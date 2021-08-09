 Skip to content
(MSN)   COVID is not only killing people, it's also financially destroying their brokenhearted families
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is this a great country or what?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There was the $1,000 in legal fees she paid when the mortgage company refused to give her the deed because Alan died on Oct. 1, 2020, without a will.

WTF? You are married and you name was not on the deed?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: There was the $1,000 in legal fees she paid when the mortgage company refused to give her the deed because Alan died on Oct. 1, 2020, without a will.

WTF? You are married and you name was not on the deed?


You're supposed to be tenants in common, sweetie, either the mortgage company was pulling a fast one or you don't know the difference between the deed and the note.
 
Gnomaana
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, COVID did not financially destroy anyone.  This farked up healthcare system we have did that. It does it to people every day.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but doing something about it is hard, better not try.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oof, that farking article. MIL still claimed Covid was a media scam even after their son died from it.

But hey, stigginit to the libs totes makes up for a fresh widow and her two kids going nearly homeless >.>
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh. Why take a FREE vaccine when you can go broke desperately clinging to life on a ventilator?

/I may not have much
//but I'd prefer not to lose it all
///to a disease which is easily preventable
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: There was the $1,000 in legal fees she paid when the mortgage company refused to give her the deed because Alan died on Oct. 1, 2020, without a will.

WTF? You are married and you name was not on the deed?


they didnt stand under the consent or ajoinder to that legal person fiction
FREEDOM!
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's going to be the one to ask if dude was vaccinated?  I mean we're all pretty sure we know the answer to that...

/knows the actual meaning of the story should be how broken healthcare is
//but this is fark
///always three because reasons
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she's single
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

houstondragon: Oof, that farking article. MIL still claimed Covid was a media scam even after their son died from it.

But hey, stigginit to the libs totes makes up for a fresh widow and her two kids going nearly homeless >.>


crisis actor is a gig job, shiat benefits package
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gnomaana: No, COVID did not financially destroy anyone.  This farked up healthcare system we have did that. It does it to people every day.


Did you read the story. The hospital bills are a small part of her problems. The breadwinner in the family was lost and she is trying to figure out how to live now with her and her kids.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article gave d trump a boner, MAGA
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: So she's single


Dude, she's got kids. Eww.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlippityBleep: Who's going to be the one to ask if dude was vaccinated?


If he died nine months ago, as the article indicates, he wasn't vaccinated.  Neither was I, nor were you unless you happened to be in a clinical trial.
 
BLayingBeads
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Duh. Why take a FREE vaccine when you can go broke desperately clinging to life on a ventilator?

/I may not have much
//but I'd prefer not to lose it all
///to a disease which is easily preventable


There's No Such Thing As A Free Lunch.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlippityBleep: Who's going to be the one to ask if dude was vaccinated?  I mean we're all pretty sure we know the answer to that...

/knows the actual meaning of the story should be how broken healthcare is
//but this is fark
///always three because reasons


It was in the story; he died before there was a vaccine available.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadReligion: Gnomaana: No, COVID did not financially destroy anyone.  This farked up healthcare system we have did that. It does it to people every day.

Did you read the story. The hospital bills are a small part of her problems. The breadwinner in the family was lost and she is trying to figure out how to live now with her and her kids.


Also he died before the vaccine was available. It's actually a very sad story.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you saying that people without healthcare are f*cked with huge medical bills? It's just the flu and people get over it quickly.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gnomaana: No, COVID did not financially destroy anyone.  This farked up healthcare system we have did that. It does it to people every day.


I've been dealing with a cirrhosed liver for many years and I have just come to accept that I will die buried in medical debt.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonegirl: BlippityBleep: Who's going to be the one to ask if dude was vaccinated?  I mean we're all pretty sure we know the answer to that...

/knows the actual meaning of the story should be how broken healthcare is
//but this is fark
///always three because reasons

It was in the story; he died before there was a vaccine available.


Ah missed that part.  shiat I'm the asshole this time (apologies)!  Thx for the corrections.

/healthcare is still broken
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm not expecting anything fancy. As long as it's clean and doesn't smell"

.
Well, la-ti-da!

Will there be anything else, my Lady?
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: "I'm not expecting anything fancy. As long as it's clean and doesn't smell"

.
Well, la-ti-da!

Will there be anything else, my Lady?


It's Missouri, a lack odor and meth heads is practically the Ritz.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaccinated? VERY unlikely you're dead from Covid.

Not vaccinated?
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Is this a great country or what?


No. No, it isn't.

