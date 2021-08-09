 Skip to content
 
Domestic terrorist, domestic violence
31
    More: Followup, Judge, Haynes' arrest, Federal government of the United States, Article I and Article III tribunals, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Harvey, house arrest, U.S. Capitol riot, United States magistrate judge  
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Arrested at home.

On a Tuesday.

I've done some Googling, but I can't find any mention that this guy has a job.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He looks charming, in an Aaron Hernandez sort of way....
conandaily.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Letting any of them out on bond is a mistake.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They like wearing Muslim women's clothing?

bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


/... and hang around in bars!
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Letting any of them out on bond is a mistake.


But they're white and the narrative is that they were peaceful. Any good judge would focus on those things and ignore the video evidence, LEO testimony, and phone/social media history that say they were violent and likely to reoffend.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Treating violent insurrection attempts with kid gloves is a great idea to maintain stable governments.
 
cmb53208
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my non-shocked face
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got a solution:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is charged with destruction of property, entering the Capitol without permission, disorderly conduct and obstructing an official proceeding.

I'm sure if they really tried they could find video of him jaywalking and nail his ass with Failure to Obey a Traffic Device.  You know, something with some teeth.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unemployable loser beats up a family member. Oh, he participated in the idiot coup too? What a peach.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Letting any of them out on bond is a mistake.


On the one hand yes, and for obvious reasons.  On the other hand, lots of these morons are burying themselves with further evidence and confessing crimes to their buddies over traceable comms...
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
all republicans should be locked up just to be on the safe side.  Also don't let your children,old people,pets or livestock around republicans.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Letting any of them out on bond is a mistake.


Why?  Should everyone charged with trespassing, property destruction, disrupting a meeting, and disorderly conduct stay locked up until trial?
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Republicans Want Stronger Potions!!!
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just assume at all times that any given right winger is some kind of spouse beater and/or child molester. It's never steered me wrong in life.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

neongoats: I just assume at all times that any given right winger is some kind of spouse beater and/or child molester. It's never steered me wrong in life.


This.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And some, I assume, are good people.
 
ansius
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

El Borscht: neongoats: I just assume at all times that any given right winger is some kind of spouse beater and/or child molester. It's never steered me wrong in life.

This.


40%

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

aaronx: And some, I assume, are good people.


"Only the best people"
 
sdd2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The Irresponsible Captain: Letting any of them out on bond is a mistake.

Why?  Should everyone charged with trespassing, property destruction, disrupting a meeting, and disorderly conduct stay locked up until trial?


Yea, it is not like he is accused of selling loose cigarettes or the like. Or possibly passing a counterfeit $20 right.

/sarcasm
 
etoof
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: I've got a solution:

[Fark user image image 220x146]


Is that final?
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: He looks charming, in an Aaron Hernandez sort of way....
[conandaily.files.wordpress.com image 600x600]


A little bit, though I don't thing Hernandez had a giant iron cross tattoo on his forearm.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: He looks charming, in an Aaron Hernandez sort of way....
[conandaily.files.wordpress.com image 600x600]


That is an argument for phrenology if I ever saw one.
 
ykarie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just when i think of moving back to someplace near Covington, the gods remind me that I'm related to idiots like him.
 
Fern Crest
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No one is surprised.
 
Flincher
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: He looks charming, in an Aaron Hernandez sort of way....
[conandaily.files.wordpress.com image 600x600]


Was he a cop by chance? Seems either domestic terrorism or domestic violence is a common theme with cops.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We know that domestic violence is a strong indicator of other problems, especially gun violence. When are we gonna start really cracking down on domestic violence?

Oh, guns and religion. Right.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: He looks charming, in an Aaron Hernandez sort of way....
[conandaily.files.wordpress.com image 600x600]


Why would someone need so many napkins for a bottle of water?

He must have a drinking problem.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

urethra_franklin: Marcus Aurelius: He looks charming, in an Aaron Hernandez sort of way....
[conandaily.files.wordpress.com image 600x600]

A little bit, though I don't thing Hernandez had a giant iron cross tattoo on his forearm.


Came here to mention that. A white supremacist symbol on my Jan 6th "tourist"? Say it isn't so!
 
schubie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
With the bad hair, the abusing women and I'm assuming he's a grievance collector he checks all the boxes for a mass shooter.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Arrested at home.

On a Tuesday.

I've done some Googling, but I can't find any mention that this guy has a job.


So

1.) We're still in a pannetone & a LOT of people have lost their jobs through no fault of their own & I've got no desire to shame anyone for getting laid off because of COVID, even a(n alleged) domestic abuser.

2.) If you're under indictment for federal crimes, you've probably lost your job because of all the times you had to request time off from work & when your boss asked why, you had to answer "just federal indictment stuff" & I would normally have no desire to shame people who get caught up in federal indictments for things like a little pot. BUT I find it immensely hilarious & I *will* shame someone for getting fired because of (alleged) involvement in an attempted coup.
 
