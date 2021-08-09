 Skip to content
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"There's rules. I don't want to look them up "
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What flag? She said the US flag was ok. What flag was she bothered by?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh bother.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

blastoh: What flag? She said the US flag was ok. What flag was she bothered by?


Watch the video all the way to the end.  It's literally a Tigger flag.  As in, the children's book character.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: blastoh: What flag? She said the US flag was ok. What flag was she bothered by?

Watch the video all the way to the end.  It's literally a Tigger flag.  As in, the children's book character.


Tigger please.
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Flags like that are totally the reason they have rules.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: blastoh: What flag? She said the US flag was ok. What flag was she bothered by?

Watch the video all the way to the end.  It's literally a Tigger flag.  As in, the children's book character.


Thx.  I stopped when she walked away.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Benevolent Misanthrope: blastoh: What flag? She said the US flag was ok. What flag was she bothered by?

Watch the video all the way to the end.  It's literally a Tigger flag.  As in, the children's book character.

Tigger please.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a very patient homeowner.
I may have been inclined to provide a practical explanation of my interpretation of the Castle Law or Stand My Ground.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

1funguy: What a very patient homeowner.
I may have been inclined to provide a practical explanation of my interpretation of the Castle Law or Stand My Ground.


I would certainly feel threatened.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope the old bag gets cancer.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: I hope the old bag gets cancer.


She probably already has it. Dementia is a thing to keep in mind too.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Jake Havechek: I hope the old bag gets cancer.

She probably already has it. Dementia is a thing to keep in mind too.


I love how her whole thing was, "I don't like it."  I mean, no other real reason, just... she doesn't like it.

That homeowner was much more patient than I would have been.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Irving Maimway: 1funguy: What a very patient homeowner.
I may have been inclined to provide a practical explanation of my interpretation of the Castle Law or Stand My Ground.

I would certainly feel threatened.


Mental patient...
SNAPPED!

"I thought she was going to shoot me so I shot her back, first.."
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: cretinbob: Jake Havechek: I hope the old bag gets cancer.

She probably already has it. Dementia is a thing to keep in mind too.

I love how her whole thing was, "I don't like it."  I mean, no other real reason, just... she doesn't like it.

That homeowner was much more patient than I would have been.


Boy you said it. "Quite frankly, it's none of your (insert a really good expletive here) business what happens here."
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The homeowner handled it right.
I keep telling y'all you need help.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I say that not because I don't like you, but because I do.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: "There's rules. I don't want to look them up "


Ah, a Trumper
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Benevolent Misanthrope: blastoh: What flag? She said the US flag was ok. What flag was she bothered by?

Watch the video all the way to the end.  It's literally a Tigger flag.  As in, the children's book character.

Tigger please.


🎵The wonderful thing about tiggers,
Are tiggers are wonderful things,
Their flags are made out of nylon,
Your tears make Tigger's heart sing🎵
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does she think Tigger is the antifa mascot?

Is she confusing Tigger with Gritty?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Shostie: Does she think Tigger is the antifa mascot?

Is she confusing Tigger with Gritty?


That's why I get a dementia vibe.
I've dealt with thousands of dementia patients  so yeah...

One of the most interesting things about dementia is that one becomes their core self as the mechanisms that we use to hide it fade.

So yeah,she was always a bigot.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: cretinbob: Jake Havechek: I hope the old bag gets cancer.

She probably already has it. Dementia is a thing to keep in mind too.

I love how her whole thing was, "I don't like it."  I mean, no other real reason, just... she doesn't like it.

That homeowner was much more patient than I would have been.


"You don't like it? Tough shiat, grandma. Go home and flick your bean thinking about that time the guy who looked kinda like Clark Gable stuffed his chuck roast in your *looks down*... Freezer. Your dusty, disgusting freezer. Now get the fark off my property before I call the nice young men in their clean white coats to take you back for your dose of thorazine and tapioca pudding, you bastard child of Joan Rivers and a cheap handbag."
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She just crossed her Eenie Meenies.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'm glad that could express her opinion face to face and articulate her position-even if it was a little bleary-as opposed to trying to call the cops on her neighbor for some bullsh*t reason, or scream that the young woman just take it down on her say so. She's crabby, but that could have been miles worse.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brokenbiscuits: Benevolent Misanthrope: cretinbob: Jake Havechek: I hope the old bag gets cancer.

She probably already has it. Dementia is a thing to keep in mind too.

I love how her whole thing was, "I don't like it."  I mean, no other real reason, just... she doesn't like it.

That homeowner was much more patient than I would have been.

