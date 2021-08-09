 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   But, hey, let's just keep on reopening schools and require no precautions   (abc7.com) divider line
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If those kids put on masks Florida will become the Weimar Republic!!!! (Am I doing it right?)
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "While severe outcomes of COVID-19 infection in pediatric populations continue to be relatively low compared to adults, the current exponential growth in hospitalizations is a very worrisome trend," explained Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist at Boston Children's Hospital and an ABC News contributor. "As the remaining population ineligible for the vaccine, children will, unfortunately, be the main vectors of virus spread creating risk to both themselves and the rest of the population."

I dunno. I was assured in this very internet space by an random poster mere hours ago that COVID is having little to no effect on children and like maybe 10-12 kids are in this hospital and like it no big deal because the big bad virus has a soft spot for the cute widdle ones and just wouldn't do anything so cruel to them.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
DON'T RUSH THE SCIENCE!

Implement universal mask mandates; that's something civilized humans can do while awaiting the science.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
most kids don't complain about masks,it's just the adults because stiggnit apparently.  Letting your children die during a pandemic to own the libs.
 
12349876
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How it started:
Fark user imageView Full Size

How it's going.
Fark user imageView Full Size

And now they're requiring masks.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mofa: DON'T RUSH THE SCIENCE!

Implement universal mask mandates; that's something civilized humans can do while awaiting the science.


or.....we can assume the victory position

rabbit hole warning
ＬＯＣＡＬ５８ＴＶ - Contingency
Youtube 3c66w6fVqOI
 
oopsboom
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
theres just nothing we can do
its a binary choice between reopening everything while licking every doorknob in sight and becoming 1960s soviet russia.

NOTHING WE CAN DO
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just returned from SW Virginia. My grandkids friends, twin 16 y o boys, are on ventilators due to parents refusal to vaccinate and wear mask. Thought and prayers...
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

12349876: How it started:
[Fark user image 749x792]
How it's going.
[Fark user image 750x581]
And now they're requiring masks.



Georgia: Gwinnett Co School Data Aug4th Aug 5&6

Total Counts
Aug 4    177
Aug 5    205
Aug 6    573

This is fine.

/so glad my kids are in virtual school a county over
//Now I gotta get out of an school building
///2nd round interview for a remote job Tomorrow
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Just returned from SW Virginia. My grandkids friends, twin 16 y o boys, are on ventilators due to parents refusal to vaccinate and wear mask. Thought and prayers...


wtf??
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mofa: DON'T RUSH THE SCIENCE!

Implement universal mask mandates; that's something civilized humans can do while awaiting the science.


But you see, that would take effort.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Here's the thing, vaccines for kids are going to start protecting them ~5 weeks from now - if we could somehow magically all vaccinate them tomorrow.

These kids need protection now, which is going to be masking, increased ventilation and keeping them in uncrowded indoor situations.

Everyone needs to stop thinking of the vaccines as a silver bullet. They're important; they've saved lives but in the middle of a disease outbreak while cases are surging they're not an immediate solution.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And ppl will still vote for Trump in 2024. 😔
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: 169th Cousin: Just returned from SW Virginia. My grandkids friends, twin 16 y o boys, are on ventilators due to parents refusal to vaccinate and wear mask. Thought and prayers...

wtf??


Well, first off good luck tomorrow.  Second, we would be hearing about ventilated twin kids from a news source. So.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: 12349876: How it started:
[Fark user image 749x792]
How it's going.
[Fark user image 750x581]
And now they're requiring masks.


Georgia: Gwinnett Co School Data Aug4th Aug 5&6

Total Counts
Aug 4    177
Aug 5    205
Aug 6    573

This is fine.

/so glad my kids are in virtual school a county over
//Now I gotta get out of an school building
///2nd round interview for a remote job Tomorrow


May you get back to us with good news.
 
bismark189
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Just returned from SW Virginia. My grandkids friends, twin 16 y o boys, are on ventilators due to parents refusal to vaccinate and wear mask. Thought and prayers...


Whereat in Southwest VA? I'm down here near Bristol and there is nothing shocking about that.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
These are the same parents that smoke in the house with their kids and let uncle touchy sleep in their rooms for babysitting.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: 169th Cousin: Just returned from SW Virginia. My grandkids friends, twin 16 y o boys, are on ventilators due to parents refusal to vaccinate and wear mask. Thought and prayers...

wtf??