America has serious deficiencies that are beyond belief.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know this is Fark, but read at least part of the article people.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: Gnomaana: No, COVID did not financially destroy anyone.  This farked up healthcare system we have did that. It does it to people every day.

I've been dealing with a cirrhosed liver for many years and I have just come to accept that I will die buried in medical debt.


Take a Corvette car salesman with you. Varoom Varoom.
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlippityBleep: gonegirl: BlippityBleep: Who's going to be the one to ask if dude was vaccinated?  I mean we're all pretty sure we know the answer to that...

/knows the actual meaning of the story should be how broken healthcare is
//but this is fark
///always three because reasons

It was in the story; he died before there was a vaccine available.

Ah missed that part.  shiat I'm the asshole this time (apologies)!  Thx for the corrections.

/healthcare is still broken


There were dozens of notices from the hospitals that treated Alan: $2,749.26 for the ER doctor that admitted him, $2,425.75 for the cardiologist, $7,747.07 for his stay at Cox Medical Center in Branson before being transferred to a larger facility, $228.09 for the final X-ray on his chest.

At least he didn't have socialized medicine and died a free man.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is why you should be dragging your anti-vax relatives kicking and screaming to the needle.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
 Unless you've got Cadillac insurance, you get covid? They coming for your house.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: This is why you should be dragging your anti-vax relatives kicking and screaming to the needle.


To avoid having your husband die 9 months ago before there was a vaccine available to him.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Flappyhead: This is why you should be dragging your anti-vax relatives kicking and screaming to the needle.

To avoid having your husband die 9 months ago before there was a vaccine available to him.


No dummy, to prevent it from happening to other people.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: BadReligion: Flappyhead: This is why you should be dragging your anti-vax relatives kicking and screaming to the needle.

To avoid having your husband die 9 months ago before there was a vaccine available to him.

No dummy, to prevent it from happening to other people.


Yes, but the article isn't about that. It is a great message now though.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And this is just the tip of the tip of the tip of the iceberg.

And there are over six hundred thousand stories like this. So far.

600,000+

For perspective:
Nashville, Tennessee 671,295
Detroit, Michigan 665,369
Las Vegas, Nevada 662,368
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 662,314
Portland, Oregon 656,751

Imagine one of these cities completely wiped off the map.

Making America bankrupt. One family at a time.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Duh. Why take a FREE vaccine when you can go broke desperately clinging to life on a ventilator?

/I may not have much
//but I'd prefer not to lose it all
///to a disease which is easily preventable


There was no vaccine when her husband contracted it and subsequently died.

/welcome to Fark
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BLayingBeads: fragMasterFlash: Duh. Why take a FREE vaccine when you can go broke desperately clinging to life on a ventilator?

/I may not have much
//but I'd prefer not to lose it all
///to a disease which is easily preventable

There's No Such Thing As A Free Lunch.


This is Fark. We prefer Naked Lunch around here.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: Who's going to be the one to ask if dude was vaccinated?  I mean we're all pretty sure we know the answer to that...

/knows the actual meaning of the story should be how broken healthcare is
//but this is fark
///always three because reasons


He wasn't. It was pretty clear in the article there was no vaccine when he contracted it.

/welcome to Fark again
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: gonegirl: BlippityBleep: Who's going to be the one to ask if dude was vaccinated?  I mean we're all pretty sure we know the answer to that...

/knows the actual meaning of the story should be how broken healthcare is
//but this is fark
///always three because reasons

It was in the story; he died before there was a vaccine available.

Ah missed that part.  shiat I'm the asshole this time (apologies)!  Thx for the corrections.

/healthcare is still broken


Ok but was he an antimask plague rat that carried on life like nothing was different or did they follow precautions, mask up, and distance? I'll need to know that before I submit my final verdict.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
its the ozarks.  theyre all antimask plague rats there.
they were having shoulder to shoulder pool parties in august and had a sturgis style bike rally in september.
not a mask to be seen.
 
Vern
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think it is very important to not call this man an "anti-vaxxer". His death occurred nine months ago, so back in December of last year. The first time he probably could've gotten a vaccine would've been in May or April, he was gone by then. And I really feel sorry for his family, and especially the children who were torn not only away from the only home they ever knew, but from the only father they've ever known. It is absolutely heartbraking.

But then again, he was described as a healthy, 6'6" man, 350 pounds. He probably never wore a mask, and derided people who did, because he was big and tough and no little virus could ever hurt him. If that 350 pounds was all muscle, if he tried to pet a kitty, he'd crush it.

