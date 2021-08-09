 Skip to content
(CBS Miami) Ron DeathSentence really wants kids, and teachers to die
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He made this weird death calculation yesterday about rather having 500 elderly die, over 1000 young people dying, something about vaccine rationing that made no farking sense. I think he outed himself as a psychopath by accident.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh that's a lawsuit. That's a huge farking lawsuit.

The man wants children dead.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't think he wants kids and teachers to die, I think he just wants people to stop bugging him about kids and teachers dying. That's a theme with republicans, they want their constituents to stop complaining about the horrible things they do.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a death cult.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can side with the humans, or you can side with the virus.

There are no other sides.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: I don't think he wants kids and teachers to die, I think he just wants people to stop bugging him about kids and teachers dying. That's a theme with republicans, they want their constituents to stop complaining about the horrible things they do.


I think the phrase might be "negligent homicide" but ianal.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: You can side with the humans, or you can side with the virus.

There are no other sides.


Science.
I'm siding with science.

Humans and Covid are entirely too inconsistent to trust.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Can't wait for today's numbers...
Maybe we will finally break 30K
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What exactly does he get from this.

Is "I killed the most children and elderly" going to be a competition in the gop primary

/while simultaneously attacking blue states with far less deaths for not doing enough
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: What exactly does he get from this.

Is "I killed the most children and elderly" going to be a competition in the gop primary

/while simultaneously attacking blue states with far less deaths for not doing enough


Trumpers love this man.

They refer to Florida as "the most free state in the Union"
DeSantis is FUND RAISING off this "mandate masks and you get hurt" lunacy.

He's gaining in popularity and money, supported by the oppositional defiant MAGAs who see masks as Bulls do red capes.

That's what he's getting.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: He made this weird death calculation yesterday about rather having 500 elderly die, over 1000 young people dying, something about vaccine rationing that made no farking sense. I think he outed himself as a psychopath by accident.


The problem.is the kids will kill.more old people.

Young children seem to handle the virus better but they are also the worst vectors on the planet.  So they sor ad shiat everywhere.

So little Timmy  who is infected goes to school and hangs out with Bobby.

Timmy passed covid to Bobby who shows no signs so later gives grandma a big hug and a kiss and boom..... Timmy just got bobbies Grand parents killed.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: What exactly does he get from this.

Is "I killed the most children and elderly" going to be a competition in the gop primary

/while simultaneously attacking blue states with far less deaths for not doing enough


One of the biggest issues plaguing politics, and society in general, is an inability to admit when you've farked up.

Trump demonstrated an ability to succeed* without having to ever admit you made a single mistake and instead blame anyone and everyone else. His acolytes (like DeSantis) follow the same path. A change by DeSantis would be an admission he made a mistake, which can be used against him, which can never happen. He's gonna ride the "YOU MUST HAVE FREEDUMB AND ALSO BLAME ILLEGALS AND ANYONE NOT SUPPORTING ME" wave as long as possible. I was honestly shocked when Hutchinson admitted he made a mistake in the mask ban in Arkansas.

*actual measure of success will depend on what occurs in the next couple years
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: I don't think he wants kids and teachers to die, I think he just wants people to stop bugging him about kids and teachers dying. That's a theme with republicans, they want their constituents to stop complaining about the horrible things they do.


I disagree. I think it's both. He wants kids to die AND people to stop criticizing him for that
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: I don't think he wants kids and teachers to die, I think he just wants people to stop bugging him about kids and teachers dying. That's a theme with republicans, they want their constituents to stop complaining about the horrible things they do.


Anyone in any management position for more than five to ten years knows this trend.

Underperformers have three tactics when called to the mat about their underperformance.
1. Whataboutism.  Why are you not saying anything to that other employee.  There is usually a false equivalency here too.
2. They scream you are picking on them. "You're not being fair" is the battle cry of the underperformer.
3. They just say random shiat.
4. They project.  It's your fault they suck at their job
5. They think they know more than everyone else.
6. THEY NEVER STOP UNDERPERFORMING.

One of the great flaws in our political debates is we focus so much on the horrible GOP policies that we never talk about how just generally incompetent they are at governing.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark it implement vaccine mandates.

Reminder, if every kid over age 12 was vaccinated and every parent of kids in grades K-12 was vaccinated then masks might not be needed.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: I don't think he wants kids and teachers to die, I think he just wants people to stop bugging him about kids and teachers dying. That's a theme with republicans, they want their constituents to stop complaining about the horrible things they do.