My daughter and son in law have a handle on it, oldest 2 vaxd, 11 yo turns 12 soon, zoom til vax +14 days. 9 yo zoom. Mask up everywhere.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: And ppl will still vote for Trump in 2024. 😔


remembers all those people a year ago going "it only affects liberal cities!"
<raises an eyebrow>
...well SOME of them will still vote for trump, eh?
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pandemic's over ya'll - no more shut downs, no more mandates, no more precautions - it is all too politically inconvenient and besides, schools have to stay open so people can work!!
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bismark189: 169th Cousin: Just returned from SW Virginia. My grandkids friends, twin 16 y o boys, are on ventilators due to parents refusal to vaccinate and wear mask. Thought and prayers...

Whereat in Southwest VA? I'm down here near Bristol and there is nothing shocking about that.


https://www.wfla.com/community/health​/​coronavirus/teenage-twins-both-on-vent​ilators-with-covid-19-you-feel-complet​ely-helpless-stepmom-says/amp/
 
bismark189
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: bismark189: 169th Cousin: Just returned from SW Virginia. My grandkids friends, twin 16 y o boys, are on ventilators due to parents refusal to vaccinate and wear mask. Thought and prayers...

Whereat in Southwest VA? I'm down here near Bristol and there is nothing shocking about that.

https://www.wfla.com/community/health/​coronavirus/teenage-twins-both-on-vent​ilators-with-covid-19-you-feel-complet​ely-helpless-stepmom-says/amp/


Oh snap. REALLY southwest VA.

There was a great article on Yahoo about the first nurse who got vaccinated down here and ask the derp she deals with on a daily basis.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You need to explain the situation in a manner that the knuckle-dragging anti-vaxx, anti-mask folks will understand: The generation of school kids about to be decimated by the 'rona will be unfit for military service when they reach adulthood. Who will defend your precious freedoms when they are too sickly to do so?
 
Abox
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My streets are choked with dead...we've actually had snowplows out to clear them.
 
bismark189
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: bismark189: 169th Cousin: Just returned from SW Virginia. My grandkids friends, twin 16 y o boys, are on ventilators due to parents refusal to vaccinate and wear mask. Thought and prayers...

Whereat in Southwest VA? I'm down here near Bristol and there is nothing shocking about that.

https://www.wfla.com/community/health/​coronavirus/teenage-twins-both-on-vent​ilators-with-covid-19-you-feel-complet​ely-helpless-stepmom-says/amp/


One thing I can say is that's a good children's hospital. They took great care of my youngest when his bilirubin levels spiked to 28 about 4 days after he was born. Ballad healthcare blows, but the doctors are top notch.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe the solution will be when an angry parent loses their child. And they go after someone in charge. Hopefully a governor. This is what the 2A people have assured us is the best reason. To protect the world from the tyranny of the ones trying to harm it.

But is it ever does happen, they will just go after a principle, teacher or the other kids. Sigh :(
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The "pro-life" party is about to prove they didn't mean it when they said every life is precious. Act accordingly.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Just returned from SW Virginia. My grandkids friends, twin 16 y o boys, are on ventilators due to parents refusal to vaccinate and wear mask. Thought and prayers...


I saw the news article on that.
 
amyldoanitrite
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My kids are 8 and 10. My 8yo son has severe asthma. My wife and I are vaccinated, and the kids are actually EXCITED to get the vaccine as soon as it's available. We've kept them safe for a year and a half, and now it's seemingly inevitable that they'll get COVID before they're able to be vaccinated because their school district is in-person instruction ONLY. They start tomorrow. No distance learning options. It's farking ridiculous. Everyone knows the vaccine will be authorized for use in kids 5-11 by October. Just 2 more months. That's all we have to wait. WHY THE fark can't we do Zoom for 2 more months?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Now that these people have proven themselves too stupid and irresponsible to enjoy full freedoms in a civilized society without becoming a danger to themselves and others, I want benevolent alien overlords. Can't get here soon enough. Hell, I'd take benevolent subterranean overlords. It don't matter; only thing that matters is humanity has both screwed the pooch and lost their marbles. So, come on, Mister Space Man. I'll be your dancing monkey for a ride out of this place; I'll be your private dancer.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Hyjamon: 169th Cousin: Just returned from SW Virginia. My grandkids friends, twin 16 y o boys, are on ventilators due to parents refusal to vaccinate and wear mask. Thought and prayers...

wtf??

