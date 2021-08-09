 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   "You can't expect to wield supreme power just 'cause some watery tart threw a sword at you" Canadian Version   (cbc.ca) divider line
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No, Canada is a British commonwealth. He is the true and rightful king of England.
The contractor, I mean.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
reporting submitter for misogyny
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If I eat too much Mexican I get watery... Oh, tarts. Never mind.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Canadian sword fight:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Coming next week, on The Curse of Ottawa Patio.
 
englaja
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Names sword Berwhale the Avenger, uses it to take rightful place as prophecised leaded of a Canadian force that will fight their way to the White House to politely ask Americans to please keep it down and mask up, if they wouldn't mind, sorry aboot the disturbance, eh.

Turns out to be an old prop from a Pirates of Penzance recital.
 
Trik
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
From the looks of that sword, more like a muddy tart.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ah, now we see the violence inherent in the system!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
But... The BONES, mon!
 