Has anyone ever seen someone 5'6" that weighs 250 pounds? Do they look healthy?

I'm really sorry for his family for losing a husband, father, and breadwinner. But he gambled with nature and lost. He probably should've put a nice life-insurance policy in place to make sure they were taken care of, especially because by the time he died, we had known about this virus for almost a year.
 
comrade
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Based on the comments no one read the article as usual.

I stopped reading about halfway through - it was so depressing it felt like it almost wasn't real and a set for a new cbs miniseries.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Gnomaana: No, COVID did not financially destroy anyone.  This farked up healthcare system we have did that. It does it to people every day.

Did you read the story. The hospital bills are a small part of her problems. The breadwinner in the family was lost and she is trying to figure out how to live now with her and her kids.


If anything it's a call for people like him to get life insurance.  This guy may not have been rolling in it but when his wife is barely making $10 an hour with two kids under 10, a small mortgage and who knows what other debt it should have been at least.
And while his build wasn't ideal unless he was dealing with other comorbidities he might have been able to have something in place.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe when we put it in terms of money more Americans will actually give a shiat.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: BadReligion: Gnomaana: No, COVID did not financially destroy anyone.  This farked up healthcare system we have did that. It does it to people every day.

Did you read the story. The hospital bills are a small part of her problems. The breadwinner in the family was lost and she is trying to figure out how to live now with her and her kids.

If anything it's a call for people like him to get life insurance.  This guy may not have been rolling in it but when his wife is barely making $10 an hour with two kids under 10, a small mortgage and who knows what other debt it should have been at least.
And while his build wasn't ideal unless he was dealing with other comorbidities he might have been able to have something in place.


Seems he had life insurance, $42k. One year of his salary.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Vern: I think it is very important to not call this man an "anti-vaxxer".


he was, almost certainly, an anti-masker.  like almost everyone else in his region, statistically.
the aftereffects of his death on his family does speak volumes about our (lack of) social safety net for medical needs, welfare, and child care.  otoh his personal illness and death is very likely a result of his own actions and choices and i have no real sympathy for him.

comrade: I stopped reading about halfway through - it was so depressing it felt like it almost wasn't real


well THATs a disturbing response, frankly.  this is hardly an uncommon story.  some version of this has happened to tens of thousands (if not hundreds of thousands) of families in the US.  losing a spouse even for a senior citizen means losing one of the incomes from social security or a retirement benefit, possibly with some insurance benefits attached.  or in the case of working age spouses this exact scenario.
even in cases where a person is only in the hospital for weeks for recovery they can be wiped out by medical debt and/or lose their job.
its kind of concerning that people dont realize this is incredibly common.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HempHead: BlippityBleep: gonegirl: BlippityBleep: Who's going to be the one to ask if dude was vaccinated?  I mean we're all pretty sure we know the answer to that...

/knows the actual meaning of the story should be how broken healthcare is
//but this is fark
///always three because reasons

It was in the story; he died before there was a vaccine available.

Ah missed that part.  shiat I'm the asshole this time (apologies)!  Thx for the corrections.

/healthcare is still broken

There were dozens of notices from the hospitals that treated Alan: $2,749.26 for the ER doctor that admitted him, $2,425.75 for the cardiologist, $7,747.07 for his stay at Cox Medical Center in Branson before being transferred to a larger facility, $228.09 for the final X-ray on his chest.

At least he didn't have socialized medicine and died a free man.


This is why getting married can be a huge financial error.

If you're "single" your medical debt dies with you and your personal estate.
/Also your student loans
//happened in my house
///tossing bills addressed to a dead man was the only amusing part of it.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Seems he had life insurance, $42k. One year of his salary.


or 1 week in an ICU bed
 
hlehmann
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And yet we're still not permitted to bash conservatives on the head with a steel pipe.
 
larunu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just sounds like the same shiat everyone goes through when the breadwinner dies.

Archie Goodwin: And this is just the tip of the tip of the tip of the iceberg.

And there are over six hundred thousand stories like this. So far.

600,000+

For perspective:
Nashville, Tennessee 671,295
Detroit, Michigan 665,369
Las Vegas, Nevada 662,368
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 662,314
Portland, Oregon 656,751

Imagine one of these cities completely wiped off the map.

Making America bankrupt. One family at a time.


Ouch, that is why banks are buying up family homes and then renting them out.
 
anuran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

solokumba: Are you saying that people without healthcare are f*cked with huge medical bills? It's just the flu and people get over it quickly.


People WITH healthcare are ratfarked if they get a catastrophic illness in Murca
 
