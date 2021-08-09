 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) After a Tesco worker is told to hand in a 'formal' resignation letter when he tried to quit . He returns with the perfect troll
ArkAngel
1 hour ago  
Needs a monocle
 
Wanebo
1 hour ago  
"'It is not for every man to accept large packages into their back door, nonetheless, it was my duty."

Dude deserves a Pulitzer for that line.
 
Sub Human
1 hour ago  
If that's hilarious, Belgium is a hat.
 
rudemix
1 hour ago  
Sneaker Pimps - Tesko Suicide (music video)
Youtube 9VcTIpt75BI
 
Mikey1969
1 hour ago  
I bet he knows how to write headlines. and complete sentences.
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  
Nothing beats Walmart girl
 
Nikademus
1 hour ago  
Please stop accepting articles from Daily Mail and Forbes, even if you do turn off your adblock you cant read the fecking article because of ads.
 
talkertopc
1 hour ago  
A formal resignation letter does not need anything more than "I quit." and a signature.
 
fatassbastard
1 hour ago  

talkertopc: A formal resignation letter does not need anything more than "I quit." and a signature.


Also, seems simply no longer showing up for work would suffice.
 
Eat The Placenta
1 hour ago  
I recited the Gettysburg Address in front my boss one time. It was right after he fired me, though. I ended up leaving in handcuffs. Stupid Office Max.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
1 hour ago  
Should have just cut to the point:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
southernmanblog
1 hour ago  

Nikademus: Please stop accepting articles from Daily Mail and Forbes, even if you do turn off your adblock you cant read the fecking article because of ads.


They greenlight articles based on tweets. The Daily Mail and Forbes might as well be the Encyclopedia Britannica by comparison.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
1 hour ago  
I now doubt the existence of resignations.
 
DRTFA
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Obscure?
 
Picklehead
1 hour ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Picklehead
55 minutes ago  
That was meet for talkertopc but I forgot to address it to him.

Then again if anyone didn't find that resignation funny, it also applies to you.
 
Staffist
54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Nothing beats Walmart girl


In my opinion, this does.  Propriety over profanity to make a point makes a point much more phuqing betterer.
 
IDisME
53 minutes ago  

Nikademus: Please stop accepting articles from Daily Mail and Forbes, even if you do turn off your adblock you cant read the fecking article because of ads.


'Twas fine for me.  I use uBlock Origin.
 
Gloucester
51 minutes ago  
I got fired from one of my first jobs.  (in college) It involved canvassing council estates full of people who couldn't speak English, to persuade them that they would like to agree to have some geezer in a white van dump a big bag of potatoes on their doorsteps once a fortnight.  The owner of this company, who drove a knackered old Gold Rolls Royce that shouldn't have been allowed on the road, had a black eye, and had been a director of about 20 different companies, all dissolved at short notice.   I did not make sales figures, indeed - the area he had sent me to had been over-canvassed by the same firm to the point that people were answering the doors shouting 'Go Away! - You are harassing us!".  When he had enough names on a 'delivery list', he would then sell the 'potato round' for some thousands of quid to some poor sod who had just got his redundancy money, as a viable business.  Of course, written into the contract was the fact that they would have to buy their potatoes through him (the potatoes were half rotten or gone to seed).
I was called into his office.   He broke down in tears behind his desk.  And he asked, "Why are YOU leaving me?"
I said ' you fired me yesterday'.   He said 'Oh.'  and muttered about having to look into this.   I left.  The week after, all his paychecks bounced.

' Oh when the LORD gets ready... you gotta go-- '
 
nytmare
51 minutes ago  

talkertopc: A formal resignation letter does not need anything more than "I quit." and a signature.


Dear Manager: I hereby resign the position of delivery receiver of Tesco. Sincerely, Richard Nixon
 
cretinbob
49 minutes ago  
That's not a troll
 
cyberspacedout
47 minutes ago  

Picklehead: [media.makeameme.org image 800x599]


Nope.

The British have "humour" instead.
 
Denjiro
44 minutes ago  

IDisME: Nikademus: Please stop accepting articles from Daily Mail and Forbes, even if you do turn off your adblock you cant read the fecking article because of ads.

'Twas fine for me.  I use uBlock Origin.


Yeah, I use a combination of Ublock and a couple others. No problem view either site. That said that just means you can view Daily Mail and Forbes articles. So at what cost really?
 
Schmerd1948
37 minutes ago  

cretinbob: That's not a troll


you would know.
 
waxbeans
32 minutes ago  

Staffist: waxbeans: Nothing beats Walmart girl

In my opinion, this does.  Propriety over profanity to make a point makes a point much more phuqing betterer.


Yeah but she rips into a specific person and reaches my heart.
 
MrLint
30 minutes ago  
I remain confused, If he doesn't quit the right way, he'll be fired?
 
Bread314
26 minutes ago  

Sub Human: If that's hilarious, Belgium is a hat.


Belgium is the hat of France with Luxembourg the fancy flower in the brim.
 
bighairyguy
25 minutes ago  
I once gave notice at a job where I knew they'd be super screwed without me, I offered to keep the key things running part-time.  I offered 20 hours a week and they said 30 would be fine.  That went on for five months.  When it was coming to an end, I said, as a joke, "great, let's talk about my severance package".  Wow, did that light up the boss.  "There's no severance!  You resigned IN WRITING!!!"  I dropped out of joke mode and said, "I challenge you to produce that document."   She glared at me and I let her stew for a bit before I told her I was joking, and then chastised her making up things that could get the company sued.  She was about to chew me out, so I said, "I'm going down to HR to continue this conversation, you coming?".  She finally backed down.
 
Sub Human
21 minutes ago  

Bread314: Sub Human: If that's hilarious, Belgium is a hat.

Belgium is the hat of France with Luxembourg the fancy flower in the brim.


That was funny. The resignation was lame.
 
IDisME
19 minutes ago  

MrLint: I remain confused, If he doesn't quit the right way, he'll be fired?


Probably just a note to close the file would have sufficed.  But then we wouldn't have this.  Wouldn't have missed it either, but it was entertaining for a minute.
 
Porous Horace
17 minutes ago  
Tesco is for plebs. I only shop at Waitrose.
 
Porous Horace
15 minutes ago  
Correction: I only shop at Waitrose and Baneswell Express.
 
ChubbyTiger
1 minute ago  

Denjiro: IDisME: Nikademus: Please stop accepting articles from Daily Mail and Forbes, even if you do turn off your adblock you cant read the fecking article because of ads.

'Twas fine for me.  I use uBlock Origin.

Yeah, I use a combination of Ublock and a couple others. No problem view either site. That said that just means you can view Daily Mail and Forbes articles. So at what cost really?


Pi-hole here.  Clean as a whistle.
 