Well, first off good luck tomorrow.  Second, we would be hearing about ventilated twin kids from a news source. So.


https://www.wjhl.com/local-coronaviru​s​-coverage/stepmother-describes-struggl​e-as-twins-at-scott-co-high-school-bat​tle-covid-19-on-ventilators/amp/?__twi​tter_impression=true
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: bismark189: 169th Cousin: Just returned from SW Virginia. My grandkids friends, twin 16 y o boys, are on ventilators due to parents refusal to vaccinate and wear mask. Thought and prayers...

Whereat in Southwest VA? I'm down here near Bristol and there is nothing shocking about that.

https://www.wfla.com/community/health/​coronavirus/teenage-twins-both-on-vent​ilators-with-covid-19-you-feel-complet​ely-helpless-stepmom-says/amp/


Well that'll teach me to continue reading the thread.
 
Leftwinghillbilly
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: bismark189: 169th Cousin: Just returned from SW Virginia. My grandkids friends, twin 16 y o boys, are on ventilators due to parents refusal to vaccinate and wear mask. Thought and prayers...

Whereat in Southwest VA? I'm down here near Bristol and there is nothing shocking about that.

https://www.wfla.com/community/health/​coronavirus/teenage-twins-both-on-vent​ilators-with-covid-19-you-feel-complet​ely-helpless-stepmom-says/amp/


Good old Gate City *sigh*.

/originally from Buchanan County
//used to play against their school in several sports
///saddened but not surprised
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nearly all the deniers who relied on the "but but only old people" will still be okay with this.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

amyldoanitrite: My kids are 8 and 10. My 8yo son has severe asthma. My wife and I are vaccinated, and the kids are actually EXCITED to get the vaccine as soon as it's available. We've kept them safe for a year and a half, and now it's seemingly inevitable that they'll get COVID before they're able to be vaccinated because their school district is in-person instruction ONLY. They start tomorrow. No distance learning options. It's farking ridiculous. Everyone knows the vaccine will be authorized for use in kids 5-11 by October. Just 2 more months. That's all we have to wait. WHY THE fark can't we do Zoom for 2 more months?


Sign up for home schooling right now. Keep them home until it is approved. Team up with other like-minded parents. Home school them as some kind of remote learning. Parents take turns doing the teaching. Teaching something they know. Go all the way and start a charter school. Say it is some kind of religious charter school.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I continue not to understand what the fark everyone's hang-ups about the masks are. Don't get it a bit. Summer school, first session, 2 weeks left, they're like "no more masks on monday." Why change it then? Why not just wait until the session's over, at least? Just stay, consistent, it's not that big a deal. And they kept trying to do they same shiat with going fully in-person during last school year. "It's two weeks to the end of third quarter, let's plan to go back in person" farking why? At least wait to the quarter end! And then they kept getting thwarted by case spikes.

/ every district in the area ignores their own, public, back-to-school decision tables.
// which they released like 4 weeks before school start, when any idiot who can read a trend line could tell you they'd be approaching "go back fully remote" on the table by the time school starts.
/// so of course when we passed that point around week 2 they just pretended they'd never released them. Multiple districts did this. It was pretty funny. Sorta.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Damn, y'all. I just got welcome to fark'ed pretty good there.  Thank you.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Serious question since I am not the scientific type, but why haven't they authorized the vaccine for kids yet but adults can (like me, I am fully immunized), is it because their immune systems are still developing?
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: amyldoanitrite: My kids are 8 and 10. My 8yo son has severe asthma. My wife and I are vaccinated, and the kids are actually EXCITED to get the vaccine as soon as it's available. We've kept them safe for a year and a half, and now it's seemingly inevitable that they'll get COVID before they're able to be vaccinated because their school district is in-person instruction ONLY. They start tomorrow. No distance learning options. It's farking ridiculous. Everyone knows the vaccine will be authorized for use in kids 5-11 by October. Just 2 more months. That's all we have to wait. WHY THE fark can't we do Zoom for 2 more months?

Sign up for home schooling right now. Keep them home until it is approved. Team up with other like-minded parents. Home school them as some kind of remote learning. Parents take turns doing the teaching. Teaching something they know. Go all the way and start a charter school. Say it is some kind of religious charter school.