No, subby is saying two things here:

1. DeSantis wants kids
2. He wants teachers to die

The comma says it all... :-)
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, it's fascinating: the similarities and differences in the ways republicans mishandled the AIDS epidemic versus the Coronavirus. Whereas the AIDS epidemic was botched out of ignorance and indifference, republicans are farking up here because of a sunk cost fallacy where they refuse to admit they were wrong.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeathSentence doesn't care. Kids are too young to vote and teachers are too liberal to vote for him.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: Lambskincoat: He made this weird death calculation yesterday about rather having 500 elderly die, over 1000 young people dying, something about vaccine rationing that made no farking sense. I think he outed himself as a psychopath by accident.

The problem.is the kids will kill.more old people.

Young children seem to handle the virus better but they are also the worst vectors on the planet.  So they sor ad shiat everywhere.

So little Timmy  who is infected goes to school and hangs out with Bobby.

Timmy passed covid to Bobby who shows no signs so later gives grandma a big hug and a kiss and boom..... Timmy just got bobbies Grand parents killed.


The problem isn't killing old people.
The majority of them have been vaxxed.
The problem is even asymptomatic infection can, and does, lead to long haul conditions.

Grandma got her shots six months ago.

Timmy is going to move through and past Covid with the potential for years of medical issues while helping foster an environment for further mutations among the pool of his schoolmates.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the people who brought you fake child sacrifice in a pizza parlor comes....


child sacrifice
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: What exactly does he get from this.

Is "I killed the most children and elderly" going to be a competition in the gop primary

/while simultaneously attacking blue states with far less deaths for not doing enough


I guess it is the whole "personal responsibility" thing? You do what you feel is right for you?

Too bad that doesn't farking work, nor should it even be considered, during a public health crisis.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Florida have a state anthem?  If not may I suggest:

Ready To Die
Youtube Tlu1ZfYr6vA
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recall election, Florida? Ever heard of one?

Maybe Biden should just step in and tell DeSantis he needs to resign or he'll be brought up on charges of criminal negligence. I mean, Ronny boy is clearly a domestic terrorist at this point.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really don't get it. What's the end game here? Why?
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how many steps away is DeSantis from just shouting at people to go contract the virus? I'm guessing one, maybe two. Is he going to start coughing on babies?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can picture DeSantis, trapped in his office and pounding his fists on the desk, exclaiming "No!  I'm the governor!  They do what I say!  I'm the boss! "  All the while, his aides just agree with him and update their resumes in secret.
I've had at least five patients cancel over the past two weeks because of COVID. Things are not good here.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Young people under 18 aren't dying in any meaningful numbers from COVID-19.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Recall election, Florida? Ever heard of one?

Maybe Biden should just step in and tell DeSantis he needs to resign or he'll be brought up on charges of criminal negligence. I mean, Ronny boy is clearly a domestic terrorist at this point.


Florida does not have recall laws for the Governorship.

https://ballotpedia.org/Laws_governin​g​_recall_in_Florida
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: I really don't get it. What's the end game here? Why?


It's constant postponement while blaming everyone else until the problem hopefully goes away.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Recall election, Florida? Ever heard of one?

Maybe Biden should just step in and tell DeSantis he needs to resign or he'll be brought up on charges of criminal negligence. I mean, Ronny boy is clearly a domestic terrorist at this point.


DeathSentence cannot be recalled as Florida has no provisions for recalling a governor.

https://ballotpedia.org/States_with_g​u​bernatorial_recall_provisions
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Recall election, Florida? Ever heard of one?

Maybe Biden should just step in and tell DeSantis he needs to resign or he'll be brought up on charges of criminal negligence. I mean, Ronny boy is clearly a domestic terrorist at this point.

Florida does not have recall laws for the Governorship.

https://ballotpedia.org/Laws_governing​_recall_in_Florida


That seems like something that should change, given the circumstances. Wouldn't you say?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: I don't think he wants kids and teachers to die, I think he just wants people to stop bugging him about kids and teachers dying. That's a theme with republicans, they want their constituents to stop complaining about the horrible things they do.


No, he wants them to die so he can pin it on the Biden admin for political gains.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: Lambskincoat: He made this weird death calculation yesterday about rather having 500 elderly die, over 1000 young people dying, something about vaccine rationing that made no farking sense. I think he outed himself as a psychopath by accident.

The problem.is the kids will kill.more old people.

Young children seem to handle the virus better but they are also the worst vectors on the planet.  So they sor ad shiat everywhere.

