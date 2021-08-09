 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Nesting Magpies in Australia are yet another dangerous species that can cause death   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walk softly and carry a tennis racket.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
RIP
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What Australian Magpies may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't some guy get convicted of a murder that was probably done by an owl?

Inside why did we invent it?
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 400x296]


You sound old.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: [i.redd.it image 480x352] [View Full Size image _x_]


this needs the full audio.

Amber and Billo's - Amber vs the Magpie - The Eyes Don't Work
Youtube YGGTcYfrEZU


snoopy bois gotta swoop
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Summer Crow/Magpie Control
Youtube iHzQPqFNLkg


Simon in the UK has a solution to that.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ansius: wademh: [i.redd.it image 480x352] [View Full Size image _x_]

this needs the full audio.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/YGGTcYfr​EZU]

snoopy bois gotta swoop


dammit: Swoopy Bois.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One fast food restaurant sells French fries in reflective diffraction grating boxes to scare the magpies away. Maybe they could wrap babies in this stuff.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lost_in_Korea
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I have it on good authority (Korean Folklore) that if you save the magpie's babies, later they will swoop down and save you from the tiger.

/the story of the magpies that repaid a favor
 
evilskinnybroad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Scary? That's hilarious!
 
JudgeMuttonChops
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
CSB

riding to school when I was young, I had one of those crappy 80's bike helmets that was basically polystyrene coated in a thin layer of plastic. Magpie swooped and hit so hard its beak broke through the shell and got lodged in the polystyrene. Bird is going mental trying to get free, I'm going mental trying to shake the bird free, swerving all over the road, nearly get hit by a car and end up stacked in a ditch.

/CSB
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mofa: One fast food restaurant sells French fries in reflective diffraction grating boxes to scare the magpies away. Maybe they could wrap babies in this stuff.
[Fark user image image 425x239]


Do you know what they call a Big Mac in France?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Our garden is about 2 acres, with maybe 40 large and small trees. Also many more along the road.

We have breeding magpies every year, but they never swoop, probably because they far outnumber us.

Also home to kookaburras, galahs, blue wrens, cockatoos, mopoke owls, crimson and eastern rosellas, scarlet robins, etc. Wedge tail eagles also drop in to the largest trees...
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They should throw the mother in prison for a decade.
 
Vern
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Do you have a magpie in your home? If you do you are most fortunate. The magpie is the most charming bird in all the world. He's the best friend a farmer ever had. Treat him gently. Treat him kindly. And always remember - the magpie deserves your respect."
 
nobody11155
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Headline: Birds kill baby girl!

FTFA: Mother tripped while carrying girl and dropped her on her head.
 