"You don't like it? Tough shiat, grandma. Go home and flick your bean thinking about that time the guy who looked kinda like Clark Gable stuffed his chuck roast in your *looks down*... Freezer. Your dusty, disgusting freezer. Now get the fark off my property before I call the nice young men in their clean white coats to take you back for your dose of thorazine and tapioca pudding, you bastard child of Joan Rivers and a cheap handbag."


You are a sad dude who needs serious help.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brokenbiscuits: Benevolent Misanthrope: cretinbob: Jake Havechek: I hope the old bag gets cancer.

She probably already has it. Dementia is a thing to keep in mind too.

I love how her whole thing was, "I don't like it."  I mean, no other real reason, just... she doesn't like it.

That homeowner was much more patient than I would have been.

"You don't like it? Tough shiat, grandma. Go home and flick your bean thinking about that time the guy who looked kinda like Clark Gable stuffed his chuck roast in your *looks down*... Freezer. Your dusty, disgusting freezer. Now get the fark off my property before I call the nice young men in their clean white coats to take you back for your dose of thorazine and tapioca pudding, you bastard child of Joan Rivers and a cheap handbag."


And this is what triggered looks like, folks.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brokenbiscuits: Benevolent Misanthrope: cretinbob: Jake Havechek: I hope the old bag gets cancer.

She probably already has it. Dementia is a thing to keep in mind too.

I love how her whole thing was, "I don't like it."  I mean, no other real reason, just... she doesn't like it.

That homeowner was much more patient than I would have been.

"You don't like it? Tough shiat, grandma. Go home and flick your bean thinking about that time the guy who looked kinda like Clark Gable stuffed his chuck roast in your *looks down*... Freezer. Your dusty, disgusting freezer. Now get the fark off my property before I call the nice young men in their clean white coats to take you back for your dose of thorazine and tapioca pudding, you bastard child of Joan Rivers and a cheap handbag."


Speaking of needing a dose of thorazine...
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God hates flags.  That just common knowledge.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should take the US flag down and just leave the Tigger flag just to see what happens.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was... bizarre.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's obviously a Stan for Team Eeyore.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I had some Thorazine.
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: 1funguy: What a very patient homeowner.
I may have been inclined to provide a practical explanation of my interpretation of the Castle Law or Stand My Ground.

I would certainly feel threatened.


She was coming right for her.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Benevolent Misanthrope: blastoh: What flag? She said the US flag was ok. What flag was she bothered by?

Watch the video all the way to the end.  It's literally a Tigger flag.  As in, the children's book character.

Tigger please.


Fine equestrian American, please.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheap Chinese flag depicting a Disney product is not really that unbearable.  I wonder what the lady thought the flag was.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some white folks just dont like to see tiggers moving into the neighborhood.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This country seriously needs mental health care.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gyrfalcon:

Speaking of needing a dose of thorazine...


Dibs on authorazine.

*boogles term*

Enjoy.
 
Gramma
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Jake Havechek: I hope the old bag gets cancer.

She probably already has it. Dementia is a thing to keep in mind too.


My mom had dementia and lost all her filters.  She would tell people things like 'Tattoos look trashy it makes you look like a whore'  or 'You've really got a big behind' .

So yeah, that is what this looks like.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

1funguy: What a very patient homeowner.
I may have been inclined to provide a practical explanation of my interpretation of the Castle Law or Stand My Ground.


Not sure about my "stand your ground" rules around these parts, but I've sent people off my property leaving them without a doubt, that they don't ever want to "stop by" again.
It's usually the ones that'll try to convince me, that their religion is better than mine.

/atheist
//yup, signs are up
///also subby
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: She should take the US flag down and just leave the Tigger flag just to see what happens.


That's precisely what I would have done.  But then, I'm an asshole.  The biggest asshole in New Jersey, which places me high in the running for "Biggest Asshole" worldwide.
 
srb68
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I hope the old bag gets cancer.


At least covid
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'd hit it?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A Fark Handle:
I'd hit it?


EXHORTING ILLEGAL ACT
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As soon as she said "I don't like it" I'd have responded "Well, I don't give a flying fark what you like or dislike.  Get your ass off my property, you nosy coont."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Q told me that Tigger is code for supporting CRT. See, China banned Pooh, and there's that picture of Obama with Pooh, and he was a secret Muslim communist pushing CRT for kindergartners. Study it out!

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Stile4aly: She should take the US flag down and just leave the Tigger flag just to see what happens.

That's precisely what I would have done.  But then, I'm an asshole.  The biggest asshole in New Jersey, which places me high in the running for "Biggest Asshole" worldwide.


You're from New Jersey? My deepest condolences to your ancestors.
 
neongoats
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wage0048: As soon as she said "I don't like it" I'd have responded "Well, I don't give a flying fark what you like or dislike.  Get your ass off my property, you nosy coont."


lots of this
 