So little Timmy  who is infected goes to school and hangs out with Bobby.

Timmy passed covid to Bobby who shows no signs so later gives grandma a big hug and a kiss and boom..... Timmy just got bobbies Grand parents killed.


Well, grandma should have gotten vaccinated.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: I really don't get it. What's the end game here? Why?


Go read some threads on freeperville, maybe.

He's really stupidly popular with the MAGA crowd.

The end game is higher office.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: parasol: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Recall election, Florida? Ever heard of one?

Maybe Biden should just step in and tell DeSantis he needs to resign or he'll be brought up on charges of criminal negligence. I mean, Ronny boy is clearly a domestic terrorist at this point.

Florida does not have recall laws for the Governorship.

https://ballotpedia.org/Laws_governing​_recall_in_Florida

That seems like something that should change, given the circumstances. Wouldn't you say?


LOL you expect DeSantis to introduce a bill (or letting it pass) allowing him to be recalled/removed?
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: You know, it's fascinating: the similarities and differences in the ways republicans mishandled the AIDS epidemic versus the Coronavirus. Whereas the AIDS epidemic was botched out of ignorance and indifference, republicans are farking up here because of a sunk cost fallacy where they refuse to admit they were wrong.


I think the AIDS epidemic was gleefully pushed by Republicans.  They wanted the AIDS epidemic to happen.  They have to see people punished.

The funniest thing is how that rule doesn't apply to them.  They are God's special little children so they don't deserve to be punished.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably beats off to the death numbers.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott have punched their tickets to hell. I hope it's a sweltering trip, and the seats are covered in broken glass.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: I really don't get it. What's the end game here? Why?


Freedom wins. His popularity is pretty farking high with a 54% approval rating.

That's the end game. Hope that people forget the death in 2024 and remember that he fought for "real American" values.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, it sure would be too bad if all FL teachers went on strike and no parents could go back to work cause their kids are still stuck at home with no digital classes and the whole economy grinds back to halt all because DeSantis sucks so much ass. Be real unfortunate but still better than a bunch of dead kids I think.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: I really don't get it. What's the end game here? Why?


The end game is that the virus eventually goes away due to "herd immunity", despite the fact that vaccination is big part of herd immunity. They've tied their belief system to a stupid idea and they're not going to be persuaded by logic or reality.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess this means every dress code in Florida will now be by choice too, right?  Girls go ahead and wear your shirts with spaghetti straps and boys feel free to wear your pants as low as you want.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

American-Irish eyes: Young people under 18 aren't dying in any meaningful numbers from COVID-19.


How many have to die for it to be 'meaningful' to you plague rats?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: parasol: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Recall election, Florida? Ever heard of one?

Maybe Biden should just step in and tell DeSantis he needs to resign or he'll be brought up on charges of criminal negligence. I mean, Ronny boy is clearly a domestic terrorist at this point.

Florida does not have recall laws for the Governorship.

https://ballotpedia.org/Laws_governing​_recall_in_Florida

That seems like something that should change, given the circumstances. Wouldn't you say?

LOL you expect DeSantis to introduce a bill (or letting it pass) allowing him to be recalled/removed?


When did I say that? The difference between what should happen and what's actually going to happen are often very far apart.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your sacrifice is a price that he's willing to pay.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not an expert on FL law, but, there are federal laws that prohibit not paying people the wages they've earned. There's the Federal Minimum wage act, which, IIRC, if you win your case, you have to pay attorney fees, and double damages. Granted, the employees may only get the minimum wage, but those attorney fees are really going to add up for the state if he wants to get stupid.

There may be a FL law that Ronnie is relying on to not pay an an employee who dares to defy him. I doubt it though, most states are pretty consistent in that they have laws that punish employers who don't pay their employees wages for completed work, but we are talking Florida here.  Regardless, I don't think he has any recourse against the Federal minimum wage act. But I could be wrong. Maybe there's a whole state tort immunity thing I'm not considering.

Anyway, he's an asshole for even doing this.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

American-Irish eyes: Young people under 18 aren't dying in any meaningful numbers from COVID-19.


Children's hospitals are filling up.  That'll hurt kids with non-COVID life threatening situations.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'could' is doing a lot of work there
 
killershark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy is horrific. At this point, the only conclusion you can draw is that he wants people to die. He likes watching kids die. That's it. Even the governor of Arkansas has reversed course because he knows how bad things are in his state. But not DeathSantis! Because he's a monster.
 