It's tomorrow morning Turbo. Not the next hypothetical move of your RPG.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Now that these people have proven themselves too stupid and irresponsible to enjoy full freedoms in a civilized society without becoming a danger to themselves and others, I want benevolent alien overlords. Can't get here soon enough. Hell, I'd take benevolent subterranean overlords. It don't matter; only thing that matters is humanity has both screwed the pooch and lost their marbles. So, come on, Mister Space Man. I'll be your dancing monkey for a ride out of this place; I'll be your private dancer.


Or we could stop with the unitycomity garbage and declare a national emergency (for both this and climate emergency) but that would be too hard.

/anyone worried about this nation failing as a result of such a declaration is confused. future tense? is failing now.
 
razyjean
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

amyldoanitrite: My kids are 8 and 10. My 8yo son has severe asthma. My wife and I are vaccinated, and the kids are actually EXCITED to get the vaccine as soon as it's available. We've kept them safe for a year and a half, and now it's seemingly inevitable that they'll get COVID before they're able to be vaccinated because their school district is in-person instruction ONLY. They start tomorrow. No distance learning options. It's farking ridiculous. Everyone knows the vaccine will be authorized for use in kids 5-11 by October. Just 2 more months. That's all we have to wait. WHY THE fark can't we do Zoom for 2 more months?


My kids start tomorrow, too. I explained to them that the school is not allowed to tell them they have to wear masks (because DeSantis), so *I* am telling them that they have to wear their masks. I just hope they actually do it once they're out of my sight.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: [YouTube video: ＬＯＣＡＬ５８ＴＶ - Contingency]


Well that was some seriously freaky shiat. Well constructed in it's own right but seriously freaky.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Abox: My streets are choked with dead...we've actually had snowplows out to clear them.


Did this sound clever in your head?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: And ppl will still vote for Trump in 2024. 😔


Cheer up, Waxy. He could end up pissing on the floor at Mar-a-lago, slipping in it, and hitting his head off the floor, and die from a brain bleeding situation.

/When you wish upon a star.......
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Holy hell. That made me shudder.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Abox: My streets are choked with dead...we've actually had snowplows out to clear them.


That seems inefficient. Why not just set them on fire? Like your hopes and dreams for the future.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

amyldoanitrite: My kids are 8 and 10. My 8yo son has severe asthma. My wife and I are vaccinated, and the kids are actually EXCITED to get the vaccine as soon as it's available. We've kept them safe for a year and a half, and now it's seemingly inevitable that they'll get COVID before they're able to be vaccinated because their school district is in-person instruction ONLY. They start tomorrow. No distance learning options. It's farking ridiculous. Everyone knows the vaccine will be authorized for use in kids 5-11 by October. Just 2 more months. That's all we have to wait. WHY THE fark can't we do Zoom for 2 more months?


I WILL PUT THE GADSDEN FLAG ON U!!!1
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Also, can these children not just be kept home this week and next till a mandate? Who is forcing these children out the door? Have they not been fine somewhere else? Why not keep them there? Why bring them day one to ground zero. Who gives a sh*t if school is starting on such and such a day. If it's not safe keep your kid home.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Hyjamon: 169th Cousin: Just returned from SW Virginia. My grandkids friends, twin 16 y o boys, are on ventilators due to parents refusal to vaccinate and wear mask. Thought and prayers...

wtf??

Well, first off good luck tomorrow.  Second, we would be hearing about ventilated twin kids from a news source. So.


Happy now?
 
It'sMorphin'Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Now that these people have proven themselves too stupid and irresponsible to enjoy full freedoms in a civilized society without becoming a danger to themselves and others, I want benevolent alien overlords. Can't get here soon enough. Hell, I'd take benevolent subterranean overlords. It don't matter; only thing that matters is humanity has both screwed the pooch and lost their marbles. So, come on, Mister Space Man. I'll be your dancing monkey for a ride out of this place; I'll be your private dancer.


I'm pretty sure that last is a porn opening...

/loyal acolyte of the New World Order, enthusiastically volunteering to be the sex slave of the hot Queen of Earth, is what I thought of
//I'd write that but I've got two books going and a fanfiction I'm totally ignoring because no one's reviewing it, I do not need to add another writing project, especially since the math book is important for when I inevitably forget an important concept and need to go back and look it up again...
///Apparently if you give me most of the day's worth of free time, I'm going to write several pages of stuff per day. Plus the odd Arthurian short story when analyzing Le Morte D'Arthur annoys me. Igraine totally poisoned Uther, and was listening to redneck country while doing it.
 
