(Dallas News)   Governor Abbott: No mask mandates for our schools. Dallas School District: Fark you   (dallasnews.com) divider line
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good for them!

Abbott needs to take a long roll on a short pier
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Good for them!

Abbott needs to take a long roll on a short pier


After being dunked in Sterno and set alight.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hey Abbott.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOOD. That should be the reply every school district (and every person) in Texas gives Abbot.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's send Gov. Abbott for a ride. 
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dallas is the first district in the state to flout the governor's order; Houston - the state's largest district - is considering such a move. Its new superintendent, Millard House

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yay, go Dallas! Your turn Houston, Austin, San Antone, El Paso, Amarillo.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I always wondered what governors will do when school districts essentially tell them to go fark themselves on the mask issue. I know there are threats to withhold funding, but not sure they can do that legally. Apparently DISD has consulted an attorney. (shrug)

I guess we'll find out.
 
chewd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DrD'isInfotainment: Yay, go Dallas! Your turn Houston, Austin, San Antone, El Paso, Amarillo.


Way ahead of you

https://www.kxan.com/news/education/a​s​-houston-isd-proposes-mask-mandate-aus​tin-isd-calls-special-board-meeting-mo​nday-on-covid-19-safety/
 
kidgenius
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The district start a go fund me to pay the fine for enforcing the mask mandate?

If a billionaire wanted to get some positive press they could pay these legal bills for these people that do this
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They will feel the fury of a fully operational RAND PUAL!
https://mobile.twitter.com/RonFilipko​w​ski/status/1424553962116718595

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DrD'isInfotainment: Yay, go Dallas! Your turn Houston, Austin, San Antone, El Paso, Amarillo.


Houston is set to vote this week(Dallas apparently did not need to vote) as is Austin.  Larger school districts in the Houston area are also considering now.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: They will feel the fury of a fully operational RAND PUAL!
https://mobile.twitter.com/RonFilipkow​ski/status/1424553962116718595

[Fark user image 850x788]


Rand Paul always looks like a coke addicted caddy in court for his fifth DWI.
Where does this motherfu*ker shop? Suit Barn?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Greg Abbott seems like a guy who deserves to be struck by lightning while playing golf.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, I'm not loving this game of squash Abbot and DeSantis seem to have going on where it's a race to the bottom to find out who is the worst US Governor. Pretty sure Missouri's loser-in-chief is also in the mix. But I forgot that shiatbird's name...

Mike Parson.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My aunt is a teacher that is against mask mandates because "they can't enforce them." I told her "your school had a dress code." She paused as of she didn't even consider that and said "do you ibis how hard it is to make kids tuck in their shirts?"
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And so it begins.

This really isn't how I imagined the next civil war starting.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Feel bad for all the kids growing up with shiatty parents in shiatty districts.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Federal mandate for all.
No just Covid, but all disease s.
Stalin wasn't always right...
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

phalamir: OldRod: Good for them!

Abbott needs to take a long roll on a short pier

After being dunked in Sterno and set alight.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImOscar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Republicans really want to kill your kids. Like really really. It's farking sick.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kidgenius: The district start a go fund me to pay the fine for enforcing the mask mandate?

If a billionaire wanted to get some positive press they could pay these legal bills for these people that do this


Supposedly the fine is 1k.  I don't know if it is 1k per day, or just a symbolic 1k, or 1k per school.

If it's just 1k I'll write the check right now for the sake of my son and his friends, though I'm sure I have a bunch of neighbors that will fight me for the privilege.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Too bad UIL doesn't do like the NFL and tell districts "We're not going to tell eligible people to get vaccinated and we're not going to tell you to wear masks. However, if a football game has to be cancelled because of Covid-19 outbreak, the game will not be re-scheduled and the district with the outbreak will take a loss for the cancelled game."

That should spur some people to get their butts over to the pharmacy to get a jab.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I always wondered what governors will do when school districts essentially tell them to go fark themselves on the mask issue. I know there are threats to withhold funding, but not sure they can do that legally. Apparently DISD has consulted an attorney. (shrug)

I guess we'll find out.


Abbott will have to pull AG Paxton off his mistress long enough for him to go to the courthouse to file paperwork.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: They will feel the fury of a fully operational RAND PUAL!
https://mobile.twitter.com/RonFilipkow​ski/status/1424553962116718595

[Fark user image 850x788]


Ron W. Paul don't wanna wear a mask, but he's totally okay with those poodle pubes on his head.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jtown: And so it begins.

This really isn't how I imagined the next civil war starting.


On the plus side, if the basis for the next civil war is basic preventative care, this should be over with pretty quickly.
 
Lord_Baull
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i just cannot understand the justification for this.
We have speed limits, but we can't protect our children.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: My aunt is a teacher that is against mask mandates because "they can't enforce them." I told her "your school had a dress code." She paused as of she didn't even consider that and said "do you ibis how hard it is to make kids tuck in their shirts?"


Less hard then then making a girl go home and change shirts because a bra strap was showing?
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Rand Paul, Abbott, DeSantis, Gym Jones, Gaetz, MTG, Nunes, Goobert, Cruz, Rubio, Boebert.

The combined mental might of these idiots couldn't change a light bulb in less than ten tries.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: My aunt is a teacher that is against mask mandates because "they can't enforce them." I told her "your school had a dress code." She paused as of she didn't even consider that and said "do you ibis how hard it is to make kids tuck in their shirts?"


They all managed to find rulers to measure girls' skirts and shorts, made sure their navels weren't showing, made sure boys' hair wasn't touching their shoulders, spotted flip flops, but they can't look at their students' faces?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And so it begins. :D
 
Zerochance
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ImOscar: Republicans really want to kill your kids. Like really really. It's farking sick.


I expect that from the GOP.  Can't be a grievance party with no grievances.  The strategy is, kill as many people as possible so they can pin it on Biden.

What's more sickening is Republican parents caring about their politics more than they care about their children.
 
