who does? Well, naturally you have the victim who's suing, and their legal counsel. But who comes in from the Royal family? None other than the Queen herself, dressed like she's about to attend a southern baptist church on a Sunday, and she shuffles into the room on her little Queeny feet, surrounded by royal guards with big fuzzy hats and knifey assault rifles. She then reaches into her handbag, which naturally matches her clothes, and she pulls out a booklet with her own face on it, and a gold plated fountain pen, and looks over to the girl and says "How much?"


About tree fiddy.
 
smurfco
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sick people.
 
darkone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Trump can pardon him or maybe the pope.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
MizzouGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Imagine accusing the Prince of the UK of pedophilia, and the royal family wants to bury the story, so they agree to a private meeting, and obviously Prince-y Pedo doesn't show, so who does? Well, naturally you have the victim who's suing, and their legal counsel. But who comes in from the Royal family? None other than the Queen herself, dressed like she's about to attend a southern baptist church on a Sunday, and she shuffles into the room on her little Queeny feet, surrounded by royal guards with big fuzzy hats and knifey assault rifles. She then reaches into her handbag, which naturally matches her clothes, and she pulls out a booklet with her own face on it, and a gold plated fountain pen, and looks over to the girl and says "How much?"


And the corgis will be running all over the place
 
