(Some Guy)   Unlicensed driver turns 7-11 into a drive thru, grabs two beers from the cooler, and walks away   (northeastnews.net) divider line
8
248 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Aug 2021 at 9:34 PM (35 minutes ago)



8 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The driver didn't grab the two beers, it was a victim.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: The driver didn't grab the two beers, it was a victim.


I can't blame him.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
<holds up an 8/10 sign for showmanship>
 
Dodo David
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Fail tag must be for Subby's headline, which misidentifies just who grabbed two beers.
Hint: It wasn't the driver.
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fair enough. Looks like the coolers farked anyways.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheReject: Cafe Threads: The driver didn't grab the two beers, it was a victim.

I can't blame him.


^^ This.
 
mononymous
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheReject: Cafe Threads: The driver didn't grab the two beers, it was a victim.

I can't blame him.


Mind you, traffic accidents kan be quite nasti. A beer or two will calm a person down.  And sometimes, when faced with stress, it's best to just walk away.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's some next level Florida Man type shiat.
 
