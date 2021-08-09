 Skip to content
(wtnh.com)   Connecticut cannabis in social equity court   (wtnh.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
State's first Social Equity Council meeting taking place Thursday to help decide who can take part in CT's cannabis industry
CANNABIS IN CONNECTICUT


Is it wealthy white guys? It's usually wealthy white guys that's the answer, for good things to happen.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh I can only imagine what that's going to be like
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I see what you did there.

almanac.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Connecticut makes everything boring. They used to be known as the 'insurance state'.
 
shabu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I hope they do good work, and create a model other communities can follow. more small retailers creates competition which lowers prices. I can get an O of good stuff in MI for $150 in a good day.

Money into the places most impacted by the drug war can create opportunity that leads to lower crime, which in itself creates new opportunity.
 
munko
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
it never works the way they make it sound.  In illinois, they just awarded some social equity licenses, they went to a group of billionaires who know a minority person that qualifies and put him on the board.
 
