(BBC-US)   Switzerland...beautiful mountains & streams, peace & tranquility, and 3500 tons of ammunition   (bbc.com) divider line
    Scary  
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
/no one make the joke about the swiss girl and bbc. that would be crass.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
10 years? Why not just write off the village as a loss and detonate the whole kit and kaboodle at once? It only took them a year to rebuild last time, so why not do it again with a bit of proper planning and no potential for loss of life.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They're a peaceful nation

/Just don't f*ck with them
 
robodog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: They're a peaceful nation

/Just don't f*ck with them


They were the original MAD, you might invade but you'd never get enough value out of it to justify your losses.
 
comrade
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They also dumped tons into the lakes. Fishermen pull up grenades and other munitions every year.

Switzerland expected to be invaded by Germany and developed a defense plan (le reduit by general guisan) that involved moving the army to the mountains and arming the civilian population constantly with munitions from the mountains.

Germany started planning for invasion twice (hitler hated that a German-speaking wasn't aligned with him) but both times gave up before invading knowing that the they'd have to destroy everything.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like my kind of country. Lol.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: 10 years? Why not just write off the village as a loss and detonate the whole kit and kaboodle at once? It only took them a year to rebuild last time, so why not do it again with a bit of proper planning and no potential for loss of life.


Because there is no guarantee that all the remaining explosive would explode. So they might have to blow up the town again in another 70 years.
 
